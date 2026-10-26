The Deputy Minister of Human Resources and Social Development for Labor Affairs, Dr. Abdullah Abu Athain, revealed that the decision to raise the minimum wage required for counting Saudi workers fully in the localization ratios under the "Nitaqat" program includes 5 categories of workers in private sector establishments, with the decision to be implemented in two phases. The first phase will begin on April 25, 2027, raising the minimum wage to 5,000 riyals, while the second phase will start on April 25, 2028, raising it to 6,000 riyals.



Abu Athain explained that the categories covered by the decision include full-time workers, part-time workers, workers under the flexible work system, part-time working students, in addition to persons with disabilities who are capable of working, according to "Al Arabiya Net".



He pointed out that private sector establishments have been granted a 6-month grace period to prepare for the implementation of the first phase of the decision, followed by 12 months before the start of the second phase, allowing establishments to review wage levels and job opportunities offered to citizens, and to make the necessary arrangements to comply with the requirements of each phase.



He indicated that raising the minimum wage counted in localization ratios aims to improve job quality, enhance job stability, and increase the income levels of Saudi workers, contributing to the development of the skills and experiences of national competencies.



He affirmed that the decision enhances the economic participation of Saudis in the labor market by increasing the attractiveness of private sector jobs, especially for job seekers and those wishing to enter the labor market, noting that the ministry continues to develop policies and initiatives aimed at increasing citizen participation and improving wages and the work environment.