After seven months of the tragedy that took his wife and four of his children in a fire that consumed their home in the Al-Tuwaik neighborhood of Riyadh, lawyer Majid bin Dhawi Al-Shaibani Al-Otaibi passed away yesterday (Friday), after living through one of the harshest human tragedies, when he found himself moments away from the flames that surrounded him and his family, unable to save his loved ones from a death that snatched them before his eyes.

Prayer for the deceased will be held after the noon prayer today (Saturday) at Al-Rajhi Mosque in Riyadh, after a journey burdened with loss, which began on the dawn of the second day of Eid al-Fitr last year, when the joy of Eid in his home turned into a funeral, with the faces of five of the people he loved most absent, leaving behind a grieving father who faced his calamity with patience and faith.

“Okaz” at the scene of the tragedy.. A father recounts his pain

“Okaz” had met with lawyer Majid Al-Otaibi after the tragic fire, and he recounted the details of the last hours he spent with his family, in a painful human testimony in which he revealed how moments of tranquility after the dawn prayer turned into a race against flames and smoke to save his family members.

Al-Otaibi narrated that he was sleeping on the ground floor with two of his children, while his wife and the rest of his children were on the upper floor, before he was awakened by the cries of his youngest son, only to find himself facing a fire that had spread inside the house.

Cries for help.. An incomplete rescue attempt

The father did not hesitate to save his two children and get them out of the house, then rushed to disconnect the electricity, and tried to return inside to save his wife and the rest of his children, but the thick smoke stood as a barrier between him and reaching them.

In those agonizing moments, his son Bandar (32 years old) noticed smoke rising from inside the house, so he rushed to save his mother and siblings, managing to wake them and help them try to descend, but the flames had surrounded the stairway, blocking the escape route for Bandar, his mother, and his siblings, after they were forced to move away from the tongues of fire, before they succumbed to suffocation.

Difficult moments between rescue and loss

The tragedy did not stop there; two of Al-Otaibi's daughters attempted to escape through the flames, one of them died, while the other was injured with burns, before her brother Abdulaziz managed to get her out and take her to the hospital.

As for the youngest daughter, she later passed away in the hospital due to brain damage, raising the toll of the tragedy to five family members, including the wife and four children.

Seven months of loss.. Then departure

Seven months have passed since that night that changed the life of lawyer Majid Al-Otaibi, after he lost his wife and four of his beloved children in a few hours, and the details of the fire remain present in his testimony documented by “Okaz,” a witness to the extent of the loss experienced by the grieving father.

Today, the name of Majid Al-Otaibi returns to the forefront, not to recount a new chapter of his tragedy, but to be the news this time, after death took him away, leaving behind a painful human story that began with a tragedy on the morning of the second day of Eid, and ended with the departure of a patient father who entrusted his calamity to God.

May God have mercy on Majid Al-Otaibi, his wife, and his children, and grant their family patience and solace.