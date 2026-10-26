Josephine Shahoud Hanna, the mother of Syrian artists Hussam and Giana Eid, passed away yesterday (Sunday).

The prayer for the deceased will be held today (Monday) at the Lady's Church in the town of Mashta al-Hilo in Tartus Governorate, and the family will receive condolences on Tuesday and Wednesday in the church hall, from 4 PM to 7 PM.

The deceased is the wife of the late Georges Hanna Eid and the mother of Hussam Eid, husband of Rana Khoury, Giana Eid, wife of Ziad Saad, and Caroline Eid, wife of Sobhi Saloum.

Union Condolences

The Artists' Union in Syria mourned the late Josephine Shahoud Hanna, extending its heartfelt condolences to artist Giana and Hussam Eid, along with artist Hanna Eid, on the passing of their mother.

The condolence message stated: "Our heartfelt condolences to our esteemed colleague, the talented artist Giana Eid, to our esteemed colleague, the talented artist Hussam Eid, and to our esteemed colleague, the artist Hanna Eid, on the passing of their mother. May her memory be eternal."