American company "Microsoft" announced today (Monday) the launch of a voluntary departure program that includes about 60,000 employees, representing nearly 27% of its total global workforce, in a move aimed at reducing costs and restructuring the workforce, coinciding with the company's expansion of investments in artificial intelligence.

The program includes eligible employees in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and India, across multiple sectors, including artificial intelligence, the "Copilot" assistant, human resources, and finance, in addition to the "Xbox," "Windows," and devices units.

The program excludes certain sectors, including marketing, business operations, and security, and is limited to employees in specified job levels, including some leadership positions.

Executive Vice President of Human Resources at the company, Amy Coleman, explained that the program provides employees wishing to leave the company with an opportunity to transition to a new career phase, along with financial support and resources for career planning, noting that it simultaneously allows participating units greater flexibility to adapt to changing business needs.

Eligible employees are expected to receive details of the offers via email, with a deadline until early December to make their decision, while those who accept the offers are expected to leave by the end of the current year.

The announcement comes at a time when "Microsoft" is intensifying its investments in data centers and the necessary chips to develop artificial intelligence technologies, as the company expects its capital expenditures to reach about $175 billion by 2026.

The company had previously offered voluntary departure and retirement programs earlier this year that included about 9,000 employees, before announcing in July the layoff of 4,800 jobs as part of efforts to reorganize its operations and improve spending efficiency.

The total number of "Microsoft" employees reached about 223,000 full-time employees by the end of June.

The new program is one of the broadest voluntary departure offers the company has made, but including 60,000 employees does not mean they will all leave, as the actual number of departures depends on the acceptance rate of the offers.