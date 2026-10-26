أكد رئيس البرلمان العربي سعد بن صليب العتيبي تضامن البرلمان الكامل مع المملكة العربية السعودية، ودعمه لجميع الإجراءات والتدابير التي تتخذها لحماية أمنها وصون مقدراتها وردع أي تهديد يستهدف أراضيها، انطلاقاً من أن أمن المملكة واستقرارها ركيزة أساس للأمن القومي العربي.
جاء ذلك في كلمته خلال أعمال الجلسة الأولى من دور الانعقاد الثالث للفصل التشريعي الرابع للبرلمان العربي، المنعقدة في مقر جامعة الدول العربية.
وأوضح العتيبي أن الاعتداءات الإرهابية التي طالت المملكة العربية السعودية ونفذتها ميليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية، بما شملته من محاولات لاستهداف المقدسات ذات الحرمة العظيمة والمكانة الراسخة في قلوب المسلمين، إلى جانب المطارات والمناطق المدنية والمنشآت الاقتصادية، وما أسفرت عنه من شهداء ومصابين، تشكل تصعيداً خطيراً وانتهاكاً صارخاً للقانون الدولي والقانون الدولي الإنساني، وهي اعتداءات يدينها البرلمان العربي بأشد العبارات، مطالباً المجتمع الدولي بموقفاً حازماً لوقفها ومحاسبة مرتكبيها.
وأشار إلى أن التحديات والتحولات المتسارعة التي تواجه العالم العربي تستدعي إرادة عربية متضافرة، تتوحد فيها الجهود، وتتقدم فيها المصالح المشتركة، وتتحول فيها التطلعات إلى أفعال ونتائج، بما يضع على عاتقنا مسؤوليةً برلمانيةً أكبر، ودوراً أكثر تأثيراً في صناعة المستقبل، عبر دبلوماسية برلمانية فاعلة، تفتح آفاق الحوار، وتبني جسور التفاهم، وتمنح المواقف العربية حضوراً مؤثراً في مختلف المحافل، يجمع بين ثبات المبدأ وقوة الحجة والقدرة على إحداث الأثر الفعال.
وأكد أن القضية الفلسطينية ستبقى في صدارة أولويات البرلمان العربي، باعتبارها قضية مركزية تحظى باهتمامه ودعمه الثابت للحقوق المشروعة للشعب الفلسطيني، وفي مقدمتها إقامة دولته المستقلة وعاصمتها القدس الشرقية، وفق قرارات الشرعية الدولية ذات الصلة ومبادرة السلام العربية، وتنفيذ حل الدولتين بما يحقق السلام العادل والشامل، ومواصلة الجهود البرلمانية والدبلوماسية الداعمة لهذه الحقوق في مختلف المحافل الدولية.
ونوه بإدانة البرلمان العربي الاعتداء الإرهابي الذي استهدف كنيسة في محافظة الكرك بالمملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، وأسفر عن وفاة وإصابة عددٍ من الأبرياء، مؤكداً تضامن البرلمان العربي الكامل مع الأردن ورفض كل ما يستهدف أمنه واستقراره.
ودعا إلى الوقف الفوري للحرب في جمهورية السودان، وحماية المدنيين، والتوصل إلى تسوية سياسية تحفظ وحدتها وسيادتها واستقرارها، مؤكداً دعم البرلمان العربي لسيادة الجمهورية العربية السورية ووحدة أراضيها وجهود التعافي وإعادة الإعمار، كما نجدد دعمنا لسيادة جمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية ووحدة أراضيها، ورفض أي إجراءات تمس وحدتها الوطنية.
وشدد رئيس البرلمان العربي على دعم البرلمان لسيادة الجمهورية اللبنانية ووحدتها وبسط سلطة الدولة على كامل أراضيها، مع إدانة الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية والمطالبة بوقفها والانسحاب من أراضيها، مؤكداً دعمه للجهود الرامية إلى وحدة ليبيا وسيادتها وسلامة أراضيها، وكذلك لجهود مجلس القيادة الرئاسي نحو وحدة الجمهورية اليمنية واستقلالها، وإنهاء معاناة شعبها، وحماية أمن الملاحة الدولية.
