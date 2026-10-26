It has been announced that the performances of the plays "Sugar Daddy" and "I Don't Know Myself" have been extended as part of the Riyadh Season activities, following the public interaction that the initial performances received.

Extension of Performances

The additional performances of the play "Sugar Daddy" will continue until October 31, while the performances of the play "I Don't Know Myself" will continue until November 1.

Sugar Daddy

The events of the play "Sugar Daddy" revolve around the character "Noah," who wakes up on the morning of his fiftieth birthday to find that those around him treat him as an elderly man who no longer has the right to enjoy life. This drives him to embark on a journey filled with comedic situations and challenges, during which he seeks to rediscover himself and change his perspective on age, in a work that combines comedy with human situations.

The play stars the artist Hassan Al-Balam, the artist Ahmed Al-Awnan, the artist Mohamed Ramadan, and the artist Zahra Arafat, along with a selection of stars.

I Don't Know Myself

As for the play "I Don't Know Myself," it tells the story of "Omar," the handsome pilot who is in love with "Nada," while hiding secrets from his romantic past. Before the truth is revealed, events lead him to a psychologist, who discovers that the real problem lies not with "Nada," but with "Omar" himself.

After that, an unconventional therapeutic journey begins, during which he faces his flaws and personal issues, amidst a series of comedic situations and surprises.

The play stars the artist Amr Youssef, the artist Bayoumi Fouad, the artist Asmaa Galal, along with Ahmed Abdel Wahab, Nasreen Amin, Aya Abdel Razek, and a selection of stars.