بدأ أبطال مسلسل «شباب البومب» تصوير أول حلقات الموسم الـ15، وأعلنوا ذلك لجمهورهم من خلال فيديو نشروه عبر حسابهم الرسمي، تضمن لقطات عفوية لأبطال العمل.

أول يوم تصوير

وشارك حساب «شباب البومب» على إنستغرام عدداً من الفيديوهات الخاصة باليوم الأول من التصوير، ونشر فيديو للفنان فيصل العيسى، الذي يجسد دور «عامر»، وهو يرتدي ملابس الشخصية ويتقمصها، وكتب تعليقاً على الفيديو: «بداية تصوير شباب البومب 15، عامر فيصل العيسى».

كما نشر الحساب فيديو آخر لأبطال العمل، ظهر فيه العيسى وعدد من الفنانين، وكتبوا فيه: «رجعنا لكم من جديد». وتضمن الفيديو الفنانين محمد الحربي وفيصل العيسى وشفيقة يوسف وطرفة الشريف، وعلّق الحساب عليه قائلاً: «أول يوم تصوير شباب البومب 15».

وشهد اليوم الأول من التصوير أيضاً حضور الفنان علي المدفع، الذي استقبله فيصل العيسى، وعلّق الحساب على الفيديو المنشور قائلاً: «أبو عامر منوّر اللوكيشن».

وأجرى فريق العمل قبل أيام، تجارب أداء في جمعية الثقافة والفنون، لاستقطاب مواهب جديدة، كعادته في كل موسم. ونشر إعلان تجارب الأداء وموعدها، وكتب حينها: «تجارب أداء شباب البومب 15، 23 أكتوبر 2026، من 4 إلى 8 مساءً، جمعية الثقافة والفنون بالرياض – المعذر، إحضار صورة شخصية 4×6. موهبتك ستكون فرصتك للظهور!».

أبطال «شباب البومب»

ومسلسل «شباب البومب» من بطولة الفنان فيصل العيسى، علي المدفع، شفيقة يوسف، محمد الحربي، طرفة الشريف، ريماس منصور، سليمان المقيطيب، مهند الجميلي، عبدالعزيز الفريحي، محمد الدوسري، فيصل المسيعيد، لين البارقي، أميرة محمد، محسن الشمري، بدر اللحيد، شروق سالم، هيلدا ياسين، عمر الجاسر، إضافة إلى آخرين.

ويسلّط المسلسل في موسمه الجديد الضوء على الضغوط التي يتعرّض لها الشباب السعودي، وصراعهم بين الواقع والعالم الافتراضي، كما يتناول هوس الشهرة الرقمية وتأثير وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، إلى جانب تحديات المسار المهني والسعي إلى الاستقرار.