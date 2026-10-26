أعلن عن تمديد عروض مسرحيتي «شوقر دادي» و«أنا مش عارفني» ضمن فعاليات موسم الرياض، عقب التفاعل الجماهيري الذي حظيت به العروض الأولى.
تمديد العروض
وتستمر العروض الإضافية لمسرحية «شوقر دادي» حتى 31 أكتوبر الجاري، بينما تتواصل عروض مسرحية «أنا مش عارفني» حتى 1 نوفمبر القادم.
شوقر دادي
تدور أحداث مسرحية شوقر دادي حول شخصية «نوح»، الذي يستيقظ صباح عيد ميلاده الخمسين ليجد أن المحيطين به باتوا يعاملونه باعتباره رجلاً مسناً لم يعد من حقه الاستمتاع بالحياة، ما يدفعه إلى خوض رحلة مليئة بالمواقف الكوميدية والتحديات، يسعى خلالها إلى إعادة اكتشاف نفسه وتغيير نظرته إلى العمر، في عملٍ يجمع بين الكوميديا والمواقف الإنسانية.
ويشارك في بطولة المسرحية الفنان حسن البلام، والفنان أحمد العونان، والفنان محمد الرمضان، والفنانة زهرة عرفات، إلى جانب نخبة من النجوم.
أنا مش عارفني
أما مسرحية أنا مش عارفني، فتتناول قصة «عمر»، الطيار الوسيم الذي يعيش قصة حب مع «ندى»، بينما يخفي عنها أسراراً من ماضيه العاطفي، قبل أن تنكشف الحقيقة وتقوده الأحداث إلى طبيبٍ نفسي، يكتشف أن المشكلة الحقيقية لا تكمن في «ندى»، بل في «عمر» نفسه.
وتبدأ بعدها رحلة علاجية غير تقليدية يواجه خلالها عيوبه ومشكلاته الشخصية، وسط سلسلة من المواقف الكوميدية والمفاجآت.
ويشارك في بطولة المسرحية الفنان عمرو يوسف، والفنان بيومي فؤاد، والفنانة أسماء جلال، إلى جانب أحمد عبدالوهاب، ونسرين أمين، وآية عبدالرازق، ونخبة من النجوم.
It has been announced that the performances of the plays "Sugar Daddy" and "I Don't Know Myself" have been extended as part of the Riyadh Season activities, following the public interaction that the initial performances received.
Extension of Performances
The additional performances of the play "Sugar Daddy" will continue until October 31, while the performances of the play "I Don't Know Myself" will continue until November 1.
Sugar Daddy
The events of the play "Sugar Daddy" revolve around the character "Noah," who wakes up on the morning of his fiftieth birthday to find that those around him treat him as an elderly man who no longer has the right to enjoy life. This drives him to embark on a journey filled with comedic situations and challenges, during which he seeks to rediscover himself and change his perspective on age, in a work that combines comedy with human situations.
The play stars the artist Hassan Al-Balam, the artist Ahmed Al-Awnan, the artist Mohamed Ramadan, and the artist Zahra Arafat, along with a selection of stars.
I Don't Know Myself
As for the play "I Don't Know Myself," it tells the story of "Omar," the handsome pilot who is in love with "Nada," while hiding secrets from his romantic past. Before the truth is revealed, events lead him to a psychologist, who discovers that the real problem lies not with "Nada," but with "Omar" himself.
After that, an unconventional therapeutic journey begins, during which he faces his flaws and personal issues, amidst a series of comedic situations and surprises.
The play stars the artist Amr Youssef, the artist Bayoumi Fouad, the artist Asmaa Galal, along with Ahmed Abdel Wahab, Nasreen Amin, Aya Abdel Razek, and a selection of stars.