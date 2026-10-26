أعلنت شركة «مايكروسوفت» الأمريكية، اليوم (الإثنين)، إطلاق برنامج للمغادرة الطوعية يشمل نحو 60 ألف موظف، يمثلون قرابة 27% من إجمالي قوتها العاملة عالمياً، في خطوةً تستهدف خفض التكاليف وإعادة هيكلة القوى العاملة، بالتزامن مع توسع استثمارات الشركة في الذكاء الاصطناعي.

ويشمل البرنامج موظفين مؤهلين في الولايات المتحدة وكندا والمملكة المتحدة والهند، ضمن قطاعات متعددةً، بينها الذكاء الاصطناعي ومساعد «كوبايلوت» والموارد البشرية والشؤون المالية، إضافة إلى وحدات «إكس بوكس» و«ويندوز» والأجهزة.

ويستثني البرنامج بعض القطاعات، من بينها التسويق والأعمال التجارية والأمن، فيما يقتصر على الموظفين في المستويات الوظيفية المحددة، بما يشمل بعض المناصب القيادية.

وأوضحت نائبة الرئيس التنفيذي لشؤون الموارد البشرية في الشركة، إيمي كولمان، أن البرنامج يمنح الموظفين الراغبين في مغادرة الشركة فرصةً للانتقال إلى مرحلة مهنية جديدةً، مع الحصول على دعمٍ ماليٍ وموارد للتخطيط الوظيفي، مشيرةً إلى أنه يتيح في الوقت نفسه للوحدات المشاركة مرونةً أكبر للتكيف مع حاجات العمل المتغيرة.

ومن المقرر أن يتلقى الموظفون المؤهلون تفاصيل العروض عبر البريد الإلكتروني، على أن يُمنحوا مهلةً حتى أوائل ديسمبر لاتخاذ قرارهم، فيما يُتوقع أن يغادر الموافقون على العروض بحلول نهاية العام الحالي.

ويأتي الإعلان في وقت تكثف فيه «مايكروسوفت» استثماراتها في مراكز البيانات والرقائق الإلكترونية اللازمة لتطوير تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي، إذ تتوقع الشركة أن تبلغ نفقاتها الرأسمالية خلال عام 2026 نحو 175 مليار دولار.

وكانت الشركة قد عرضت في وقت سابقٍ من العام الحالي برامج للمغادرة والتقاعد الطوعي شملت نحو تسعة آلاف موظف، قبل أن تعلن في يوليو الماضي الاستغناء عن 4800 وظيفة، ضمن جهود إعادة تنظيم أعمالها وتحسين كفاءة الإنفاق.

وبلغ إجمالي عدد موظفي «مايكروسوفت» نحو 223 ألف موظف بدوامٍ كاملٍ بنهاية يونيو الماضي.