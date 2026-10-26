في امتداد متواصل للعطاء السعودي الأخوي والدعم التنموي المستمر، أُجري اليوم (الإثنين) في محافظة شبوة توقيع عقدي تنفيذ مشروعين حيويين لتوسعة وتأهيل الشوارع الرئيسية والبنية التحتية للطرق في مدينتي حبان وعتق، بدعم من المملكة وبمبلغ يتجاوز 391 ألف دولار أمريكي.


وأكد محافظ شبوة عوض الوزير أهمية المشاريع التي تأتي ثمرةً للدعم السعودي المتواصل، في تطوير البنية التحتية وتسهيل تنقلات المواطنين، مثمناً الأيادي البيضاء للمملكة ومبادراتها التنموية النوعية التي تسهم في النهوض بمستوى الخدمات وتلبية تطلعات المواطنين وتعزيز مقومات الاستقرار في شبوة.


ويأتي هذا الدعم التنموي السعودي ليعزز المقومات الخدمية بالمحافظة، حيث يشتمل العقد الأول على تنفيذ المرحلة الأولى لتوسعة وتأهيل الشارع الرئيسي بمدينة حبان بطول 700 متر وإنشاء جزيرة وسطية لتعزيز السلامة المرورية، فيما يستهدف المشروع الثاني تأهيل المدخل الغربي لمركز المحافظة بطول كيلومتر واحد لرفع كفاءة شبكة الطرق.


وأوضح مدير عام مكتب الإعلام بمحافظة شبوة حسين الرفاعي لـ«عكاظ»، أن «الدعم السعودي المستمر يبرز حرص قيادة المملكة على النهوض بالقطاعات الحيوية في اليمن»، مؤكداً أن بصمات المملكة التنموية تشكل شريان حياة يلامس الحاجات اليومية للمواطنين وتخفف من معاناتهم.