اعتذر الفنان الشاب الشامي عن حضور حفل تكريمه بجائزة أفضل مطرب شاب في حفل توزيع جوائز الأفضل «The Best» بالقاهرة، معربا عن أمله في أن تذهب الجائزة إلى أحد المواهب الشابة الصاعدة.

9 جوائز

ونشر الشامي بيانا مقتضبا، عبر خاصية الـ«ستوري» على «إنستغرام»، موجها الشكر والتقدير لجمهوره الذي سانده ودعمه في رحلته الفنية، قائلا: «شكرا مصر العظيمة على تكريمي، وشكرا لجمهوري الوفي، صاروا 9 جوائز».

وأضاف موضحا سبب غيابه: «مجبور على الاعتذار عن الحضور بسبب انشغالي هذه الفترة»، مقترحا أن يتم تحويل الجائزة ومنحها «لحد من الجيل الجديد بيستاهل التكريم بهيك جائزة مهمة»، بحسب تعبيره.

حفل سورية

وتحدث الشامي أخيرا عن أسباب عدم إحيائه حفلا غنائيا في سوريا حتى الآن؛ موضحا أن الأمر لا يرتبط بوجود عوائق تحول دون إقامة الحفل، وإنما ببعض الترتيبات اللوجستية الأخرى التي لم تحسم بعدُ.

وخلال استضافته في برنامج «ترندنغ» على قناة BBC، قال الشامي، إن لديه تصورا واضحا للحفل الذي يرغب في تقديمه على أرض بلده؛ مشيرا إلى أنه لا يريد أن يقتصر حضوره على فئة محددة من الجمهور، وإنما يسعى إلى إقامة حفل جماهيري مفتوح، يشارك فيه أكبر عدد ممكن من محبيه داخل سوريا.

وأوضح الشامي أن عودته للغناء في سوريا بالنسبة له لن تكون مجرد حفل عابر؛ خاصة بعد وقوفه على عدد من أهم المسارح العالمية، مؤكدا أن هذه المناسبة تحمل له أهمية خاصة.