The Moroccan artist Basma Boussel found herself in the investigation circle after a complaint was filed accusing her of causing disturbances in her residential area, in an incident that has drawn the attention of followers in recent hours.

The case began when one of her neighbors filed an official complaint against her, requesting the relevant authorities to take necessary actions regarding what he described as repeated disturbances emanating from her villa.

The incident dates back to the city of Sixth of October in Giza Governorate, where the security authorities received the complaint and referred it to the relevant parties to continue the examination and investigation into its circumstances. According to what was stated in the complaint, the complainant expressed his distress from the sounds coming from the villa, demanding verification of the incident and taking necessary actions in accordance with the law.

Local reports circulated that the reason for the complaint is related to loud music coming from inside the house, while no official comment or response has yet been issued by Basma Boussel regarding the circulating accusations. The incident remains under investigation, as the filed complaint does not constitute evidence of liability, while the resolution of the matter depends on the outcome of the investigations and legal procedures.

Basma Boussel is considered one of the well-known names in the Arab artistic community, having gained widespread fame after participating in the talent discovery program (Star Academy), before marrying the Egyptian artist Tamer Hosny in 2012.

The couple's marriage lasted for about 11 years and resulted in three children: Talia, Amaya, and Adam, before announcing their official separation in April 2023, with both parties confirming at the time the continuation of mutual respect and the family relationship related to the care of their children.