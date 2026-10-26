ألقت السلطات في السلفادور القبض على لاعب كرة قدم محترف سابق، عقب تداول مقطع فيديو يوثّق تعامله مع كلب صغير بطريقة عرّضته للخطر خارج نافذة شقة سكنية، ما استدعى تدخلاً من الشرطة والجهات البلدية لإنقاذ الحيوان واتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة.
وأعلنت الشرطة الوطنية المدنية، عبر حسابها على منصة «إكس»، اعتقال هيكتور أليخاندرو روزاليس بونيلا، البالغ من العمر 64 عاماً، تمهيداً لإحالته إلى الجهات المختصة لمواجهة اتهامات تتعلق بإساءة معاملة الحيوانات.
من جانبه، أوضح عمدة سان سلفادور، ماريو دوران، أن فرق البلدية تحركت بالتعاون مع الشرطة عقب تلقي بلاغ عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بشأن الواقعة، مؤكداً إنقاذ الكلب ونقله إلى مكان آمن لتلقي الرعاية اللازمة.
ونشرت السلطات صوراً للموقوف مكبّل اليدين، وإلى جانبه كلبان صغيران، من دون الكشف عن تفاصيل إضافية بشأن الحالة الصحية للكلب الذي ظهر في المقطع.
ويُظهر الفيديو رجلاً يُعتقد أنه روزاليس بونيلا، وهو يمسك كلباً من فصيلة «باغ» خارج نافذة شقة يُرجّح أنها تقع في الطابق الخامس، قبل أن يعيده إلى الداخل بعد ثوانٍ، في واقعة أثارت تفاعلاً واسعاً على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.
وبحسب صحيفة «نيويورك بوست»، مارس روزاليس بونيلا كرة القدم الاحترافية خلال تسعينيات القرن الماضي، ودافع عن ألوان نادي «سي دي أغويلا» في دوري الدرجة الأولى السلفادوري، فيما يعمل حالياً طبيب أسنان.
The authorities in El Salvador arrested a former professional football player after a video circulated documenting his handling of a small dog in a way that endangered it outside a residential apartment window, prompting intervention from the police and municipal authorities to rescue the animal and take necessary actions.
The National Civil Police announced via their account on the platform "X" the arrest of Hector Alejandro Rosales Bonilla, 64 years old, in preparation for referring him to the relevant authorities to face charges related to animal abuse.
For his part, the Mayor of San Salvador, Mario Durán, explained that municipal teams acted in cooperation with the police after receiving a report via social media regarding the incident, confirming the rescue of the dog and its transfer to a safe place for necessary care.
The authorities published photos of the arrested man handcuffed, alongside two small dogs, without revealing additional details about the health condition of the dog that appeared in the video.
The video shows a man believed to be Rosales Bonilla holding a "Pug" dog outside a window of an apartment likely located on the fifth floor, before bringing it back inside after a few seconds, in an incident that sparked widespread reactions on social media.
According to the "New York Post," Rosales Bonilla played professional football during the 1990s, representing the "CD Águila" team in the Salvadoran first division, while he currently works as a dentist.