Sabri bin Saad Al-Sayrafi, the first photographer for the Municipality of Medina, passed away to the mercy of Allah after a struggle with illness. The prayer was performed for him at dawn today (Monday) in the Prophet's Mosque, and his body was laid to rest in the Baqi' Al-Gharqad cemetery.

The deceased is considered one of the pioneers who documented the journey of the Municipality of Medina through his lens, having joined the work there in the year 1404 AH, and continued until his retirement in 1444 AH, during which he spent nearly four decades documenting the municipality's activities, events, and projects, contributing to preserving the details of important stages in the development journey of Medina.

Al-Sayrafi also participated for many years in documenting the Medina Pavilion at the National Festival for Heritage and Culture in Janadriyah, leaving a distinctive mark in the field of photography and media documentation through his presence at numerous events and occasions, and his keen interest in professionally capturing their details with his camera, ensuring that his images remain a testament to significant moments in the history and memory of Medina.

The deceased suffered a stroke last month in Dhul-Qi'dah, after which he fell into a complete coma and underwent medical follow-up in several hospitals in Medina until he passed away yesterday (Sunday).

The deceased is the father of Mohannad, Sarah, and Hanoof, and the family is receiving condolences at the home of his sister Jameel in the Shouran neighborhood of Medina.