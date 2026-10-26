توفي المنتج السينمائي والسيناريست المصري حسام علوان، أمس، عن عمر يناهز 54 عاماً، بعد مسيرة فنية تنقل خلالها بين الكتابة الأدبية والنقد السينمائي والإنتاج، وارتبط اسمه بعدد من التجارب التي أسهمت في إثراء مشهد السينما المستقلة في مصر.

بصمة مميزة

وترك الراحل بصمة مميزة في صناعة الأفلام من خلال مشاركته في إنتاج أعمال تنوعت موضوعاتها وأساليبها الفنية، إلى جانب اهتمامه بالبحث السينمائي ودعم التجارب المختلفة عن الأنماط التجارية السائدة.

حسام علوان

وجمع مشوار حسام علوان بين الدراسة الأكاديمية والممارسة الفنية، إذ اهتم بالسينما من زوايا متعددة، ولم يقتصر حضوره على مجال الإنتاج، بل امتد إلى الكتابة والنقد والمشاركة في الفعاليات السينمائية، وارتبط اسمه بأعمال شكلت محطات في مسيرة عدد من صناع الأفلام، في وقت شهدت فيه السينما المستقلة محاولات متواصلة لتقديم موضوعات جديدة وفتح مساحات أمام أصوات وتجارب مختلفة.

ويُعد المنتج المصري الراحل من الأسماء التي ارتبطت بتجارب السينما المستقلة في مصر، حيث تنوعت اهتماماته بين الكتابة والبحث والإنتاج السينمائي والنقد، كما درس بالمعهد العالي للسينما، قبل أن يستكمل دراسته الأكاديمية في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، ويحصل على درجة الماجستير في دراسات السينما من جامعة سان فرانسيسكو، وهي تجربة أسهمت في تشكيل خلفيته المعرفية في مجال الفن السابع.

وبدأ علوان مسيرته بالاهتمام بالكتابة الأدبية والنقد السينمائي، قبل أن يتجه إلى الإنتاج، مستفيداً من اهتمامه بالسينما وقدرته على التعامل مع جوانبها المختلفة. ولم يكن انتقاله إلى الإنتاج ابتعاداً عن الكتابة أو النقد، بل جاء ضمن مسار مهني جمع بين أكثر من مجال، وأتاح له المشاركة في تقديم أفلام تنتمي إلى تجارب فنية متنوعة.

وفي عام 1998، حصل حسام علوان على جائزة الدولة للإبداع، في محطة مبكرة من مشواره، سبقت مشاركته في إنتاج عدد من الأفلام التي ارتبطت بمسارات مختلفة داخل السينما المصرية. ويعكس تنوع خبراته اهتمامه بالسينما بوصفها مجالاً يتجاوز صناعة الفيلم إلى البحث في أشكاله وأساليبه، ومتابعة التحولات التي يشهدها المشهد السينمائي.