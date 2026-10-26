كشفت الفنانة المصرية صابرين عن كواليس قرار خلع الحجاب بعد عامين من الصراعات النفسية والتردد، متحدثة عن ردود فعل أسرتها تجاه القرار، والانتقادات التي لا تزال تطاردها بسببه، كما فتحت للمرة الأولى ملف زيجاتها السابقة، متحدثة عن حياتها الشخصية والضغوطات التي مرت بها وأثرت على حالتها النفسية.
العمر قصير
وخلال ظهورها في بودكاست «قصتي» مع الإعلامي محمد قيس، أوضحت صابرين أنها ظلت لمدة عامين تفكر في خلع الحجاب، لكنها كانت تتراجع وتضغط على نفسها، قائلةً: «كان بقالي سنتين بقلهم عاوزة أفك الحجاب ودايسة على نفسي وأنا مبعرفش أدوس على حد فما بالك أدوس على نفسي».
وأضافت كنت أصور مسلسلاً كوميدياً في تلك الفترة، قبل أن أشعر بأنني لم أعد قادرة على الاستمرار في تجاهل رغبتي، موضحةً: «استفزيت وقلت لنفسي العمر قصير، استمتعي ومتبقيش كدابة، وأنا أول ما أحس إني كدابة بتوقف فوراً».
وبينت أنها توجهت إلى مصفف الشعر لتنفيذ القرار، ثم نشرت صورها بإطلالتها الجديدة عبر فيسبوك وإنستغرام، ما أثار جدلاً واسعاً.
غضب العائلة
وأشارت إلى أن قرارها قوبل بغضب في البداية من قِبل والدتها وشقيقها، الذي وجه إليها كلمات قاسية اعتراضاً على ما فعلته، لكن موقفه تغير لاحقاً، بعدما عاد إلى المنزل واحتضنها، مؤكداً أن الأمر يتعلق بعلاقتها بربها.
ونقلت صابرين عنه قوله: «دي حاجة بينك وبين ربنا إحنا بنخاف عليكي وسواء لبستي الحجاب أو قلعتيه إحنا فخورين بيكي».
إيماني ازداد
وأكدت صابرين أن إيمانها بالله ازداد بعد خلع الحجاب، وأنها أصبحت أكثر حرصاً على الصلاة، خصوصاً صلاة الفجر، مشددةً على أن علاقتها بربها لا ترتبط بمظهرها الخارجي.
وقالت: لا أزال أتعرض لتعليقات قاسية عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، يصل بعضها إلى الدعاء علي، مؤكدةً رفضها تدخل الآخرين في علاقتها بالله، مضيفةً: «حسابي مع ربنا، واللي هينزل معايا القبر هو اللي من حقه يحاسبني».
The Egyptian artist Sabreen revealed the behind-the-scenes of her decision to remove her hijab after two years of psychological struggles and hesitation, talking about her family's reactions to the decision, and the criticisms that still haunt her because of it. She also opened up for the first time about her previous marriages, discussing her personal life and the pressures she faced that affected her mental state.
Life is Short
During her appearance on the podcast "My Story" with the media personality Mohamed Qais, Sabreen explained that she had been thinking about removing her hijab for two years, but she kept hesitating and pressuring herself, saying: "For two years, I was telling myself I wanted to take off the hijab, and I was pushing myself, and I don't know how to push anyone, let alone myself."
She added that she was filming a comedy series during that time, before she felt that she could no longer continue ignoring her desire, clarifying: "I got provoked and told myself life is short, enjoy it and don’t be a liar, and the moment I feel like I’m being a liar, I stop immediately."
She indicated that she went to a hairdresser to implement her decision, then posted her pictures with her new look on Facebook and Instagram, which sparked widespread controversy.
Family Anger
She noted that her decision was initially met with anger from her mother and brother, who directed harsh words at her in objection to what she had done, but his stance changed later when he returned home and embraced her, affirming that the matter relates to her relationship with her God.
Sabreen quoted him saying: "This is something between you and God; we are worried about you, and whether you wear the hijab or take it off, we are proud of you."
My Faith Increased
Sabreen confirmed that her faith in God increased after removing the hijab, and that she became more diligent about praying, especially the Fajr prayer, emphasizing that her relationship with her God is not tied to her external appearance.
She said: I still face harsh comments on social media platforms, some of which include curses against me, asserting her rejection of others interfering in her relationship with God, adding: "My account is with God, and the one who will be with me in the grave is the one who has the right to hold me accountable."