بعد سبعة أشهر من الفاجعة التي خطفت زوجته وأربعة من أبنائه في حريق التهم منزلهم بحي طويق في الرياض، رحل أمس (الجمعة) المحامي ماجد بن ضاوي الشيباني العتيبي، بعدما عاش واحدة من أقسى المآسي الإنسانية، حين وجد نفسه في لحظات أمام ألسنة اللهب التي حاصرته وأسرته، وعجز عن إنقاذ أحبته من موت اختطفهم أمام عينيه.

وسيُصلى على الفقيد بعد صلاة ظهر اليوم (السبت) في جامع الراجحي بمدينة الرياض، بعد رحلة مثقلة بالفقد، بدأت فجر ثاني أيام عيد الفطر الماضي، حين تحولت فرحة العيد في منزله إلى مأتم، وغابت وجوه خمسة من أحب الناس إلى قلبه، تاركة وراءها أباً مكلوماً واجه مصيبته بالصبر والاحتساب.

«عكاظ» في منزل الفاجعة.. أب يروي وجعه

وكانت «عكاظ» قد التقت المحامي ماجد العتيبي عقب الحريق المأساوي، واستعادت معه تفاصيل الساعات الأخيرة التي جمعته بأسرته، في شهادة إنسانية مؤلمة كشف خلالها كيف تحولت لحظات السكينة بعد صلاة الفجر إلى سباق مع النيران والدخان لإنقاذ أفراد عائلته.

وروى العتيبي أنه كان نائماً في الدور الأرضي برفقة اثنين من أبنائه، فيما كانت زوجته وبقية أبنائه في الدور العلوي، قبل أن توقظه استغاثة ابنه الصغير، ليجد نفسه أمام حريق امتدت نيرانه داخل المنزل.

صرخات الاستغاثة.. ومحاولة إنقاذ لم تكتمل

لم يتردد الأب في إنقاذ طفليه وإخراجهما من المنزل، ثم سارع إلى فصل التيار الكهربائي، وحاول العودة إلى الداخل لإنقاذ زوجته وبقية أبنائه، غير أن الدخان الكثيف وقف حائلاً بينه وبين الوصول إليهم.

وفي تلك اللحظات العصيبة، كان ابنه سلطان (32 عاماً) قد لاحظ تصاعد الدخان من داخل المنزل، فاندفع لإنقاذ والدته وإخوته، وتمكن من إيقاظهم ومساعدتهم على محاولة النزول، لكن النيران كانت قد حاصرت ممر الدرج، وأغلقت طريق النجاة أمام سلطان ووالدته وإخوته، بعدما اضطروا إلى الابتعاد عن ألسنة اللهب، قبل أن يفارقوا الحياة اختناقاً.

لحظات صعبة بين الإنقاذ والفقد

ولم تتوقف المأساة عند ذلك؛ إذ حاولت اثنتان من بنات العتيبي الهرب عبر النيران، فتوفيت إحداهما، فيما أصيبت الأخرى بحروق، قبل أن يتمكن شقيقها عبدالعزيز من إخراجها ونقلها إلى المستشفى.

أما الابنة الصغرى، فقد فارقت الحياة لاحقاً في المستشفى متأثرة بإصابتها بتلف دماغي، لترتفع حصيلة الفاجعة إلى خمسة أفراد من الأسرة، هم الزوجة وأربعة من الأبناء والبنات.

سبعة أشهر من الفقد.. ثم الرحيل

سبعة أشهر مضت على تلك الليلة التي غيّرت حياة المحامي ماجد العتيبي، بعدما فقد زوجته وأربعة من فلذات كبده في ساعات قليلة، وبقيت تفاصيل الحريق حاضرة في شهادته التي وثقتها «عكاظ»، شاهدة على حجم الفقد الذي عاشه الأب المكلوم.

واليوم، يعود اسم ماجد العتيبي إلى الواجهة، لا ليروي فصلاً جديداً من مأساته، بل ليكون هو الخبر هذه المرة، بعد أن غيّبه الموت، تاركاً وراءه حكاية إنسانية موجعة بدأت بفاجعة في صباح ثاني أيام العيد، وانتهت برحيل أب صابر احتسب مصيبته عند الله.

رحم الله ماجد العتيبي وزوجته وأبناءه، وألهم ذويهم الصبر والسلوان.