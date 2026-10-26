اعتذر الفنان الشاب الشامي عن حضور حفل تكريمه بجائزة أفضل مطرب شاب في حفل توزيع جوائز الأفضل «The Best» بالقاهرة، معربا عن أمله في أن تذهب الجائزة إلى أحد المواهب الشابة الصاعدة.
9 جوائز
ونشر الشامي بيانا مقتضبا، عبر خاصية الـ«ستوري» على «إنستغرام»، موجها الشكر والتقدير لجمهوره الذي سانده ودعمه في رحلته الفنية، قائلا: «شكرا مصر العظيمة على تكريمي، وشكرا لجمهوري الوفي، صاروا 9 جوائز».
وأضاف موضحا سبب غيابه: «مجبور على الاعتذار عن الحضور بسبب انشغالي هذه الفترة»، مقترحا أن يتم تحويل الجائزة ومنحها «لحد من الجيل الجديد بيستاهل التكريم بهيك جائزة مهمة»، بحسب تعبيره.
حفل سورية
وتحدث الشامي أخيرا عن أسباب عدم إحيائه حفلا غنائيا في سوريا حتى الآن؛ موضحا أن الأمر لا يرتبط بوجود عوائق تحول دون إقامة الحفل، وإنما ببعض الترتيبات اللوجستية الأخرى التي لم تحسم بعدُ.
وخلال استضافته في برنامج «ترندنغ» على قناة BBC، قال الشامي، إن لديه تصورا واضحا للحفل الذي يرغب في تقديمه على أرض بلده؛ مشيرا إلى أنه لا يريد أن يقتصر حضوره على فئة محددة من الجمهور، وإنما يسعى إلى إقامة حفل جماهيري مفتوح، يشارك فيه أكبر عدد ممكن من محبيه داخل سوريا.
وأوضح الشامي أن عودته للغناء في سوريا بالنسبة له لن تكون مجرد حفل عابر؛ خاصة بعد وقوفه على عدد من أهم المسارح العالمية، مؤكدا أن هذه المناسبة تحمل له أهمية خاصة.
The young artist Al-Shami apologized for not attending the ceremony honoring him with the Best Young Singer award at the "The Best" awards ceremony in Cairo, expressing his hope that the award goes to one of the rising young talents.
9 Awards
Al-Shami published a brief statement via the "Story" feature on Instagram, thanking and appreciating his audience who supported him in his artistic journey, saying: "Thank you, great Egypt, for honoring me, and thank you to my loyal audience; it has become 9 awards."
He added, explaining the reason for his absence: "I am forced to apologize for not attending due to my commitments during this period," suggesting that the award be transferred and given "to someone from the new generation who deserves to be honored with such an important award," as he put it.
Concert in Syria
Finally, Al-Shami spoke about the reasons for not holding a concert in Syria so far; clarifying that the matter is not related to any obstacles preventing the concert, but rather to some logistical arrangements that have not yet been finalized.
During his appearance on the "Trending" program on BBC, Al-Shami stated that he has a clear vision for the concert he wishes to present in his homeland; noting that he does not want his audience to be limited to a specific group, but rather aims to hold an open public concert that includes as many of his fans in Syria as possible.
Al-Shami clarified that his return to singing in Syria will not be just a passing concert; especially after performing on some of the most important global stages, emphasizing that this occasion holds special significance for him.