The young artist Al-Shami apologized for not attending the ceremony honoring him with the Best Young Singer award at the "The Best" awards ceremony in Cairo, expressing his hope that the award goes to one of the rising young talents.

9 Awards

Al-Shami published a brief statement via the "Story" feature on Instagram, thanking and appreciating his audience who supported him in his artistic journey, saying: "Thank you, great Egypt, for honoring me, and thank you to my loyal audience; it has become 9 awards."

He added, explaining the reason for his absence: "I am forced to apologize for not attending due to my commitments during this period," suggesting that the award be transferred and given "to someone from the new generation who deserves to be honored with such an important award," as he put it.

Concert in Syria

Finally, Al-Shami spoke about the reasons for not holding a concert in Syria so far; clarifying that the matter is not related to any obstacles preventing the concert, but rather to some logistical arrangements that have not yet been finalized.

During his appearance on the "Trending" program on BBC, Al-Shami stated that he has a clear vision for the concert he wishes to present in his homeland; noting that he does not want his audience to be limited to a specific group, but rather aims to hold an open public concert that includes as many of his fans in Syria as possible.

Al-Shami clarified that his return to singing in Syria will not be just a passing concert; especially after performing on some of the most important global stages, emphasizing that this occasion holds special significance for him.