The stars of the series "Shabab Al-Bomb" have started filming the first episodes of the 15th season, and they announced this to their audience through a video they posted on their official account, which included spontaneous clips of the cast.

First Day of Filming

The "Shabab Al-Bomb" account on Instagram shared several videos from the first day of filming, including a video of the artist Faisal Al-Issa, who plays the role of "Amer," dressed in the character's clothing and embodying it. He captioned the video: "The beginning of filming Shabab Al-Bomb 15, Amer Faisal Al-Issa."

They also posted another video featuring the cast, where Al-Issa and several artists appeared, and they wrote: "We are back again." The video included artists Mohammed Al-Harbi, Faisal Al-Issa, Shafiqa Youssef, and Tarfa Al-Sharif, and the account commented: "First day of filming Shabab Al-Bomb 15."

The first day of filming also saw the presence of artist Ali Al-Mudhaf, who was welcomed by Faisal Al-Issa, and the account commented on the posted video saying: "Abu Amer is lighting up the location."

A few days ago, the team conducted auditions at the Cultural and Arts Association to attract new talents, as they do every season. They posted an announcement about the auditions and their timing, stating: "Shabab Al-Bomb 15 auditions, October 23, 2026, from 4 to 8 PM, Cultural and Arts Association in Riyadh – Al-Mu'athar, bring a 4x6 personal photo. Your talent will be your chance to shine!"

Stars of "Shabab Al-Bomb"

The series "Shabab Al-Bomb" stars Faisal Al-Issa, Ali Al-Mudhaf, Shafiqa Youssef, Mohammed Al-Harbi, Tarfa Al-Sharif, Rimas Mansour, Suleiman Al-Muqayteb, Mohannad Al-Jumaily, Abdulaziz Al-Furaihi, Mohammed Al-Dosari, Faisal Al-Musa'id, Lynn Al-Barqi, Amira Mohammed, Mohsen Al-Shammari, Badr Al-Luhayid, Shurooq Salem, Hilda Yassin, Omar Al-Jasser, in addition to others.

The series in its new season sheds light on the pressures faced by Saudi youth, their struggle between reality and the virtual world, as well as the obsession with digital fame and the impact of social media, alongside the challenges of career paths and the pursuit of stability.