عوّمت القوات البحرية الملكية السعودية، أمس، سفينة جلالة الملك «نيوم»، ثاني سفن المرحلة الثانية من مشروع «السروات»، في حوض بناء السفن بمدينة سان فرناندو الإسبانية، بعد اكتمال بناء بدن السفينة وتجميعه.
ومن المقرر استكمال تجهيز منظومات السفينة وتركيبها ودمجها داخل المملكة، ثم إجراء اختبارات القبول على الأراضي السعودية وفي مياهها، بما يدعم نقل التقنية وتوطين الصناعات البحرية العسكرية.
وجرت مراسم التعويم بحضور رئيس أركان القوات البحرية الفريق الركن محمد بن عبدالرحمن الغريبي، وسفيرة خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى إسبانيا الأميرة هيفاء بنت عبدالعزيز بن عياف آل مقرن، وكبار ضباط القوات البحرية في البلدين.
وثمّن الغريبي الدعم الذي تحظى به القوات المسلحة من القيادة، مؤكداً إسهامه في تطوير القدرات الدفاعية ورفع الجاهزية والكفاءة العملياتية، كما أشاد بالشراكة السعودية الإسبانية ودورها في تطوير القدرات البحرية وبناء الكفاءات الوطنية، من خلال الدعم اللوجستي وتأهيل أطقم السفن وتدريبها على تشغيلها وصيانتها.
ويشمل عقد المرحلة الثانية حزمة دعم لوجستي متكاملة، وبرامج لتدريب أطقم السفن، وتأهيل أكثر من 100 مهندس سعودي، وتوطين أعمال تكامل الأنظمة القتالية والصيانة.
ويُعد نظام إدارة القتال البحري «حزم» أحد أبرز مخرجات المشروع، وهو أول نظام سعودي من نوعه، وتضم المرحلة الثانية ثلاث سفن قتالية متعددة المهام من طراز «كورفيت أفانتي 2200»، هي «المدينة» و«نيوم» و«العلا»، امتداداً للمرحلة الأولى التي شهدت بناء وتسليم خمس سفن للقوات البحرية الملكية السعودية.
وتتميز سفن المشروع بمنظومات متطورة للتعامل مع التهديدات الجوية والسطحية وتحت السطحية، بما يعزز حماية المصالح الإستراتيجية للمملكة وتأمين الممرات البحرية الحيوية.
The Royal Saudi Navy launched the ship of His Majesty the King "Neom," the second ship of the second phase of the "Sarawat" project, yesterday at the shipbuilding dock in San Fernando, Spain, after completing the construction and assembly of the ship's hull.
The installation and integration of the ship's systems are scheduled to be completed within the Kingdom, followed by acceptance testing on Saudi soil and in its waters, which supports the transfer of technology and the localization of military maritime industries.
The launch ceremony was attended by the Chief of Naval Staff, Lieutenant General Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Ghreebi, the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Spain, Princess Haifa bint Abdulaziz bin Ayaf Al-Muqrin, and senior naval officers from both countries.
Al-Ghreebi appreciated the support that the armed forces receive from the leadership, affirming its contribution to developing defensive capabilities and enhancing operational readiness and efficiency. He also praised the Saudi-Spanish partnership and its role in developing naval capabilities and building national competencies through logistical support and training ship crews in operation and maintenance.
The contract for the second phase includes a comprehensive logistical support package, programs for training ship crews, and the qualification of more than 100 Saudi engineers, as well as the localization of combat systems integration and maintenance work.
The "Hazm" naval combat management system is one of the most prominent outcomes of the project, being the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia. The second phase includes three multi-role combat ships of the "Corvette Avante 2200" class, namely "Al-Madinah," "Neom," and "Al-Ula," extending from the first phase, which saw the construction and delivery of five ships to the Royal Saudi Navy.
The ships of the project are characterized by advanced systems to deal with aerial, surface, and subsurface threats, enhancing the protection of the Kingdom's strategic interests and securing vital maritime corridors.