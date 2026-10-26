The Egyptian artist Sabreen revealed the behind-the-scenes of her decision to remove her hijab after two years of psychological struggles and hesitation, talking about her family's reactions to the decision, and the criticisms that still haunt her because of it. She also opened up for the first time about her previous marriages, discussing her personal life and the pressures she faced that affected her mental state.

Life is Short

During her appearance on the podcast "My Story" with the media personality Mohamed Qais, Sabreen explained that she had been thinking about removing her hijab for two years, but she kept hesitating and pressuring herself, saying: "For two years, I was telling myself I wanted to take off the hijab, and I was pushing myself, and I don't know how to push anyone, let alone myself."

She added that she was filming a comedy series during that time, before she felt that she could no longer continue ignoring her desire, clarifying: "I got provoked and told myself life is short, enjoy it and don’t be a liar, and the moment I feel like I’m being a liar, I stop immediately."

She indicated that she went to a hairdresser to implement her decision, then posted her pictures with her new look on Facebook and Instagram, which sparked widespread controversy.

Family Anger

She noted that her decision was initially met with anger from her mother and brother, who directed harsh words at her in objection to what she had done, but his stance changed later when he returned home and embraced her, affirming that the matter relates to her relationship with her God.

Sabreen quoted him saying: "This is something between you and God; we are worried about you, and whether you wear the hijab or take it off, we are proud of you."

My Faith Increased

Sabreen confirmed that her faith in God increased after removing the hijab, and that she became more diligent about praying, especially the Fajr prayer, emphasizing that her relationship with her God is not tied to her external appearance.

She said: I still face harsh comments on social media platforms, some of which include curses against me, asserting her rejection of others interfering in her relationship with God, adding: "My account is with God, and the one who will be with me in the grave is the one who has the right to hold me accountable."