Marital disputes in the village of Abu al-Ghait in Qalyubia Governorate, Egypt, turned into a murder, after a man was killed following an assault allegedly committed by his wife and her mother, before their attempt to dispose of his body was revealed due to an unexpected incident while transporting it to a rural area.

According to preliminary investigations, the incident began with a verbal altercation between the husband and wife, which quickly escalated into a violent brawl, during which the wife and her mother attacked him by strangling and stabbing him, leading to his death.

After the crime, the two accused placed the body in a large bag and attempted to hide it among waste that was transported from the house to a remote agricultural area, using a "tuk-tuk" driver who, according to investigations, was unaware of the body among the items he was transporting.

However, the bloodstains that appeared on the vehicle raised the driver's suspicions, prompting him to check the load, where he discovered the body and let out cries for help, which contributed to uncovering the incident.

The security authorities had received a report from the locals about finding a man's body in an agricultural area, and upon examination, it was found that there were signs of strangulation and several stab wounds. Investigations revealed the involvement of the wife and her mother in the incident.

A security force managed to apprehend the two accused, while information indicated that they confessed to committing the crime before the investigative authorities, which initiated the investigations and ordered the burial of the body after the completion of the autopsy procedures.