تسببت الفنان المصري محمد ثروت، في أزمة مع طلاب جامعة بني سويف خلال ندوة فنية أقامتها إدارة الجامعة داخل المسرح لتكريمه، والتقى ثروت بعدد من الطلاب الذين ملأوا المسرح عن آخره، ومازحهم بجملته الشهيرة «عاملين إيه يا صيع».

خطأ فادح

واستشعر ثروت بعدها أنه وقع في خطأ فادح، خصوصاً أن تلك الجملة لا تتناسب مع وجوده داخل المسرح الخاص بجامعة بني سويف، وبحضور عدد من قيادتها، فحاول تدارك الأمر سريعاً، وتوجه بالحديث إلى الطلاب قائلاً: «أنا أحبكم كثيراً من قلبي، وأتمنى أن يوفقكم الله».

استياء الطلاب

لم تشفع كلمات محمد ثروت لتدارك الموقف جملته التي قالها في بداية حديثه، حيث تداول عدد من طلاب الجامعة مقطع فيديو وثّق تلك اللحظة، وعبّر عدد منهم عن استيائهم الشديد عما حدث، معتبرين أن الجملة لا تتناسب مع جامعة بني سويف العريقة التي شهدت تخرّج الكثير من العلماء في كافة المجالات، فيما طالب البعض بمحاسبة المسؤول عن إقامة الندوة واستضافة الفنان محمد ثروت.

التزام الصمت

من جانبه، التزم ثروت الصمت ولم يعلق على الأزمة، أملاً منه أن تمر بسلام دون أن تتفاقم وتسبب له حرجاً كبيراً مع الجمهور، والأشخاص الذين وجهوا له الدعوة لتكريمه داخل الحرم الجامعي.

جملة من «بنك الحظ»

وجملة «عاملين إيه يا صيع»، قالها الفنان محمد ثروت ضمن أحداث فيلم «بنك الحظ»، وحققت انتشاراً واسعاً حتى أصبح يستخدمها في حياته اليومية، ويكتبها كثيراً عبر حساباته المختلفة بمواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، ويعتبرها البعض علامة مميزةً للكوميديا التي يقدمها ثروت.