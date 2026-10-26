The Saudi First Bank signed a memorandum of understanding with Partnerships to support the Training Partnership Program, aiming to contribute to the qualification of Saudi graduates to work in the privatization sector, as part of the bank's social responsibility initiatives.

The areas of cooperation include supporting the development of professional and technical skills for graduates, enriching their knowledge of the privatization sector and its requirements, as well as exploring opportunities for practical training and employment. This collaboration allows "First" to support a specialized program that connects academic knowledge with the needs of the workforce in public-private partnership projects.

On this occasion, Faten Aba Alkhail, CEO of Governance and Corporate Affairs at First, commented:

"We believe at First that empowering youth with knowledge and skills is an investment in the future of the national economy, and that supporting their journey from education to professional practice opens wider horizons for them to build promising paths. By supporting the Training Partnership Program, we aim to contribute to providing opportunities that help graduates start their careers with confidence and meet the labor market requirements, thus supporting the development of human capabilities and achieving the targets of Saudi Vision 2030."

The support of "First" for the program comes within the framework of its commitment to support community initiatives that align with the needs of economic sectors for qualified national competencies. This collaboration gains its importance from the connection of the privatization sector with service and infrastructure projects, which combine multiple experiences and specialties and are based on the partnership between the public and private sectors.