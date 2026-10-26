More than five thousand passengers found themselves facing an unexpected surprise, as a cruise they were looking forward to the warm tropical beaches turned into a completely different destination in Eastern Canada.

The ship (Oasis of the Seas) belonging to (Royal Caribbean) set sail from the state of New Jersey in the United States on a seven-day journey, which was supposed to visit Florida and the Bahamas, before bad weather forecasts off the eastern coast of the United States prompted the company to alter the itinerary.

Instead of sunny destinations, the ship headed north to the Canadian city of Halifax in Nova Scotia, a decision that was communicated to passengers on the evening of departure, giving many of them limited time to adjust to a destination that was entirely different from their original plans.

The change was not limited to the geographical location alone, but also included the weather, as travelers shifted from expectations of a warm beach holiday to temperatures ranging between 9 and 12 degrees Celsius during the day, approaching zero at night.

Some female passengers stated that they had to quickly rearrange their luggage after learning of the new destination, as most of the luggage was prepared for beach and sun weather, not the cold weather that greeted them in Canada.

While several passengers expressed their disappointment over the loss of the holiday they had planned, others preferred to handle the situation positively and take the opportunity to explore Halifax and get to know its attractions.

Some travelers also expressed their dissatisfaction with the sudden change, especially those who had traveled long distances to reach the departure point of the trip in hopes of spending a tropical vacation, only to find themselves in a destination completely different from the one they had booked for.

According to media reports, passengers received travel vouchers equivalent to 50% of the trip's value, in addition to refunds for the amounts paid for activities and beach excursions that had been previously booked as part of the Bahamas program.