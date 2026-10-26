A survey conducted by "Okaz" revealed that the listed stocks in the main stock market "TASI" recorded market gains of approximately 208.77 billion riyals by the end of trading today (Monday), raising the total market value of the listed companies to 8.99 trillion riyals.



According to the survey, shares of 259 listed companies rose, while shares of eight companies declined, causing the "TASI" index to increase by 3.23%, gaining about 305 points, and closing the index at 9762 points, marking the highest daily rise in 2026.



The market's rise followed a continuous decline over five sessions, during which it recorded losses of about 750 points, or 7.4%.



The index recorded its highest level today at 9796 points and its lowest level at 9545 points.