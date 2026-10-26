بدأ أبطال مسلسل «شباب البومب» تصوير أول حلقات الموسم الـ15، وأعلنوا ذلك لجمهورهم من خلال فيديو نشروه عبر حسابهم الرسمي، تضمن لقطات عفوية لأبطال العمل.
أول يوم تصوير
وشارك حساب «شباب البومب» على إنستغرام عدداً من الفيديوهات الخاصة باليوم الأول من التصوير، ونشر فيديو للفنان فيصل العيسى، الذي يجسد دور «عامر»، وهو يرتدي ملابس الشخصية ويتقمصها، وكتب تعليقاً على الفيديو: «بداية تصوير شباب البومب 15، عامر فيصل العيسى».
كما نشر الحساب فيديو آخر لأبطال العمل، ظهر فيه العيسى وعدد من الفنانين، وكتبوا فيه: «رجعنا لكم من جديد». وتضمن الفيديو الفنانين محمد الحربي وفيصل العيسى وشفيقة يوسف وطرفة الشريف، وعلّق الحساب عليه قائلاً: «أول يوم تصوير شباب البومب 15».
وشهد اليوم الأول من التصوير أيضاً حضور الفنان علي المدفع، الذي استقبله فيصل العيسى، وعلّق الحساب على الفيديو المنشور قائلاً: «أبو عامر منوّر اللوكيشن».
وأجرى فريق العمل قبل أيام، تجارب أداء في جمعية الثقافة والفنون، لاستقطاب مواهب جديدة، كعادته في كل موسم. ونشر إعلان تجارب الأداء وموعدها، وكتب حينها: «تجارب أداء شباب البومب 15، 23 أكتوبر 2026، من 4 إلى 8 مساءً، جمعية الثقافة والفنون بالرياض – المعذر، إحضار صورة شخصية 4×6. موهبتك ستكون فرصتك للظهور!».
أبطال «شباب البومب»
ومسلسل «شباب البومب» من بطولة الفنان فيصل العيسى، علي المدفع، شفيقة يوسف، محمد الحربي، طرفة الشريف، ريماس منصور، سليمان المقيطيب، مهند الجميلي، عبدالعزيز الفريحي، محمد الدوسري، فيصل المسيعيد، لين البارقي، أميرة محمد، محسن الشمري، بدر اللحيد، شروق سالم، هيلدا ياسين، عمر الجاسر، إضافة إلى آخرين.
ويسلّط المسلسل في موسمه الجديد الضوء على الضغوط التي يتعرّض لها الشباب السعودي، وصراعهم بين الواقع والعالم الافتراضي، كما يتناول هوس الشهرة الرقمية وتأثير وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، إلى جانب تحديات المسار المهني والسعي إلى الاستقرار.
The stars of the series "Shabab Al-Bomb" have started filming the first episodes of the 15th season, and they announced this to their audience through a video they posted on their official account, which included spontaneous clips of the cast.
First Day of Filming
The "Shabab Al-Bomb" account on Instagram shared several videos from the first day of filming, including a video of the artist Faisal Al-Issa, who plays the role of "Amer," dressed in the character's clothing and embodying it. He captioned the video: "The beginning of filming Shabab Al-Bomb 15, Amer Faisal Al-Issa."
They also posted another video featuring the cast, where Al-Issa and several artists appeared, and they wrote: "We are back again." The video included artists Mohammed Al-Harbi, Faisal Al-Issa, Shafiqa Youssef, and Tarfa Al-Sharif, and the account commented: "First day of filming Shabab Al-Bomb 15."
The first day of filming also saw the presence of artist Ali Al-Mudhaf, who was welcomed by Faisal Al-Issa, and the account commented on the posted video saying: "Abu Amer is lighting up the location."
A few days ago, the team conducted auditions at the Cultural and Arts Association to attract new talents, as they do every season. They posted an announcement about the auditions and their timing, stating: "Shabab Al-Bomb 15 auditions, October 23, 2026, from 4 to 8 PM, Cultural and Arts Association in Riyadh – Al-Mu'athar, bring a 4x6 personal photo. Your talent will be your chance to shine!"
Stars of "Shabab Al-Bomb"
The series "Shabab Al-Bomb" stars Faisal Al-Issa, Ali Al-Mudhaf, Shafiqa Youssef, Mohammed Al-Harbi, Tarfa Al-Sharif, Rimas Mansour, Suleiman Al-Muqayteb, Mohannad Al-Jumaily, Abdulaziz Al-Furaihi, Mohammed Al-Dosari, Faisal Al-Musa'id, Lynn Al-Barqi, Amira Mohammed, Mohsen Al-Shammari, Badr Al-Luhayid, Shurooq Salem, Hilda Yassin, Omar Al-Jasser, in addition to others.
The series in its new season sheds light on the pressures faced by Saudi youth, their struggle between reality and the virtual world, as well as the obsession with digital fame and the impact of social media, alongside the challenges of career paths and the pursuit of stability.