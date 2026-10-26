ألقت السلطات في السلفادور القبض على لاعب كرة قدم محترف سابق، عقب تداول مقطع فيديو يوثّق تعامله مع كلب صغير بطريقة عرّضته للخطر خارج نافذة شقة سكنية، ما استدعى تدخلاً من الشرطة والجهات البلدية لإنقاذ الحيوان واتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة.

وأعلنت الشرطة الوطنية المدنية، عبر حسابها على منصة «إكس»، اعتقال هيكتور أليخاندرو روزاليس بونيلا، البالغ من العمر 64 عاماً، تمهيداً لإحالته إلى الجهات المختصة لمواجهة اتهامات تتعلق بإساءة معاملة الحيوانات.

من جانبه، أوضح عمدة سان سلفادور، ماريو دوران، أن فرق البلدية تحركت بالتعاون مع الشرطة عقب تلقي بلاغ عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بشأن الواقعة، مؤكداً إنقاذ الكلب ونقله إلى مكان آمن لتلقي الرعاية اللازمة.

ونشرت السلطات صوراً للموقوف مكبّل اليدين، وإلى جانبه كلبان صغيران، من دون الكشف عن تفاصيل إضافية بشأن الحالة الصحية للكلب الذي ظهر في المقطع.

ويُظهر الفيديو رجلاً يُعتقد أنه روزاليس بونيلا، وهو يمسك كلباً من فصيلة «باغ» خارج نافذة شقة يُرجّح أنها تقع في الطابق الخامس، قبل أن يعيده إلى الداخل بعد ثوانٍ، في واقعة أثارت تفاعلاً واسعاً على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

وبحسب صحيفة «نيويورك بوست»، مارس روزاليس بونيلا كرة القدم الاحترافية خلال تسعينيات القرن الماضي، ودافع عن ألوان نادي «سي دي أغويلا» في دوري الدرجة الأولى السلفادوري، فيما يعمل حالياً طبيب أسنان.