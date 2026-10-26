كشف رصد أجرته «عكاظ» عن تسجيل الأسهم المدرجة في سوق الأسهم الرئيسي «تاسي» أرباحاً سوقية بقيمة نحو 208.77 مليار ريال بنهاية تداولاته اليوم (الإثنين)، لترتفع القيمة السوقية الإجمالية للشركات المدرجة إلى 8.99 تريليون ريال.


ووفقاً للرصد، فقد ارتفعت أسهم 259 شركة مدرجة، فيما تراجعت أسهم ثماني شركات، ليرتفع مؤشر «تاسي» بنسبة 3.23% كاسباً نحو 305 نقاط، ويغلق المؤشر عند مستوى 9762 نقطة، ليسجل المؤشر أعلى صعود يومي في عام 2026.


وجاء ارتفاع السوق بعد هبوط متواصل لخمس جلسات سجل خلالها خسائر بنحو 750 نقطة وبنسبة 7.4%.


وسجل المؤشر أعلى مستوى اليوم عند 9796 نقطة، وأدنى مستوى عند 9545 نقطة.