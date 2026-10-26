The Egyptian artist Mohamed Tharwat caused a crisis with the students of Beni Suef University during an artistic seminar held by the university administration inside the theater to honor him. Tharwat met with a number of students who filled the theater to capacity and joked with them using his famous phrase, "How are you doing, you guys?"

Grave Mistake

Tharwat then felt that he had made a grave mistake, especially since that phrase was not appropriate for his presence in the theater of Beni Suef University, in the presence of several of its officials. He tried to quickly rectify the situation and addressed the students, saying, "I love you all very much from my heart, and I hope that God grants you success."

Students' Discontent

Mohamed Tharwat's words did not suffice to rectify the situation following the phrase he said at the beginning of his speech. A number of university students circulated a video clip documenting that moment, and several expressed their strong discontent with what had happened, considering that the phrase was not suitable for the prestigious Beni Suef University, which has seen the graduation of many scholars in various fields. Some even called for holding accountable those responsible for organizing the seminar and hosting artist Mohamed Tharwat.

Silence

For his part, Tharwat remained silent and did not comment on the crisis, hoping that it would pass peacefully without escalating and causing him great embarrassment with the audience and the individuals who invited him to be honored on campus.

Phrase from "Bank of Luck"

The phrase "How are you doing, you guys?" was said by artist Mohamed Tharwat during the events of the film "Bank of Luck," and it gained widespread popularity to the extent that he began using it in his daily life and frequently writing it on his various social media accounts. Some consider it a distinctive mark of the comedy that Tharwat presents.