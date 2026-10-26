American officials warned today (Monday) that the United States is preparing for an attack on Iran, emphasizing that it is a matter of time.



CNN reported that American officials stated, "Any new military operation against Iran will be extensive," adding, "Launching new military operations against Iran has become a matter of time, not a possibility."



The officials indicated that President Donald Trump could issue orders for military operations against Iran at any time before the end of the year, but it is likely to be after the midterm elections, noting that Trump has not yet made a decision regarding the steps he will take against Iran after the midterm elections.



The officials pointed out that Trump seems inclined to issue orders for a large-scale military operation against Iran, explaining that Trump has previously shown a tendency to make certain decisions before backing down at the last moment.



This comes at a time when The Economist reported from sources that Israeli intelligence has been ordered to prepare new target lists in Iran, clarifying that a large number of Israeli aircraft are flying near the Iranian border.



Sources warned that Israeli movements and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's escalatory approach could provoke Iran and push it to strike first, while also noting that the Israeli intelligence community is not convinced that Iran has resumed its nuclear program and does not see an imminent threat that justifies entering into war at this time.



Despite Netanyahu's assertion that he aims to overthrow the Iranian regime, The Economist reported that senior Israeli security officials believe that overthrowing the Iranian regime from the outside is impossible, and that "the decision rests with the Iranian people."



The magazine also quoted sources saying that the United States aims to carry out a short military campaign lasting several days focused on economic targets within Iran, following the upcoming midterm elections next month.