أعلنت شركة «مايكروسوفت» الأمريكية، اليوم (الإثنين)، إطلاق برنامج للمغادرة الطوعية يشمل نحو 60 ألف موظف، يمثلون قرابة 27% من إجمالي قوتها العاملة عالمياً، في خطوةً تستهدف خفض التكاليف وإعادة هيكلة القوى العاملة، بالتزامن مع توسع استثمارات الشركة في الذكاء الاصطناعي.
ويشمل البرنامج موظفين مؤهلين في الولايات المتحدة وكندا والمملكة المتحدة والهند، ضمن قطاعات متعددةً، بينها الذكاء الاصطناعي ومساعد «كوبايلوت» والموارد البشرية والشؤون المالية، إضافة إلى وحدات «إكس بوكس» و«ويندوز» والأجهزة.
ويستثني البرنامج بعض القطاعات، من بينها التسويق والأعمال التجارية والأمن، فيما يقتصر على الموظفين في المستويات الوظيفية المحددة، بما يشمل بعض المناصب القيادية.
وأوضحت نائبة الرئيس التنفيذي لشؤون الموارد البشرية في الشركة، إيمي كولمان، أن البرنامج يمنح الموظفين الراغبين في مغادرة الشركة فرصةً للانتقال إلى مرحلة مهنية جديدةً، مع الحصول على دعمٍ ماليٍ وموارد للتخطيط الوظيفي، مشيرةً إلى أنه يتيح في الوقت نفسه للوحدات المشاركة مرونةً أكبر للتكيف مع حاجات العمل المتغيرة.
ومن المقرر أن يتلقى الموظفون المؤهلون تفاصيل العروض عبر البريد الإلكتروني، على أن يُمنحوا مهلةً حتى أوائل ديسمبر لاتخاذ قرارهم، فيما يُتوقع أن يغادر الموافقون على العروض بحلول نهاية العام الحالي.
ويأتي الإعلان في وقت تكثف فيه «مايكروسوفت» استثماراتها في مراكز البيانات والرقائق الإلكترونية اللازمة لتطوير تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي، إذ تتوقع الشركة أن تبلغ نفقاتها الرأسمالية خلال عام 2026 نحو 175 مليار دولار.
وكانت الشركة قد عرضت في وقت سابقٍ من العام الحالي برامج للمغادرة والتقاعد الطوعي شملت نحو تسعة آلاف موظف، قبل أن تعلن في يوليو الماضي الاستغناء عن 4800 وظيفة، ضمن جهود إعادة تنظيم أعمالها وتحسين كفاءة الإنفاق.
وبلغ إجمالي عدد موظفي «مايكروسوفت» نحو 223 ألف موظف بدوامٍ كاملٍ بنهاية يونيو الماضي.
American company "Microsoft" announced today (Monday) the launch of a voluntary departure program that includes about 60,000 employees, representing nearly 27% of its total global workforce, in a move aimed at reducing costs and restructuring the workforce, coinciding with the company's expansion of investments in artificial intelligence.
The program includes eligible employees in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and India, across multiple sectors, including artificial intelligence, the "Copilot" assistant, human resources, and finance, in addition to the "Xbox," "Windows," and devices units.
The program excludes certain sectors, including marketing, business operations, and security, and is limited to employees in specified job levels, including some leadership positions.
Executive Vice President of Human Resources at the company, Amy Coleman, explained that the program provides employees wishing to leave the company with an opportunity to transition to a new career phase, along with financial support and resources for career planning, noting that it simultaneously allows participating units greater flexibility to adapt to changing business needs.
Eligible employees are expected to receive details of the offers via email, with a deadline until early December to make their decision, while those who accept the offers are expected to leave by the end of the current year.
The announcement comes at a time when "Microsoft" is intensifying its investments in data centers and the necessary chips to develop artificial intelligence technologies, as the company expects its capital expenditures to reach about $175 billion by 2026.
The company had previously offered voluntary departure and retirement programs earlier this year that included about 9,000 employees, before announcing in July the layoff of 4,800 jobs as part of efforts to reorganize its operations and improve spending efficiency.
The total number of "Microsoft" employees reached about 223,000 full-time employees by the end of June.
The new program is one of the broadest voluntary departure offers the company has made, but including 60,000 employees does not mean they will all leave, as the actual number of departures depends on the acceptance rate of the offers.