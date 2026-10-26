كشف قائد الأوركسترا التي رافقت الفنان فضل شاكر في حفلي «عودة الغائب» المايسترو المصري تامر فيظي، كواليس تحضيرات الحفلين، وبكاء النجم اللبناني على المسرح، وسر الاستعانة بالنظارة الشمسية السوداء.
وقال فيظي في تصريحات إعلامية:" تم إبلاغي ببدء تحضيرات حفل فضل شاكر قبل الحدث الفني بنحو شهر، مشيراً إلى التحضير لعودة الفنان اللبناني باختيار أوركسترا تضم 70 عازفاً من مصر ودول عربية أخرى، مؤكداً أن تنوع جنسيات العازفين كان أمراً مقصوداً.
بروفات هادئة
وأوضح المايسترو المصري أن البروفات التحضيرية للحفل برفقة الفنان فضل شاكر كانت هادئة، وبعيدة تماماً عن أجواء التوتر، مؤكداً أن حالة القلق، التي بدت على الفنان اللبناني مع بداية الحفل، تعود إلى فترة غيابه الطويلة عن المسرح.
سر النظارة السوداء
وذكر أن الفنان فضل شاكر بكى متأثراً منذ بداية الأغنية الافتتاحية للحفل، بسبب لقاء الجمهور وحفاوتهم الكبيرة به، مؤكداً أن النظارة الشمسية السوداء أخفت دموع شاكر، مشيراً إلى شعوره ببكاء فضل شاكر على المسرح، ما دفعه إلى التدخل بطريقة غير مباشرة للتهدئة والابتسامة في وجهه، لمنح الثقة والهدوء، وفق تعبيره.
The conductor of the orchestra that accompanied the artist Fadl Shaker in the concerts "Return of the Absent," the Egyptian maestro Tamer Fathy, revealed the behind-the-scenes preparations for the two concerts, the Lebanese star's tears on stage, and the secret behind the use of black sunglasses.
Fathy stated in media remarks: "I was informed about the preparations for Fadl Shaker's concert about a month before the artistic event," pointing out that the preparation for the return of the Lebanese artist involved selecting an orchestra of 70 musicians from Egypt and other Arab countries, confirming that the diversity of the musicians' nationalities was intentional.
Calm Rehearsals
The Egyptian maestro explained that the preparatory rehearsals for the concert alongside artist Fadl Shaker were calm and completely free from tension, emphasizing that the anxiety that appeared on the Lebanese artist at the beginning of the concert was due to his long absence from the stage.
The Secret of the Black Sunglasses
He mentioned that artist Fadl Shaker was moved to tears from the very beginning of the opening song of the concert, due to the audience's warm reception of him, confirming that the black sunglasses hid Shaker's tears. He noted that he felt Fadl Shaker's emotions on stage, which prompted him to intervene indirectly to calm him and smile at him, to instill confidence and tranquility, as he expressed.