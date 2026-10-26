كشف رصد أجرته «عكاظ» عن تسجيل الأسهم المدرجة في سوق الأسهم الرئيسي «تاسي» أرباحاً سوقية بقيمة نحو 208.77 مليار ريال بنهاية تداولاته اليوم (الإثنين)، لترتفع القيمة السوقية الإجمالية للشركات المدرجة إلى 8.99 تريليون ريال.
ووفقاً للرصد، فقد ارتفعت أسهم 259 شركة مدرجة، فيما تراجعت أسهم ثماني شركات، ليرتفع مؤشر «تاسي» بنسبة 3.23% كاسباً نحو 305 نقاط، ويغلق المؤشر عند مستوى 9762 نقطة، ليسجل المؤشر أعلى صعود يومي في عام 2026.
وجاء ارتفاع السوق بعد هبوط متواصل لخمس جلسات سجل خلالها خسائر بنحو 750 نقطة وبنسبة 7.4%.
وسجل المؤشر أعلى مستوى اليوم عند 9796 نقطة، وأدنى مستوى عند 9545 نقطة.
A survey conducted by "Okaz" revealed that the listed stocks in the main stock market "TASI" recorded market gains of approximately 208.77 billion riyals by the end of trading today (Monday), raising the total market value of the listed companies to 8.99 trillion riyals.
According to the survey, shares of 259 listed companies rose, while shares of eight companies declined, causing the "TASI" index to increase by 3.23%, gaining about 305 points, and closing the index at 9762 points, marking the highest daily rise in 2026.
The market's rise followed a continuous decline over five sessions, during which it recorded losses of about 750 points, or 7.4%.
The index recorded its highest level today at 9796 points and its lowest level at 9545 points.