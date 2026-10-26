استقبلت الواجهة الثقافية بجامعة أم القرى وفدًا من معهد اللغة العربية والثقافة الإسلامية بجامعة أبومي كالافي في جمهورية بنين، برئاسة مدير المعهد الدكتور شوتي وارث، للاطلاع على جهود الجامعة ومبادراتها في تعليم اللغة العربية والقرآن الكريم، والتعرّف على موروثها الثقافي والعلمي.

واطّلع الوفد على المعارض المتحفية بالواجهة الثقافية، وما تضمه من قطع أثرية ومخطوطات علمية تجسّد جوانب من التاريخ العلمي والثقافي للحضارة الإسلامية، كما تعرّف على برامج الجامعة ومبادراتها في تعليم اللغة العربية والقرآن الكريم لغير الناطقين بالعربية، وإسهاماتها في نشر اللغة العربية وتعزيز حضورها.