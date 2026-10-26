مليارا دولار باسم العلاج.. فضيحة احتيال صحي تهز أمريكا

مطالبات بمليارات الدولارات، وأطباء يُشتبه في تورطهم بإجراءات طبية غير ضرورية، ومرضى تحوّلوا إلى وسيلة لتحقيق الأرباح.. بهذه التفاصيل، فجّرت مداهمات في كاليفورنيا واحدة من أوسع قضايا الاحتيال الصحي في الولايات المتحدة، وسط تقديرات بخسائر محتملة تصل إلى ملياري دولار، وتحقيقات تطال أطباء ومسؤولي مراكز علاجية.
ووفقًا لتقرير نشرته صحيفة «كاليفورنيا بوست»، وجّهت وزارة العدل الأمريكية اتهامات إلى 15 شخصًا في ملفات تتعلق بمطالبات مالية احتيالية لبرامج رعاية صحية حكومية وخاصة، من بينها قضية يُشتبه في أنها تتضمن مخططًا بقيمة 1.6 مليار دولار مرتبطًا بمراكز علاج الإدمان، ووصفته السلطات بأنه الأكبر من نوعه.
مداهمة منزل طبيب
وفي منطقة تارزانا بمدينة لوس أنجلوس، داهمت السلطات منزلًا تُقدّر قيمته بنحو مليوني دولار، وألقت القبض على الطبيب هاني مالك، البالغ 61 عامًا، للاشتباه في تورطه مع جراح القلب والصدر هارولد طاباي، 78 عامًا، في إصدار فواتير طبية غير مشروعة تجاوزت قيمتها 134 مليون دولار.
وتقول السلطات إن بعض المرضى خضعوا لإجراءات لتوسيع الشرايين وإزالة الترسبات رغم عدم وجود حاجة طبية إليها، مشيرة إلى أن هذه الممارسات تسببت في أضرار لبعضهم.
استغلال مرضى الإدمان
وفي ملف منفصل، اتُّهم ديفيد يونغ، 71 عامًا، وابنه ناثان، 39 عامًا، بإدارة مخطط استهدف أشخاصًا يعانون الإدمان، عبر استقطابهم إلى مراكز إعادة تأهيل باستخدام حوافز ومزايا، ثم تقديم مطالبات مالية كبيرة إلى جهات الرعاية الصحية مقابل الخدمات المرتبطة بهم.
كما امتدت التحقيقات إلى شبهات تتعلق ببرامج رعاية تلطيفية وهمية، وفوترة خدمات لم يكن المرضى بحاجة إليها، إلى جانب إجراء اختبارات جينية مرتبطة بمدفوعات غير قانونية.
وبحلول ظهر الخميس، كان قد أُلقي القبض على 10 متهمين، فيما واصلت السلطات تحقيقاتها في بقية القضايا.
استنزاف أموال الرعاية
وأكد مسؤولون أمريكيون أن هذه الممارسات تستنزف الموارد المالية المخصصة للرعاية الصحية، وتحدّ من قدرة الأنظمة على توفير الخدمات للمرضى الذين يحتاجون إليها فعلًا.
Claims worth billions of dollars, doctors suspected of involvement in unnecessary medical procedures, and patients turned into a means of profit.. With these details, raids in California have uncovered one of the largest healthcare fraud cases in the United States, amid estimates of potential losses reaching two billion dollars, and investigations involving doctors and officials from treatment centers.
According to a report published by the "California Post," the U.S. Department of Justice has charged 15 individuals in cases related to fraudulent financial claims for government and private healthcare programs, including a case suspected of involving a $1.6 billion scheme linked to addiction treatment centers, which authorities described as the largest of its kind.
Raid on a Doctor's Home
In the Tarzana area of Los Angeles, authorities raided a home valued at approximately two million dollars and arrested Dr. Hani Malik, 61, on suspicion of colluding with heart and chest surgeon Harold Tabai, 78, in issuing illegal medical bills exceeding $134 million.
Authorities state that some patients underwent procedures to widen arteries and remove deposits despite there being no medical necessity, noting that these practices caused harm to some of them.
Exploitation of Addiction Patients
In a separate case, David Young, 71, and his son Nathan, 39, were accused of running a scheme targeting individuals suffering from addiction, by luring them to rehabilitation centers using incentives and benefits, then submitting large financial claims to healthcare providers for the services associated with them.
The investigations also extended to suspicions regarding fake palliative care programs, billing for services that patients did not need, as well as conducting genetic tests linked to illegal payments.
By Thursday afternoon, 10 defendants had been arrested, while authorities continued their investigations into the remaining cases.
Draining Healthcare Funds
U.S. officials confirmed that these practices drain the financial resources allocated for healthcare and limit the systems' ability to provide services to patients who truly need them.