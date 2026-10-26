The cultural front at Umm Al-Qura University received a delegation from the Institute of Arabic Language and Islamic Culture at Abomey-Calavi University in the Republic of Benin, headed by the institute's director, Dr. Shoti Warith, to learn about the university's efforts and initiatives in teaching the Arabic language and the Holy Quran, as well as to get acquainted with its cultural and scientific heritage.

The delegation explored the museum exhibitions at the cultural front, which include artifacts and scientific manuscripts that embody aspects of the scientific and cultural history of Islamic civilization. They also learned about the university's programs and initiatives in teaching the Arabic language and the Holy Quran to non-Arabic speakers, as well as its contributions to promoting the Arabic language and enhancing its presence.