كشف قائد الأوركسترا التي رافقت الفنان فضل شاكر في حفلي «عودة الغائب» المايسترو المصري تامر فيظي، كواليس تحضيرات الحفلين، وبكاء النجم اللبناني على المسرح، وسر الاستعانة بالنظارة الشمسية السوداء.

وقال فيظي في تصريحات إعلامية:" تم إبلاغي ببدء تحضيرات حفل فضل شاكر قبل الحدث الفني بنحو شهر، مشيراً إلى التحضير لعودة الفنان اللبناني باختيار أوركسترا تضم 70 عازفاً من مصر ودول عربية أخرى، مؤكداً أن تنوع جنسيات العازفين كان أمراً مقصوداً.

بروفات هادئة

وأوضح المايسترو المصري أن البروفات التحضيرية للحفل برفقة الفنان فضل شاكر كانت هادئة، وبعيدة تماماً عن أجواء التوتر، مؤكداً أن حالة القلق، التي بدت على الفنان اللبناني مع بداية الحفل، تعود إلى فترة غيابه الطويلة عن المسرح.

سر النظارة السوداء

وذكر أن الفنان فضل شاكر بكى متأثراً منذ بداية الأغنية الافتتاحية للحفل، بسبب لقاء الجمهور وحفاوتهم الكبيرة به، مؤكداً أن النظارة الشمسية السوداء أخفت دموع شاكر، مشيراً إلى شعوره ببكاء فضل شاكر على المسرح، ما دفعه إلى التدخل بطريقة غير مباشرة للتهدئة والابتسامة في وجهه، لمنح الثقة والهدوء، وفق تعبيره.