استقبل أمير منطقة الباحة الأمير الدكتور حسام بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز،، في مكتبه، مدير السجون بالمنطقة السابق اللواء عبدالمحسن بن غالب الحربي، ومدير السجون المعيّن حديثاً العميد مفلح بن عايض القحطاني.
وهنّأ أمير منطقة الباحة العميد القحطاني بمناسبة تعيينه، متمنياً له التوفيق والسداد في أداء مهام عمله، ومواصلة الجهود للارتقاء بالعمل وتطوير الأداء، فيما أعرب العميد القحطاني عن شكره وتقديره له على تهنئته وتمنياته الطيبة.
The Emir of the Al-Baha region, Prince Dr. Hussam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, received in his office the former Director of Prisons in the region, Major General Abdul Mohsen bin Ghaleb Al-Harbi, and the newly appointed Director of Prisons, Brigadier Muflih bin Aydh Al-Qahtani.
The Emir of Al-Baha congratulated Brigadier Al-Qahtani on his appointment, wishing him success and prosperity in performing his duties, and to continue efforts to elevate work and develop performance. Brigadier Al-Qahtani expressed his gratitude and appreciation to him for his congratulations and kind wishes.