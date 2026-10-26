The authorities in El Salvador arrested a former professional football player after a video circulated documenting his handling of a small dog in a way that endangered it outside a residential apartment window, prompting intervention from the police and municipal authorities to rescue the animal and take necessary actions.

The National Civil Police announced via their account on the platform "X" the arrest of Hector Alejandro Rosales Bonilla, 64 years old, in preparation for referring him to the relevant authorities to face charges related to animal abuse.

For his part, the Mayor of San Salvador, Mario Durán, explained that municipal teams acted in cooperation with the police after receiving a report via social media regarding the incident, confirming the rescue of the dog and its transfer to a safe place for necessary care.

The authorities published photos of the arrested man handcuffed, alongside two small dogs, without revealing additional details about the health condition of the dog that appeared in the video.

The video shows a man believed to be Rosales Bonilla holding a "Pug" dog outside a window of an apartment likely located on the fifth floor, before bringing it back inside after a few seconds, in an incident that sparked widespread reactions on social media.

According to the "New York Post," Rosales Bonilla played professional football during the 1990s, representing the "CD Águila" team in the Salvadoran first division, while he currently works as a dentist.