وأكد أن المرحلة القادمة في البرلمان العربي تتطلب عملاً يُقاس بأثره ونتائجه، يستبق التحديات ويواكب المتغيرات، من خلال خطةً متكاملةً ترتقي بالأداء البرلماني، وتحول المبادرات إلى منجزاتٍ ملموسةٍ تحقق الأهداف المنشودة، لافتاً النظر إلى أن الرؤية للمرحلة القادمة تقوم على إحداث نقلةً نوعيةً في أداء البرلمان العربي، عبر تطوير العمل المؤسسي، ورفع كفاءة اللجان، وتفعيل الدبلوماسية البرلمانية، وتعزيز التعاون مع البرلمانات، والاهتمام بالقضايا الاقتصادية والتنموية والتقنية، بما يواكب متطلبات المرحلة.
البرلمان العربي يؤكد تضامنه الكامل مع المملكة ودعم إجراءاتها لحماية أمنها وصون مقدراتها
أكد رئيس البرلمان العربي سعد بن صليب العتيبي تضامن البرلمان الكامل مع المملكة العربية السعودية، ودعمه لجميع الإجراءات والتدابير التي تتخذها لحماية أمنها وصون مقدراتها وردع أي تهديد يستهدف أراضيها، انطلاقاً من أن أمن المملكة واستقرارها ركيزة أساس للأمن القومي العربي.
The President of the Arab Parliament, Saad bin Sulaib Al-Otaibi, affirmed the Parliament's full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures and actions taken to protect its security, safeguard its resources, and deter any threats targeting its territories, based on the premise that the security and stability of the Kingdom are fundamental pillars of Arab national security.
This came in his speech during the first session of the third legislative term of the Arab Parliament, held at the headquarters of the Arab League.
Al-Otaibi explained that the terrorist attacks targeting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, carried out by the Houthi terrorist militia, which included attempts to target sacred sites of great sanctity and a firm place in the hearts of Muslims, in addition to airports, civilian areas, and economic facilities, and the resulting martyrs and injured, represent a serious escalation and a blatant violation of international law and international humanitarian law. These attacks are condemned by the Arab Parliament in the strongest terms, calling on the international community to take a firm stance to stop them and hold their perpetrators accountable.
He pointed out that the rapid challenges and transformations facing the Arab world require a united Arab will, where efforts are consolidated, common interests advance, and aspirations are transformed into actions and results, placing on us a greater parliamentary responsibility and a more influential role in shaping the future through effective parliamentary diplomacy that opens avenues for dialogue, builds bridges of understanding, and grants Arab positions a significant presence in various forums, combining steadfastness of principle, strength of argument, and the ability to create effective impact.
He emphasized that the Palestinian issue will remain at the forefront of the Arab Parliament's priorities, as it is a central issue that receives its attention and unwavering support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, foremost among them the establishment of their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with relevant international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, and the implementation of the two-state solution that achieves just and comprehensive peace, while continuing parliamentary and diplomatic efforts supporting these rights in various international forums.
He noted the Arab Parliament's condemnation of the terrorist attack that targeted a church in Karak Governorate in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, which resulted in the death and injury of several innocents, affirming the Arab Parliament's full solidarity with Jordan and rejecting all that targets its security and stability.
He called for an immediate halt to the war in the Republic of Sudan, the protection of civilians, and reaching a political settlement that preserves its unity, sovereignty, and stability, affirming the Arab Parliament's support for the sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic and the unity of its territories, as well as its efforts for recovery and reconstruction. He also reiterated support for the sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Somalia and the unity of its territories, rejecting any actions that affect its national unity.
The President of the Arab Parliament emphasized the Parliament's support for the sovereignty of the Lebanese Republic and its unity, and the establishment of state authority over all its territories, condemning Israeli attacks and calling for their cessation and withdrawal from its lands. He affirmed his support for efforts aimed at the unity of Libya, its sovereignty, and the integrity of its territories, as well as for the efforts of the Presidential Leadership Council towards the unity and independence of the Republic of Yemen, ending the suffering of its people, and protecting the security of international navigation.
He confirmed that the upcoming phase in the Arab Parliament requires work measured by its impact and results, preempting challenges and keeping pace with changes, through a comprehensive plan that elevates parliamentary performance, transforming initiatives into tangible achievements that realize the desired goals, noting that the vision for the upcoming phase is based on making a qualitative leap in the performance of the Arab Parliament, through developing institutional work, enhancing the efficiency of committees, activating parliamentary diplomacy, and strengthening cooperation with parliaments, while paying attention to economic, developmental, and technical issues, in line with the requirements of the phase.