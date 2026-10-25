صرّح المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف «تحالف دعم الشرعية في اليمن»، اللواء الركن تركي المالكي، بأنه تم اعتراض وتدمير طائرة مسيّرة ثانية في منطقة الرياض.
ويأتي ذلك بعد إعلان التحالف، في وقت سابق من فجر اليوم، اعتراض وتدمير طائرة مسيّرة في منطقة الرياض.
The official spokesman for the coalition forces "Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen," Major General Turki Al-Maliki, stated that a drone was intercepted and destroyed in the Riyadh region.
This comes after the coalition announced earlier in the early hours of today that another drone was intercepted and destroyed in the same area, bringing the total number of drones intercepted and destroyed to two.