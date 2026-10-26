توفي المنتج السينمائي والسيناريست المصري حسام علوان، أمس، عن عمر يناهز 54 عاماً، بعد مسيرة فنية تنقل خلالها بين الكتابة الأدبية والنقد السينمائي والإنتاج، وارتبط اسمه بعدد من التجارب التي أسهمت في إثراء مشهد السينما المستقلة في مصر.
بصمة مميزة
وترك الراحل بصمة مميزة في صناعة الأفلام من خلال مشاركته في إنتاج أعمال تنوعت موضوعاتها وأساليبها الفنية، إلى جانب اهتمامه بالبحث السينمائي ودعم التجارب المختلفة عن الأنماط التجارية السائدة.
حسام علوان
وجمع مشوار حسام علوان بين الدراسة الأكاديمية والممارسة الفنية، إذ اهتم بالسينما من زوايا متعددة، ولم يقتصر حضوره على مجال الإنتاج، بل امتد إلى الكتابة والنقد والمشاركة في الفعاليات السينمائية، وارتبط اسمه بأعمال شكلت محطات في مسيرة عدد من صناع الأفلام، في وقت شهدت فيه السينما المستقلة محاولات متواصلة لتقديم موضوعات جديدة وفتح مساحات أمام أصوات وتجارب مختلفة.
ويُعد المنتج المصري الراحل من الأسماء التي ارتبطت بتجارب السينما المستقلة في مصر، حيث تنوعت اهتماماته بين الكتابة والبحث والإنتاج السينمائي والنقد، كما درس بالمعهد العالي للسينما، قبل أن يستكمل دراسته الأكاديمية في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، ويحصل على درجة الماجستير في دراسات السينما من جامعة سان فرانسيسكو، وهي تجربة أسهمت في تشكيل خلفيته المعرفية في مجال الفن السابع.
وبدأ علوان مسيرته بالاهتمام بالكتابة الأدبية والنقد السينمائي، قبل أن يتجه إلى الإنتاج، مستفيداً من اهتمامه بالسينما وقدرته على التعامل مع جوانبها المختلفة. ولم يكن انتقاله إلى الإنتاج ابتعاداً عن الكتابة أو النقد، بل جاء ضمن مسار مهني جمع بين أكثر من مجال، وأتاح له المشاركة في تقديم أفلام تنتمي إلى تجارب فنية متنوعة.
وفي عام 1998، حصل حسام علوان على جائزة الدولة للإبداع، في محطة مبكرة من مشواره، سبقت مشاركته في إنتاج عدد من الأفلام التي ارتبطت بمسارات مختلفة داخل السينما المصرية. ويعكس تنوع خبراته اهتمامه بالسينما بوصفها مجالاً يتجاوز صناعة الفيلم إلى البحث في أشكاله وأساليبه، ومتابعة التحولات التي يشهدها المشهد السينمائي.
The Egyptian film producer and screenwriter Hossam Alwan passed away yesterday at the age of 54, after a career that spanned literary writing, film criticism, and production. His name was associated with several projects that contributed to enriching the independent cinema scene in Egypt.
A Distinctive Mark
The late Alwan left a distinctive mark in the film industry through his participation in producing works that varied in themes and artistic styles, in addition to his interest in film research and supporting different experiments beyond the prevailing commercial patterns.
Hossam Alwan
Hossam Alwan's journey combined academic study and artistic practice, as he was interested in cinema from multiple angles. His presence was not limited to production; it extended to writing, criticism, and participation in film events. His name was linked to works that marked milestones in the careers of several filmmakers, during a time when independent cinema witnessed continuous attempts to present new topics and open spaces for diverse voices and experiences.
The late Egyptian producer is considered one of the names associated with independent cinema experiences in Egypt, as his interests varied between writing, research, film production, and criticism. He studied at the Higher Institute of Cinema before completing his academic studies in the United States, where he obtained a master's degree in cinema studies from the University of San Francisco, an experience that contributed to shaping his knowledge background in the seventh art.
Alwan began his career with an interest in literary writing and film criticism before turning to production, benefiting from his passion for cinema and his ability to engage with its various aspects. His transition to production was not a departure from writing or criticism; rather, it was part of a professional path that combined multiple fields, allowing him to participate in presenting films belonging to diverse artistic experiences.
In 1998, Hossam Alwan received the State Award for Creativity, marking an early milestone in his career, preceding his participation in producing several films linked to different trajectories within Egyptian cinema. The diversity of his experiences reflects his interest in cinema as a field that goes beyond film production to explore its forms and methods, and to follow the transformations taking place in the cinematic landscape.