عوّمت القوات البحرية الملكية السعودية، أمس، سفينة جلالة الملك «نيوم»، ثاني سفن المرحلة الثانية من مشروع «السروات»، في حوض بناء السفن بمدينة سان فرناندو الإسبانية، بعد اكتمال بناء بدن السفينة وتجميعه.

ومن المقرر استكمال تجهيز منظومات السفينة وتركيبها ودمجها داخل المملكة، ثم إجراء اختبارات القبول على الأراضي السعودية وفي مياهها، بما يدعم نقل التقنية وتوطين الصناعات البحرية العسكرية.

وجرت مراسم التعويم بحضور رئيس أركان القوات البحرية الفريق الركن محمد بن عبدالرحمن الغريبي، وسفيرة خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى إسبانيا الأميرة هيفاء بنت عبدالعزيز بن عياف آل مقرن، وكبار ضباط القوات البحرية في البلدين.

وثمّن الغريبي الدعم الذي تحظى به القوات المسلحة من القيادة، مؤكداً إسهامه في تطوير القدرات الدفاعية ورفع الجاهزية والكفاءة العملياتية، كما أشاد بالشراكة السعودية الإسبانية ودورها في تطوير القدرات البحرية وبناء الكفاءات الوطنية، من خلال الدعم اللوجستي وتأهيل أطقم السفن وتدريبها على تشغيلها وصيانتها.

ويشمل عقد المرحلة الثانية حزمة دعم لوجستي متكاملة، وبرامج لتدريب أطقم السفن، وتأهيل أكثر من 100 مهندس سعودي، وتوطين أعمال تكامل الأنظمة القتالية والصيانة.

ويُعد نظام إدارة القتال البحري «حزم» أحد أبرز مخرجات المشروع، وهو أول نظام سعودي من نوعه، وتضم المرحلة الثانية ثلاث سفن قتالية متعددة المهام من طراز «كورفيت أفانتي 2200»، هي «المدينة» و«نيوم» و«العلا»، امتداداً للمرحلة الأولى التي شهدت بناء وتسليم خمس سفن للقوات البحرية الملكية السعودية.

وتتميز سفن المشروع بمنظومات متطورة للتعامل مع التهديدات الجوية والسطحية وتحت السطحية، بما يعزز حماية المصالح الإستراتيجية للمملكة وتأمين الممرات البحرية الحيوية.