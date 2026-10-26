The conductor of the orchestra that accompanied the artist Fadl Shaker in the concerts "Return of the Absent," the Egyptian maestro Tamer Fathy, revealed the behind-the-scenes preparations for the two concerts, the Lebanese star's tears on stage, and the secret behind the use of black sunglasses.

Fathy stated in media remarks: "I was informed about the preparations for Fadl Shaker's concert about a month before the artistic event," pointing out that the preparation for the return of the Lebanese artist involved selecting an orchestra of 70 musicians from Egypt and other Arab countries, confirming that the diversity of the musicians' nationalities was intentional.

Calm Rehearsals

The Egyptian maestro explained that the preparatory rehearsals for the concert alongside artist Fadl Shaker were calm and completely free from tension, emphasizing that the anxiety that appeared on the Lebanese artist at the beginning of the concert was due to his long absence from the stage.

The Secret of the Black Sunglasses

He mentioned that artist Fadl Shaker was moved to tears from the very beginning of the opening song of the concert, due to the audience's warm reception of him, confirming that the black sunglasses hid Shaker's tears. He noted that he felt Fadl Shaker's emotions on stage, which prompted him to intervene indirectly to calm him and smile at him, to instill confidence and tranquility, as he expressed.