حذر مسؤولون أمريكيون اليوم (الإثنين)، أن الولايات المتحدة تستعد لهجومٍ على إيران، مؤكدين أنها مسألة وقت.


نقلت شبكة «سي إن إن» عن مسؤولين أمريكيين قولهم: «أي عملية عسكرية جديدة ضد إيران ستكون واسعة النطاق»، مضيفين: «شن عمليات عسكرية جديدة ضد إيران بات مسألة وقت وليس احتمالاً».


وأشار المسؤولون إلى أنه قد يصدر الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أوامر بشن عمليات عسكرية ضد إيران في أي وقت قبل نهاية العام لكن المرجح أن يكون ذلك بعد انتخابات التجديد النصفي، مبينين أن ترمب لم يحسم بعد قراره بشأن الخطوات التي سيتخذها ضد إيران بعد انتخابات التجديد النصفي.


ولفت المسؤولون إلى أن ترمب يبدو ميالاً إلى إصدار أوامر بشن عملية عسكرية واسعة النطاق ضد إيران، موضحين أن ترمب سبق أن أبدى ميلاً لاتخاذ قرارات معينة قبل أن يتراجع عنها في اللحظات الأخيرة.


يأتي ذلك في الوقت الذي نقلت مجلة «الإيكونوميست» عن مصادر أن الاستخبارات الإسرائيلية تلقت أوامر بإعداد قوائم جديدة للأهداف في إيران، موضحة أن أعداداً كبيرة من الطائرات الإسرائيلية تحلق قرب الحدود الإيرانية.


وحذرت المصادر من أن التحركات الإسرائيلية ونهج رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو التصعيدي قد يؤديان إلى استفزاز إيران ودفعها إلى توجيه الضربة الأولى، مشيرة في الوقت ذاته إلى أن مجتمع الاستخبارات الإسرائيلي غير مقتنع بأن إيران استأنفت برنامجها النووي ولا يرى تهديداً وشيكاً يبرر الدخول في حرب حالياً.


ورغم تأكيد نتنياهو أنه يهدف إلى إسقاط النظام الإيراني، ذكرت مجلة «الإيكونوميست» أن مسؤولين أمنيين إسرائيليين كباراً يعتقدون أن إسقاط النظام الإيراني من الخارج أمر غير ممكن، وأن «القرار يعود للشعب الإيراني».


كما نقلت المجلة عن مصادر قولها إن الولايات المتحدة تهدف إلى تنفيذ حملة عسكرية قصيرة تستمر عدة أيام وتتركز على أهداف اقتصادية داخل إيران، وذلك بعد انتخابات التجديد النصفي المرتقبة الشهر القادم.