The audacity against the sanctity of holy sites by the Houthis has reached a new low of criminality, revealing the scandalous gap between the slogans they hide behind and the weapons they use to threaten the security of Muslims. What conscience restrains a group that grants itself the right to terrorize the peaceful in a land sought by people for tranquility, and what credibility remains for a discourse that raises the banner of religion only for its missiles to end up threatening the land of the two holy mosques?

The Civil Defense announced on Saturday, October 24, 2026, that parts of two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi militia towards the regions of Mecca and Medina fell after being intercepted, with parts reaching the Wadi al-Maghmas in the holy capital. This incident adds to the group's record of aggression, which is compounded by the sanctity of the place and its significance in the hearts of Muslims.

Wadi al-Maghmas: The Destruction of the Houthis

Located 23 km from the Sacred Mosque and near the site of Arafat, fragments of the Houthi missile fell in Wadi al-Maghmas, the place where the army of Abraha was destroyed by stones of baked clay.

A valley that evokes a chapter from the memory of the assault on the Sacred House. Abraha used it as a camp for his army, intending to demolish the honorable Kaaba. From this memory arises the comparison, a comparison in the audacity against the sacred, and in the arrogance of power that drives the aggressor to transgress all sanctity.

Abraha came with his army, while the Houthis send their missiles. The difference in tools gives the aggression another image, but it keeps the moral question alive: how does the aggressor violate the security of a land whose status is known among Muslims, and then ask them to believe his claims of defending their causes?

The crime here transcends political calculations to violate a religious and humanitarian sanctity.

Mecca is too sacred to become a tool for blackmail, and the security of the two holy mosques is too great to be subjected to the adventures of a militia.

And the memory of the People of the Elephant remains with its lesson: the house has sanctity, and tyranny has consequences, and the power that tempts its owner to aggression may be one of the primary reasons for his downfall.