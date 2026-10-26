انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى صبري بن سعد الصيرفي، أول مصور لأمانة منطقة المدينة المنورة، بعد معاناة مع المرض، وأُديت الصلاة عليه فجر اليوم (الإثنين) في المسجد النبوي الشريف، ووُوري جثمانه الثرى في مقبرة بقيع الغرقد.

ويُعد الراحل من أوائل من وثّقوا مسيرة أمانة منطقة المدينة المنورة بعدسته، إذ التحق بالعمل فيها عام 1404هـ، واستمر حتى إحالته إلى التقاعد عام 1444هـ، قضى خلالها نحو أربعة عقود في توثيق أعمال الأمانة ومناسباتها ومشاريعها، مساهماً في حفظ تفاصيل مراحل مهمة من مسيرة التنمية في المدينة المنورة.

كما شارك الصيرفي لسنوات طويلة في توثيق جناح المدينة المنورة في المهرجان الوطني للتراث والثقافة بالجنادرية، وترك بصمة مميزة في مجال التصوير الفوتوغرافي والتوثيق الإعلامي، من خلال حضوره في العديد من المناسبات والفعاليات، وحرصه على تسجيل تفاصيلها بعدسته باحترافية، لتبقى صوره شاهداً على محطات من تاريخ المدينة المنورة وذاكرتها.

وكان الفقيد قد تعرض لجلطة دماغية في شهر ذي القعدة الماضي، دخل على إثرها في غيبوبة تامة، وخضع للمتابعة الطبية في عدد من مستشفيات المدينة المنورة، حتى وافته المنية أمس(الأحد).

والفقيد والد مهند وسارة والهنوف، وتتلقى الأسرة العزاء في منزل شقيقه جميل بحي شوران في المدينة المنورة.