صرّح المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف «تحالف دعم الشرعية في اليمن»، اللواء الركن تركي المالكي، بأنه تم اعتراض وتدمير طائرة مسيّرة ثانية في منطقة الرياض.

ويأتي ذلك بعد إعلان التحالف، في وقت سابق من فجر اليوم، اعتراض وتدمير طائرة مسيّرة في منطقة الرياض.