The name of Israeli player Orian Goren has become a focal point of controversy among Barcelona fans, after coach Hansi Flick included him in the squad for the classic match against Real Madrid, even though he did not participate in the game and remained on the bench throughout the match.

Mixed reactions came in conjunction with the Spanish league summit held in Spain, which saw Real Madrid defeat Barcelona 2-1, but the interest on social media platforms extended beyond the result on the field.

Goren, who is 17 years old, was part of a list of 23 players called up by Flick for the match, making his name one of the most discussed topics among followers of the Catalan club in the hours leading up to and following the game. The controversy intensified after the (Israel) account, affiliated with the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, celebrated the player's call-up, considering that his presence in the classic list places him on the brink of a historic achievement for Israeli football. The account noted that Goren began his career at Maccabi Petah Tikva before moving to Barcelona's academy in 2023, and that his participation would have made him the first Israeli player to represent the first team of the Catalan club in La Liga. Israeli media also paid significant attention to the young player's call-up, highlighting the possibility of his appearance in one of the most-watched matches in the world.

On the other hand, this sparked a wave of criticism on social media, as several activists and Barcelona fans expressed their rejection of the player's inclusion in the squad, recalling previous positions associated with the club and the Palestinian cause.

Some commentators saw the official Israeli celebration of Goren's call-up as giving the issue dimensions that go beyond the sporting aspect, considering that the focus on the player is not only related to his football talent but also carries symbolic and political messages. Others pointed to the player's young age and technical talent, but they emphasized that their objection is more related to his Israeli identity than to his sporting level or his rightful place in the team’s roster.