وجد أكثر من خمسة آلاف راكب أنفسهم أمام مفاجأة غير متوقعة، بعدما تحولت رحلة بحرية كانوا ينتظرونها إلى الشواطئ الاستوائية الدافئة، إلى وجهة مختلفة تمامًا في شرقي كندا.

وانطلقت السفينة (أواسيس أوف ذا سيز) التابعة لشركة (رويال كاريبيان) من ولاية نيوجيرسي الأمريكية في رحلة تستمر سبعة أيام، وكان من المقرر أن تزور فلوريدا وجزر الباهاما، قبل أن تدفع توقعات الطقس السيئ قبالة الساحل الشرقي للولايات المتحدة الشركة إلى تعديل خط سير الرحلة.

وبدلاً من الوجهات المشمسة، اتجهت السفينة شمالاً نحو مدينة هاليفاكس الكندية في مقاطعة نوفا سكوشا، وهو قرار أُبلغ به الركاب مساء يوم الإبحار، ما منح الكثير منهم وقتاً محدوداً للتأقلم مع وجهة تختلف كلياً عن خططهم الأصلية.

ولم يقتصر التغيير على الموقع الجغرافي فحسب، بل شمل الأجواء أيضاً، إذ انتقل المسافرون من توقعات بعطلة شاطئية دافئة إلى درجات حرارة تراوحت بين 9 و12 درجة مئوية نهاراً واقتربت من الصفر ليلاً.

وقالت بعض الراكبات إنهن اضطررن إلى إعادة ترتيب حقائبهن سريعاً بعد معرفة الوجهة الجديدة، بعدما كانت معظم الأمتعة مجهزة لأجواء البحر والشمس، لا للطقس البارد الذي استقبلهم في كندا.

وفيما عبّر عدد من الركاب عن خيبة أملهم بسبب ضياع العطلة التي خططوا لها، فضّل آخرون التعامل بإيجابية مع الموقف واستغلال الفرصة لاستكشاف هاليفاكس والتعرف على معالمها.

كما أبدى بعض المسافرين استياءهم من التغيير المفاجئ، خاصة أولئك الذين قطعوا مسافات طويلة للوصول إلى نقطة انطلاق الرحلة أملاً في قضاء إجازة استوائية، قبل أن يجدوا أنفسهم في وجهة تختلف تماماً عن تلك التي حجزوا من أجلها.

وبحسب تقارير إعلامية، حصل الركاب على قسائم سفر تعادل 50% من قيمة الرحلة، إضافة إلى استرداد المبالغ المدفوعة للأنشطة والرحلات الشاطئية التي كانت محجوزة مسبقاً ضمن برنامج الباهاما.