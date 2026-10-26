وجدت الفنانة المغربية بسمة بوسيل نفسها في دائرة التحقيقات بعد تقديم بلاغ يتهمها بالتسبب في إزعاج داخل محيط سكنها، في واقعة أثارت اهتمام المتابعين خلال الساعات الماضية.

وبدأت القضية بعدما تقدّم أحد جيرانها بشكوى رسمية ضدها، طالب فيها الجهات المختصة باتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة حيال ما وصفه بإزعاج متكرر صادر من الفيلا الخاصة بها.

وتعود الواقعة إلى مدينة السادس من أكتوبر بمحافظة الجيزة، حيث تلقت الجهات الأمنية البلاغ وأحالته إلى الجهات المختصة لاستكمال الفحص والتحقيق في ملابساته. وبحسب ما ورد في الشكوى، أعرب مقدم البلاغ عن تضرره من الأصوات المنبعثة من الفيلا، مطالباً بالتحقق من الواقعة واتخاذ ما يلزم وفقاً للقانون.

وتداولت تقارير محلية أن سبب الشكوى يرتبط بصدور موسيقى مرتفعة من داخل المنزل، في حين لم يصدر حتى الآن أي تعليق أو رد رسمي من بسمة بوسيل بشأن الاتهامات المتداولة. ولا تزال الواقعة في نطاق التحقيق، إذ إن البلاغ المقدم لا يُعد دليلاً على ثبوت المسؤولية، بينما يبقى حسم الأمر مرهوناً بما تنتهي إليه التحريات والإجراءات القانونية.

وتُعد بسمة بوسيل من الأسماء المعروفة في الوسط الفني العربي، بعدما حظيت بشهرة واسعة إثر مشاركتها في برنامج اكتشاف المواهب (ستار أكاديمي)، قبل زواجها من الفنان المصري تامر حسني في عام 2012.

واستمر زواج الثنائي نحو 11 عاماً وأثمر عن ثلاثة أبناء هم تاليا وأمايا وآدم، قبل إعلان انفصالهما رسمياً في أبريل 2023، مع تأكيد الطرفين في حينه استمرار الاحترام المتبادل والعلاقة الأسرية المرتبطة برعاية أبنائهما.