مليارا دولار باسم العلاج.. فضيحة احتيال صحي تهز أمريكا

Claims worth billions of dollars, doctors suspected of involvement in unnecessary medical procedures, and patients turned into a means of profit.. With these details, raids in California have uncovered one of the largest healthcare fraud cases in the United States, amid estimates of potential losses reaching two billion dollars, and investigations involving doctors and officials from treatment centers.

According to a report published by the "California Post," the U.S. Department of Justice has charged 15 individuals in cases related to fraudulent financial claims for government and private healthcare programs, including a case suspected of involving a $1.6 billion scheme linked to addiction treatment centers, which authorities described as the largest of its kind.

Raid on a Doctor's Home

In the Tarzana area of Los Angeles, authorities raided a home valued at approximately two million dollars and arrested Dr. Hani Malik, 61, on suspicion of colluding with heart and chest surgeon Harold Tabai, 78, in issuing illegal medical bills exceeding $134 million.

Authorities state that some patients underwent procedures to widen arteries and remove deposits despite there being no medical necessity, noting that these practices caused harm to some of them.

Exploitation of Addiction Patients

In a separate case, David Young, 71, and his son Nathan, 39, were accused of running a scheme targeting individuals suffering from addiction, by luring them to rehabilitation centers using incentives and benefits, then submitting large financial claims to healthcare providers for the services associated with them.

The investigations also extended to suspicions regarding fake palliative care programs, billing for services that patients did not need, as well as conducting genetic tests linked to illegal payments.

By Thursday afternoon, 10 defendants had been arrested, while authorities continued their investigations into the remaining cases.

Draining Healthcare Funds

U.S. officials confirmed that these practices drain the financial resources allocated for healthcare and limit the systems' ability to provide services to patients who truly need them.