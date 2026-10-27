تحول اسم اللاعب الإسرائيلي أوريان غورين إلى محور جدل واسع بين جماهير برشلونة، بعدما ضمه المدرب هانزي فليك إلى قائمة الفريق في مواجهة الكلاسيكو أمام ريال مدريد، رغم أنه لم يشارك في المباراة وبقي على مقاعد البدلاء طوال اللقاء.

وجاءت ردود الفعل المتباينة بالتزامن مع قمة الدوري الإسباني التي احتضنتها إسبانيا وشهدت فوز ريال مدريد على برشلونة بنتيجة 2-1، إلا أن الاهتمام على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي امتد إلى ما هو أبعد من النتيجة داخل الملعب.

وكان غورين، البالغ من العمر 17 عاماً، ضمن قائمة تضم 23 لاعباً استدعاهم فليك للمواجهة، ليصبح اسمه أحد أكثر الموضوعات تداولاً بين متابعي النادي الكتالوني خلال الساعات التي سبقت المباراة وأعقبتها. وازداد الجدل بعدما احتفى حساب (إسرائيل) التابع لوزارة الخارجية الإسرائيلية باستدعاء اللاعب، معتبراً أن وجوده في قائمة الكلاسيكو يضعه على أعتاب إنجاز تاريخي للكرة الإسرائيلية. وأشار الحساب إلى أن غورين بدأ مسيرته في نادي مكابي بيتاح تيكفا قبل انتقاله إلى أكاديمية برشلونة عام 2023، وأن مشاركته كانت ستجعله أول لاعب إسرائيلي يمثل الفريق الأول للنادي الكتالوني في منافسات الدوري الإسباني. كما أولت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية اهتماماً واسعاً باستدعاء اللاعب الشاب، مسلطة الضوء على إمكانية ظهوره في واحدة من أكثر المباريات متابعة على مستوى العالم.

وفي المقابل، أثار ذلك موجة انتقادات على منصات التواصل، حيث عبّر عدد من الناشطين ومشجعي برشلونة عن رفضهم وجود اللاعب ضمن القائمة، مستحضرين مواقف سابقة ارتبطت بالنادي والقضية الفلسطينية.

ورأى بعض المعلقين أن الاحتفاء الرسمي الإسرائيلي باستدعاء غورين منح القضية أبعاداً تتجاوز الجانب الرياضي، معتبرين أن التركيز على اللاعب لا يتعلق فقط بموهبته الكروية، بل يحمل رسائل رمزية وسياسية أيضاً. وأشار آخرون إلى صغر سن اللاعب وموهبته الفنية، لكنهم أكدوا أن اعتراضهم يرتبط بهويته الإسرائيلية أكثر من ارتباطه بمستواه الرياضي أو أحقيته الفنية بالوجود ضمن قائمة الفريق.