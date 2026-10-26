مطالبات بمليارات الدولارات، وأطباء يُشتبه في تورطهم بإجراءات طبية غير ضرورية، ومرضى تحوّلوا إلى وسيلة لتحقيق الأرباح.. بهذه التفاصيل، فجّرت مداهمات في كاليفورنيا واحدة من أوسع قضايا الاحتيال الصحي في الولايات المتحدة، وسط تقديرات بخسائر محتملة تصل إلى ملياري دولار، وتحقيقات تطال أطباء ومسؤولي مراكز علاجية.

ووفقًا لتقرير نشرته صحيفة «كاليفورنيا بوست»، وجّهت وزارة العدل الأمريكية اتهامات إلى 15 شخصًا في ملفات تتعلق بمطالبات مالية احتيالية لبرامج رعاية صحية حكومية وخاصة، من بينها قضية يُشتبه في أنها تتضمن مخططًا بقيمة 1.6 مليار دولار مرتبطًا بمراكز علاج الإدمان، ووصفته السلطات بأنه الأكبر من نوعه.

مداهمة منزل طبيب

وفي منطقة تارزانا بمدينة لوس أنجلوس، داهمت السلطات منزلًا تُقدّر قيمته بنحو مليوني دولار، وألقت القبض على الطبيب هاني مالك، البالغ 61 عامًا، للاشتباه في تورطه مع جراح القلب والصدر هارولد طاباي، 78 عامًا، في إصدار فواتير طبية غير مشروعة تجاوزت قيمتها 134 مليون دولار.

وتقول السلطات إن بعض المرضى خضعوا لإجراءات لتوسيع الشرايين وإزالة الترسبات رغم عدم وجود حاجة طبية إليها، مشيرة إلى أن هذه الممارسات تسببت في أضرار لبعضهم.

مليارا دولار باسم العلاج.. فضيحة احتيال صحي تهز أمريكا

استغلال مرضى الإدمان

وفي ملف منفصل، اتُّهم ديفيد يونغ، 71 عامًا، وابنه ناثان، 39 عامًا، بإدارة مخطط استهدف أشخاصًا يعانون الإدمان، عبر استقطابهم إلى مراكز إعادة تأهيل باستخدام حوافز ومزايا، ثم تقديم مطالبات مالية كبيرة إلى جهات الرعاية الصحية مقابل الخدمات المرتبطة بهم.

كما امتدت التحقيقات إلى شبهات تتعلق ببرامج رعاية تلطيفية وهمية، وفوترة خدمات لم يكن المرضى بحاجة إليها، إلى جانب إجراء اختبارات جينية مرتبطة بمدفوعات غير قانونية.

وبحلول ظهر الخميس، كان قد أُلقي القبض على 10 متهمين، فيما واصلت السلطات تحقيقاتها في بقية القضايا.

استنزاف أموال الرعاية

وأكد مسؤولون أمريكيون أن هذه الممارسات تستنزف الموارد المالية المخصصة للرعاية الصحية، وتحدّ من قدرة الأنظمة على توفير الخدمات للمرضى الذين يحتاجون إليها فعلًا.