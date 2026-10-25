The Emir of the Al-Baha region, Prince Dr. Hussam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, received in his office the former Director of Prisons in the region, Major General Abdul Mohsen bin Ghaleb Al-Harbi, and the newly appointed Director of Prisons, Brigadier Muflih bin Aydh Al-Qahtani.



The Emir of Al-Baha congratulated Brigadier Al-Qahtani on his appointment, wishing him success and prosperity in performing his duties, and to continue efforts to elevate work and develop performance. Brigadier Al-Qahtani expressed his gratitude and appreciation to him for his congratulations and kind wishes.