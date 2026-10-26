In a continuous extension of the Saudi fraternal giving and ongoing developmental support, two contracts were signed today (Monday) in Shabwa Governorate for the implementation of two vital projects to expand and rehabilitate the main streets and road infrastructure in the cities of Habban and Ataq, with support from the Kingdom and an amount exceeding 391 thousand US dollars.



The Governor of Shabwa, Awad Al-Wazir, emphasized the importance of the projects, which are a result of continuous Saudi support, in developing the infrastructure and facilitating the movement of citizens. He praised the generous contributions of the Kingdom and its qualitative developmental initiatives that contribute to raising the level of services, meeting the aspirations of citizens, and enhancing the pillars of stability in Shabwa.



This Saudi developmental support comes to enhance the service capabilities in the governorate, as the first contract includes the implementation of the first phase of the expansion and rehabilitation of the main street in the city of Habban, with a length of 700 meters, and the establishment of a central island to enhance traffic safety. Meanwhile, the second project aims to rehabilitate the western entrance to the governorate center, with a length of one kilometer, to improve the efficiency of the road network.



The Director General of the Media Office in Shabwa Governorate, Hussein Al-Rifai, explained to "Okaz" that "the continuous Saudi support highlights the Kingdom's leadership's keenness to advance vital sectors in Yemen," confirming that the developmental fingerprints of the Kingdom form a lifeline that touches the daily needs of citizens and alleviates their suffering.