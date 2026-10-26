أعلن عن تمديد عروض مسرحيتي «شوقر دادي» و«أنا مش عارفني» ضمن فعاليات موسم الرياض، عقب التفاعل الجماهيري الذي حظيت به العروض الأولى.

تمديد العروض

وتستمر العروض الإضافية لمسرحية «شوقر دادي» حتى 31 أكتوبر الجاري، بينما تتواصل عروض مسرحية «أنا مش عارفني» حتى 1 نوفمبر القادم.

شوقر دادي

تدور أحداث مسرحية شوقر دادي حول شخصية «نوح»، الذي يستيقظ صباح عيد ميلاده الخمسين ليجد أن المحيطين به باتوا يعاملونه باعتباره رجلاً مسناً لم يعد من حقه الاستمتاع بالحياة، ما يدفعه إلى خوض رحلة مليئة بالمواقف الكوميدية والتحديات، يسعى خلالها إلى إعادة اكتشاف نفسه وتغيير نظرته إلى العمر، في عملٍ يجمع بين الكوميديا والمواقف الإنسانية.

ويشارك في بطولة المسرحية الفنان حسن البلام، والفنان أحمد العونان، والفنان محمد الرمضان، والفنانة زهرة عرفات، إلى جانب نخبة من النجوم.

أنا مش عارفني

أما مسرحية أنا مش عارفني، فتتناول قصة «عمر»، الطيار الوسيم الذي يعيش قصة حب مع «ندى»، بينما يخفي عنها أسراراً من ماضيه العاطفي، قبل أن تنكشف الحقيقة وتقوده الأحداث إلى طبيبٍ نفسي، يكتشف أن المشكلة الحقيقية لا تكمن في «ندى»، بل في «عمر» نفسه.

وتبدأ بعدها رحلة علاجية غير تقليدية يواجه خلالها عيوبه ومشكلاته الشخصية، وسط سلسلة من المواقف الكوميدية والمفاجآت.

ويشارك في بطولة المسرحية الفنان عمرو يوسف، والفنان بيومي فؤاد، والفنانة أسماء جلال، إلى جانب أحمد عبدالوهاب، ونسرين أمين، وآية عبدالرازق، ونخبة من النجوم.