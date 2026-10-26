تحوّلت خلافات زوجية في قرية أبو الغيط بمحافظة القليوبية المصرية إلى جريمة قتل، بعدما لقي رجل مصرعه إثر اعتداء اتُّهمت بارتكابه زوجته ووالدتها، قبل أن تنكشف محاولتهما التخلص من جثمانه إثر واقعة غير متوقعة أثناء نقله إلى منطقة زراعية.

وبحسب التحريات الأولية، بدأت الواقعة بمشادة كلامية بين الزوج وزوجته، سرعان ما تطورت إلى مشاجرة عنيفة، اعتدت خلالها الزوجة ووالدتها عليه بالخنق والطعنات، ما أدى إلى وفاته.

وعقب الجريمة، وضعت المتهمتان الجثمان داخل كيس كبير، وحاولتا إخفاءه ضمن مخلفات نُقلت من المنزل إلى منطقة زراعية نائية، مستعينتين بسائق مركبة «تروسيكل» لم يكن على علم، وفق التحريات، بوجود جثمان بين ما ينقله.

لكن آثار الدماء التي ظهرت على المركبة أثارت شكوك السائق، ودفعته إلى تفقد الحمولة، ليعثر على الجثمان ويطلق صرخات استغاثة، ما أسهم في كشف الواقعة.

وكانت الأجهزة الأمنية قد تلقت بلاغًا من الأهالي بالعثور على جثمان رجل في منطقة زراعية، وبفحصه تبيّن وجود آثار خنق وعدة طعنات. وكشفت التحريات عن تورط الزوجة ووالدتها في الواقعة.

وتمكنت قوة أمنية من ضبط المتهمتين، فيما أفادت المعلومات الواردة بأنهما أقرتا بارتكاب الجريمة أمام جهات التحقيق، التي باشرت التحقيقات وأمرت بدفن الجثمان عقب انتهاء أعمال الصفة التشريحية.