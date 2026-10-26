أكد رئيس البرلمان العربي سعد بن صليب العتيبي تضامن البرلمان الكامل مع المملكة العربية السعودية، ودعمه لجميع الإجراءات والتدابير التي تتخذها لحماية أمنها وصون مقدراتها وردع أي تهديد يستهدف أراضيها، انطلاقاً من أن أمن المملكة واستقرارها ركيزة أساس للأمن القومي العربي.
جاء ذلك في كلمته خلال أعمال الجلسة الأولى من دور الانعقاد الثالث للفصل التشريعي الرابع للبرلمان العربي، المنعقدة في مقر جامعة الدول العربية.
وأوضح العتيبي أن الاعتداءات الإرهابية التي طالت المملكة العربية السعودية ونفذتها ميليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية، بما شملته من محاولات لاستهداف المقدسات ذات الحرمة العظيمة والمكانة الراسخة في قلوب المسلمين، إلى جانب المطارات والمناطق المدنية والمنشآت الاقتصادية، وما أسفرت عنه من شهداء ومصابين، تشكل تصعيداً خطيراً وانتهاكاً صارخاً للقانون الدولي والقانون الدولي الإنساني، وهي اعتداءات يدينها البرلمان العربي بأشد العبارات، مطالباً المجتمع الدولي بموقفاً حازماً لوقفها ومحاسبة مرتكبيها.
وأشار إلى أن التحديات والتحولات المتسارعة التي تواجه العالم العربي تستدعي إرادة عربية متضافرة، تتوحد فيها الجهود، وتتقدم فيها المصالح المشتركة، وتتحول فيها التطلعات إلى أفعال ونتائج، بما يضع على عاتقنا مسؤوليةً برلمانيةً أكبر، ودوراً أكثر تأثيراً في صناعة المستقبل، عبر دبلوماسية برلمانية فاعلة، تفتح آفاق الحوار، وتبني جسور التفاهم، وتمنح المواقف العربية حضوراً مؤثراً في مختلف المحافل، يجمع بين ثبات المبدأ وقوة الحجة والقدرة على إحداث الأثر الفعال.
وأكد أن القضية الفلسطينية ستبقى في صدارة أولويات البرلمان العربي، باعتبارها قضية مركزية تحظى باهتمامه ودعمه الثابت للحقوق المشروعة للشعب الفلسطيني، وفي مقدمتها إقامة دولته المستقلة وعاصمتها القدس الشرقية، وفق قرارات الشرعية الدولية ذات الصلة ومبادرة السلام العربية، وتنفيذ حل الدولتين بما يحقق السلام العادل والشامل، ومواصلة الجهود البرلمانية والدبلوماسية الداعمة لهذه الحقوق في مختلف المحافل الدولية.
ونوه بإدانة البرلمان العربي الاعتداء الإرهابي الذي استهدف كنيسة في محافظة الكرك بالمملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، وأسفر عن وفاة وإصابة عددٍ من الأبرياء، مؤكداً تضامن البرلمان العربي الكامل مع الأردن ورفض كل ما يستهدف أمنه واستقراره.
ودعا إلى الوقف الفوري للحرب في جمهورية السودان، وحماية المدنيين، والتوصل إلى تسوية سياسية تحفظ وحدتها وسيادتها واستقرارها، مؤكداً دعم البرلمان العربي لسيادة الجمهورية العربية السورية ووحدة أراضيها وجهود التعافي وإعادة الإعمار، كما نجدد دعمنا لسيادة جمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية ووحدة أراضيها، ورفض أي إجراءات تمس وحدتها الوطنية.
وشدد رئيس البرلمان العربي على دعم البرلمان لسيادة الجمهورية اللبنانية ووحدتها وبسط سلطة الدولة على كامل أراضيها، مع إدانة الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية والمطالبة بوقفها والانسحاب من أراضيها، مؤكداً دعمه للجهود الرامية إلى وحدة ليبيا وسيادتها وسلامة أراضيها، وكذلك لجهود مجلس القيادة الرئاسي نحو وحدة الجمهورية اليمنية واستقلالها، وإنهاء معاناة شعبها، وحماية أمن الملاحة الدولية.
وأكد أن المرحلة القادمة في البرلمان العربي تتطلب عملاً يُقاس بأثره ونتائجه، يستبق التحديات ويواكب المتغيرات، من خلال خطةً متكاملةً ترتقي بالأداء البرلماني، وتحول المبادرات إلى منجزاتٍ ملموسةٍ تحقق الأهداف المنشودة، لافتاً النظر إلى أن الرؤية للمرحلة القادمة تقوم على إحداث نقلةً نوعيةً في أداء البرلمان العربي، عبر تطوير العمل المؤسسي، ورفع كفاءة اللجان، وتفعيل الدبلوماسية البرلمانية، وتعزيز التعاون مع البرلمانات، والاهتمام بالقضايا الاقتصادية والتنموية والتقنية، بما يواكب متطلبات المرحلة.