استقبلت الواجهة الثقافية بجامعة أم القرى وفدًا من معهد اللغة العربية والثقافة الإسلامية بجامعة أبومي كالافي في جمهورية بنين، برئاسة مدير المعهد الدكتور شوتي وارث، للاطلاع على جهود الجامعة ومبادراتها في تعليم اللغة العربية والقرآن الكريم، والتعرّف على موروثها الثقافي والعلمي.
واطّلع الوفد على المعارض المتحفية بالواجهة الثقافية، وما تضمه من قطع أثرية ومخطوطات علمية تجسّد جوانب من التاريخ العلمي والثقافي للحضارة الإسلامية، كما تعرّف على برامج الجامعة ومبادراتها في تعليم اللغة العربية والقرآن الكريم لغير الناطقين بالعربية، وإسهاماتها في نشر اللغة العربية وتعزيز حضورها.
The cultural front at Umm Al-Qura University received a delegation from the Institute of Arabic Language and Islamic Culture at Abomey-Calavi University in the Republic of Benin, headed by the institute's director, Dr. Shoti Warith, to learn about the university's efforts and initiatives in teaching the Arabic language and the Holy Quran, as well as to get acquainted with its cultural and scientific heritage.
The delegation explored the museum exhibitions at the cultural front, which include artifacts and scientific manuscripts that embody aspects of the scientific and cultural history of Islamic civilization. They also learned about the university's programs and initiatives in teaching the Arabic language and the Holy Quran to non-Arabic speakers, as well as its contributions to promoting the Arabic language and enhancing its presence.