توفيت أمس (الأحد) جوزفين شحود حنا، والدة الفنانين السوريين حسام وجيانا عيد.

وستقام الصلاة على الراحلة اليوم (الاثنين) في كنيسة السيدة ببلدة مشتى الحلو في محافظة طرطوس، وتتقبل العائلة التعازي يومي الثلاثاء والأربعاء، القادمين في صالة الكنيسة، من الساعة الرابعة حتى السابعة مساءً.

والراحلة هي زوجة المرحوم جرجس حنا عيد، ووالدة كل من حسام عيد، زوج رنا خوري، وجيانا عيد، زوجة زياد سعد، وكارولين عيد، زوجة صبحي سلوم.

نعي النقابة

ونعت نقابة الفنانين في سوريا الراحلة جوزفين شحود حنا، مقدمةً تعازيها القلبية إلى الفنانة جيانا وحسام عيد، إلى جانب الفنان حنا عيد، في وفاة والدتهم.

وجاء في رسالة النعي: «تعازينا القلبية للزميلة الفنانة القديرة جيانا عيد، والزميل الفنان القدير حسام عيد، والزميل الفنان حنا عيد، بوفاة والدتهم. ليكن ذكرها مؤبداً».