استقبل أمير منطقة الباحة الأمير الدكتور حسام بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز،، في مكتبه، مدير السجون بالمنطقة السابق اللواء عبدالمحسن بن غالب الحربي، ومدير السجون المعيّن حديثاً العميد مفلح بن عايض القحطاني.


وهنّأ أمير منطقة الباحة العميد القحطاني بمناسبة تعيينه، متمنياً له التوفيق والسداد في أداء مهام عمله، ومواصلة الجهود للارتقاء بالعمل وتطوير الأداء، فيما أعرب العميد القحطاني عن شكره وتقديره له على تهنئته وتمنياته الطيبة.