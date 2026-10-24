أعلن مطار الملك خالد الدولي في الرياض فتح الصالتين رقم 1 و2 اعتباراً من يوم غد الأحد، مع تخصيص كل منهما لنوع محدد من الرحلات.
وأوضح المطار تخصيص الصالة رقم (1) للرحلات الداخلية، والصالة رقم (2) للرحلات الدولية عبر الناقلات السعودية.
ودعا المطار المسافرين إلى التواصل مع الناقلات الجوية قبل التوجه إليه، للتأكد من تفاصيل رحلاتهم.
King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh has announced the opening of Terminals 1 and 2 starting tomorrow, Sunday, with each terminal designated for a specific type of flights.
The airport clarified that Terminal 1 is allocated for domestic flights, while Terminal 2 is for international flights operated by Saudi carriers.
The airport urged travelers to contact their airlines before heading to the airport to confirm the details of their flights.