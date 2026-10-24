بلغت الجرأة على حرمة المقدسات بالحوثي قاعاً جديداً من الإجرام، تكشف المسافة الفاضحة بين شعارات يتستر بها وسلاح يهدد به أمن المسلمين. أي ضمير يردع جماعة تمنح نفسها حق ترويع الآمنين في أرض يقصدها الناس طلباً للسكينة، وأي مصداقية تبقى لخطاب يرفع راية الدين ثم تنتهي صواريخه إلى تهديد أرض الحرمين؟

أعلن الدفاع المدني، (السبت) 24 أكتوبر 2026، سقوط أجزاء من صاروخين باليستيين أطلقتهما الميليشيا الحوثية باتجاه منطقتي مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، بعد اعتراضهما، ووصول أجزاء منهما إلى وادي المغمس بالعاصمة المقدسة. واقعة تضيف إلى سجل الجماعة اعتداءً تتضاعف خطورته بحرمة المكان ومكانته في وجدان المسلمين.

وادي المغمس هلاك الحوثي

على بعد 23 كم من المسجد الحرام، وقرب مشعر عرفات، سقطت شظايا الصاروخ الحوثي في وادي المغمس، المكان الذي هلك فيه جيش أبرهة بحجارة من سجيل.

وادٍ يستحضر فصلاً من ذاكرة الاعتداء على البيت الحرام. اتخذ منه أبرهة معسكراً لجيشه قاصداً هدم الكعبة المشرفة. ومن هذه الذاكرة تنبع المقارنة، مقارنة في التجرؤ على المقدسات، وفي غرور القوة الذي يدفع المعتدي إلى تجاوز كل حرمة.

أبرهة جاء بجيشه، والحوثي يرسل صواريخه. اختلاف الأداة يمنح العدوان صورةً أخرى، لكنه يبقي السؤال الأخلاقي قائماً: كيف يستبيح المعتدي أمن أرض يعرف منزلتها لدى المسلمين، ثم يطلب منهم تصديق ادعاءاته بالدفاع عن قضاياهم؟

الجريمة هنا تتجاوز الحساب السياسي إلى انتهاك حرمة دينية وإنسانية.

مكة المكرمة أقدس من أن تصبح ورقة ابتزاز، وأمن الحرمين أعظم من أن يخضع لمغامرات ميليشيا.

وذاكرة أصحاب الفيل باقية بعبرتها: للبيت حرمة، وللطغيان عاقبة، والقوة التي تغري صاحبها بالعدوان قد تكون أول أسباب سقوطه.