The Royal Saudi Navy launched the ship of His Majesty the King "Neom," the second ship of the second phase of the "Sarawat" project, yesterday at the shipbuilding dock in San Fernando, Spain, after completing the construction and assembly of the ship's hull.

The installation and integration of the ship's systems are scheduled to be completed within the Kingdom, followed by acceptance testing on Saudi soil and in its waters, which supports the transfer of technology and the localization of military maritime industries.

The launch ceremony was attended by the Chief of Naval Staff, Lieutenant General Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Ghreebi, the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Spain, Princess Haifa bint Abdulaziz bin Ayaf Al-Muqrin, and senior naval officers from both countries.

Al-Ghreebi appreciated the support that the armed forces receive from the leadership, affirming its contribution to developing defensive capabilities and enhancing operational readiness and efficiency. He also praised the Saudi-Spanish partnership and its role in developing naval capabilities and building national competencies through logistical support and training ship crews in operation and maintenance.

The contract for the second phase includes a comprehensive logistical support package, programs for training ship crews, and the qualification of more than 100 Saudi engineers, as well as the localization of combat systems integration and maintenance work.

The "Hazm" naval combat management system is one of the most prominent outcomes of the project, being the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia. The second phase includes three multi-role combat ships of the "Corvette Avante 2200" class, namely "Al-Madinah," "Neom," and "Al-Ula," extending from the first phase, which saw the construction and delivery of five ships to the Royal Saudi Navy.

The ships of the project are characterized by advanced systems to deal with aerial, surface, and subsurface threats, enhancing the protection of the Kingdom's strategic interests and securing vital maritime corridors.