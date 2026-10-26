The President of the Arab Parliament, Saad bin Sulaib Al-Otaibi, affirmed the Parliament's full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures and actions taken to protect its security, safeguard its resources, and deter any threats targeting its territories, based on the premise that the security and stability of the Kingdom are fundamental pillars of Arab national security.

This came in his speech during the first session of the third legislative term of the Arab Parliament, held at the headquarters of the Arab League.

Al-Otaibi explained that the terrorist attacks targeting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, carried out by the Houthi terrorist militia, which included attempts to target sacred sites of great sanctity and a firm place in the hearts of Muslims, in addition to airports, civilian areas, and economic facilities, and the resulting martyrs and injured, represent a serious escalation and a blatant violation of international law and international humanitarian law. These attacks are condemned by the Arab Parliament in the strongest terms, calling on the international community to take a firm stance to stop them and hold their perpetrators accountable.

He pointed out that the rapid challenges and transformations facing the Arab world require a united Arab will, where efforts are consolidated, common interests advance, and aspirations are transformed into actions and results, placing on us a greater parliamentary responsibility and a more influential role in shaping the future through effective parliamentary diplomacy that opens avenues for dialogue, builds bridges of understanding, and grants Arab positions a significant presence in various forums, combining steadfastness of principle, strength of argument, and the ability to create effective impact.

He emphasized that the Palestinian issue will remain at the forefront of the Arab Parliament's priorities, as it is a central issue that receives its attention and unwavering support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, foremost among them the establishment of their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with relevant international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, and the implementation of the two-state solution that achieves just and comprehensive peace, while continuing parliamentary and diplomatic efforts supporting these rights in various international forums.

He noted the Arab Parliament's condemnation of the terrorist attack that targeted a church in Karak Governorate in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, which resulted in the death and injury of several innocents, affirming the Arab Parliament's full solidarity with Jordan and rejecting all that targets its security and stability.

He called for an immediate halt to the war in the Republic of Sudan, the protection of civilians, and reaching a political settlement that preserves its unity, sovereignty, and stability, affirming the Arab Parliament's support for the sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic and the unity of its territories, as well as its efforts for recovery and reconstruction. He also reiterated support for the sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Somalia and the unity of its territories, rejecting any actions that affect its national unity.

The President of the Arab Parliament emphasized the Parliament's support for the sovereignty of the Lebanese Republic and its unity, and the establishment of state authority over all its territories, condemning Israeli attacks and calling for their cessation and withdrawal from its lands. He affirmed his support for efforts aimed at the unity of Libya, its sovereignty, and the integrity of its territories, as well as for the efforts of the Presidential Leadership Council towards the unity and independence of the Republic of Yemen, ending the suffering of its people, and protecting the security of international navigation.

He confirmed that the upcoming phase in the Arab Parliament requires work measured by its impact and results, preempting challenges and keeping pace with changes, through a comprehensive plan that elevates parliamentary performance, transforming initiatives into tangible achievements that realize the desired goals, noting that the vision for the upcoming phase is based on making a qualitative leap in the performance of the Arab Parliament, through developing institutional work, enhancing the efficiency of committees, activating parliamentary diplomacy, and strengthening cooperation with parliaments, while paying attention to economic, developmental, and technical issues, in line with the requirements of the phase.