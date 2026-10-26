وقع البنك السعودي الأول مذكرة تفاهم مع شراكات لدعم برنامج شراكة التدريي، بهدف الإسهام في تأهيل الخريجين السعوديين للعمل في قطاع التخصيص، وذلك ضمن مبادرات البنك للمسؤولية الاجتماعية.

وتشمل مجالات التعاون دعم تطوير المهارات المهنية والتقنية للخريجين، وإثراء معارفهم بقطاع التخصيص ومتطلباته، إلى جانب استكشاف فرص التدريب العملي والتوظيف. ويتيح هذا التعاون "للأول" دعم برنامج متخصص يربط المعرفة الأكاديمية باحتياجات العمل في مشاريع الشراكة بين القطاعين العام والخاص.

وبهذه المناسبة، علقت فاتن أبا الخيل، الرئيس التنفيذي للحوكمة وشؤون الشركة في الأول:
"نؤمن في الأول بأن تمكين الشباب بالمعرفة والمهارات هو استثمار في مستقبل الاقتصاد الوطني، وأن دعم رحلتهم من التعليم إلى الممارسة المهنية يفتح أمامهم آفاقًا أوسع لبناء مسارات واعدة. ومن خلال دعم برنامج شراكة التدريي، نهدف إلى الإسهام في إتاحة فرص تساعد الخريجين على بدء مسيرتهم بثقة ومواكبة متطلبات سوق العمل، بما يدعم تنمية القدرات البشرية وتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030."

ويأتي دعم "الأول" للبرنامج في إطار حرصه على مساندة المبادرات المجتمعية التي تواكب احتياجات القطاعات الاقتصادية من الكفاءات الوطنية المؤهلة. ويكتسب هذا التعاون أهميته من ارتباط قطاع التخصيص بمشاريع الخدمات والبنية التحتية، التي تجمع بين خبرات وتخصصات متعددة وتقوم على الشراكة بين القطاعين العام والخاص.