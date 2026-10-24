أعلن مطار الملك خالد الدولي في الرياض فتح الصالتين رقم 1 و2 اعتباراً من يوم غد الأحد، مع تخصيص كل منهما لنوع محدد من الرحلات.

وأوضح المطار تخصيص الصالة رقم (1) للرحلات الداخلية، والصالة رقم (2) للرحلات الدولية عبر الناقلات السعودية.

ودعا المطار المسافرين إلى التواصل مع الناقلات الجوية قبل التوجه إليه، للتأكد من تفاصيل رحلاتهم.