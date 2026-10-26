كشف نائب وزير الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية لشؤون العمل الدكتور عبدالله أبو اثنين، أن قرار رفع الحد الأدنى للأجر اللازم لاحتساب العامل السعودي كاملاً في نسب التوطين ضمن برنامج «نطاقات» يشمل 5 فئات من العاملين في منشآت القطاع الخاص، على أن يُنفذ القرار على مرحلتين، تبدأ الأولى في 25 أبريل 2027 برفع الحد الأدنى إلى 5 آلاف ريال، فيما تبدأ الثانية في 25 أبريل 2028 برفعه إلى 6 آلاف ريال.


وأوضح أبو اثنين أن الفئات المشمولة بالقرار تضم العاملين بدوام كامل، والعاملين بدوام جزئي، والعاملين بنظام العمل المرن، والطلاب العاملين بدوام جزئي، إضافة إلى الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة القادرين على العمل، وفقاً لـ«العربية نت».


وأشار إلى أن منشآت القطاع الخاص مُنحت مهلة 6 أشهر للاستعداد لتطبيق المرحلة الأولى من القرار، تليها 12 شهراً قبل بدء المرحلة الثانية، بما يتيح للمنشآت مراجعة مستويات الأجور والفرص الوظيفية المقدمة للمواطنين، وإجراء الترتيبات اللازمة للامتثال لمتطلبات كل مرحلة.


وبيّن أن رفع الحد الأدنى للأجر المحتسب في نسب التوطين يستهدف تحسين جودة الوظائف، وتعزيز الاستقرار الوظيفي، ورفع مستويات دخل العاملين السعوديين، بما يسهم في تنمية مهارات الكفاءات الوطنية وخبراتها.


وأكد أن القرار يعزز المشاركة الاقتصادية للسعوديين في سوق العمل، من خلال زيادة جاذبية وظائف القطاع الخاص، خصوصاً للباحثين عن عمل والراغبين في دخول سوق العمل، مشيراً إلى استمرار الوزارة في تطوير السياسات والمبادرات الهادفة إلى رفع مشاركة المواطنين وتحسين الأجور وبيئة العمل.