The Yemeni warplanes carried out a series of intense airstrikes, exceeding 20 raids, targeting positions, gathering camps, command and control centers, and military reinforcements of the Houthi militia in the provinces of Al-Jawf and Marib.

Field sources confirmed today, Sunday, that the airstrikes targeted the gathering camps and artillery positions in the Al-Lawdh mountain range and the Sabreen camp, east of Al-Hazm city, the capital of Al-Jawf province, coinciding with the bombardment of Houthi militia reinforcements in the Al-Lubnat camp to the east.



The airstrikes extended to include the areas of Al-Aqsha and the desert mountains of Al-Nadr, in addition to destroying a missile launch platform in the Al-Mahzamet area, located to the west of the province. The airstrikes in Marib province focused on crippling the leadership and supply capabilities of the militias on the southern front.



The warplanes targeted a Houthi command and control center in Al-Jawbah district through four airstrikes, in addition to targeting reinforcements and military gatherings along the southern front of the province, resulting in extensive losses in equipment and lives due to the intense strikes. The official spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces, Colonel Majid Abdullah Al-Nazili, announced the delivery of painful strikes against vital targets of the Houthi terrorist militia in Sana'a and Saada, confirming that the militia's capabilities would not be safe from the fire of our armed forces, and we will destroy them. The Yemeni armed forces revealed the execution of 257 precise and qualitative targeting operations that affected the positions and movements of the Houthi militia, indicating that the military operations resulted in neutralizing no less than 700 militia elements during the recent strikes. Concurrently, a state of alert was declared in Al-Bayda province in central Yemen, after its tribes called for a general mobilization against the Houthi militias, as Sheikh Rami bin Yasser Al-Awadi, the Sheikh of the Al-Awad tribe, sent a message to the people of Al-Bayda, urging them to prepare and mobilize against the Houthis. Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Jabri, the Sheikh of the Al-Ghneim tribes in Qifah Al-Sufla, called on the people of Al-Bayda to unite their ranks and mobilize to the front lines to confront the Houthi militias, urging them to bear their historical responsibility to reclaim their land. These developments come amid ongoing confrontations between Yemeni forces and the Houthi militia in Taiz and Lahij, southwestern Yemen, coinciding with airstrikes by Yemeni aircraft on Houthi positions in Sana'a.