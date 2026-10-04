نفذ الطيران الحربي اليمني سلسلة من الضربات الجوية المكثفة، تجاوزت 20 غارة، استهدفت مواقع ومعسكرات حشد ومراكز قيادة وسيطرة وتعزيزات عسكرية لميليشيا الحوثي في محافظتي الجوف ومأرب.

وأكدت مصادر ميدانية، اليوم الأحد ، أن الغارات استهدفت معسكرات الحشد ومرابض المدفعية في سلسلة جبال اللوذ ومعسكر صبرين، شرق مدينة الحزم عاصمة محافظة الجوف، بالتزامن مع قصف تعزيزات للمليشيات الحوثية في معسكر اللبنات شرقاً.


وامتدت الغارات لتشمل مناطق الأقشع وجبال الندر الصحراوية، إلى جانب تدمير منصة لإطلاق الصواريخ في منطقة المحزمات، الواقعة غربي المحافظة. وركزت الضربات الجوية في محافظة مأرب على شل القدرات القيادية والإمدادية للمليشيات في الجبهة الجنوبية.


واستهدف الطيران الحربي عبر أربع غارات، مركز قيادة وسيطرة تابعاً للحوثيين في مديرية الجوبة، إلى جانب استهداف تعزيزات وتجمعات عسكرية على امتداد الجبهة الجنوبية للمحافظة، ما أدى إلى خسائر واسعة في العتاد والأرواح جراء الضربات المكثفة. وأعلن الناطق الرسمي باسم القوات المسلحة اليمنية العقيد الركن ماجد عبدالله النزيلي، توجيه ضربات موجعة ضد أهداف حيوية لمليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية في صنعاء وصعدة، مؤكدا أن قدرات المليشيا لن تكون في مأمن من نيران قواتنا المسلحة وسندمرها. وكشفت القوات المسلحة اليمنية عن تنفيذ 257 عملية استهداف نوعية ودقيقة طالت مواقع وتحركات مليشيا الحوثي، مشيرة إلى أن العمليات العسكرية أسفرت عن تحييد ما لا يقل عن 700 عنصر من عناصر المليشيات خلال الضربات الأخيرة. بالتزامن مع ذلك، أعلنت حالة تأهب في محافظة البيضاء وسط اليمن، بعد توجيه قبائلها دعوات إلى النفير العام ضد مليشيات الحوثي، إذ وجه الشيخ رامي بن ياسر العواضي شيخ آل عواض، رسالة إلى أبناء البيضاء، دعاهم فيها إلى الاستعداد والنفير ضد الحوثيين. ودعا شيخ ضمان قبائل آل غنيم في قيفة السفلى، إبراهيم الجبري، أبناء البيضاء إلى توحيد الصفوف والنفير إلى جبهات القتال لمواجهة مليشيات الحوثي، وحثهم على تحمل مسؤوليتهم التاريخية لاستعادة أرضهم. وتأتي هذه التطورات وسط استمرار المواجهات بين القوات اليمنية ومليشيا الحوثي في تعز ولحج، جنوب غربي اليمن، بالتزامن مع غارات للطيران اليمني على مواقع حوثية في صنعاء.