The President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Dr. Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi, confirmed that the course of the national battle against the terrorist Houthi militia is not determined by incidental developments on one of the front lines or field gains here or there, but rather by the strength of will, unity of purpose and decision, and the ability to turn challenges into opportunities to enhance strength and regain the initiative.

Today (Sunday), Al-Alimi conducted communications with members of the Presidential Leadership Council; Lieutenant General Sultan Al-Arada, Lieutenant General Mahmoud Al-Sobaihi, Salem Al-Khanbashi, Prime Minister Dr. Sha'if Al-Zandani, Commander of the Fourth Military Region, Major General Hamdi Shukri, and a number of governors and military leaders, to review the latest developments in the field, security, service, and humanitarian situations, as well as the level of response from state institutions to the repercussions of the Houthi escalation.

The President of the Council listened to briefings regarding the progress of operations on various fronts and axes, the level of combat readiness, and the operational and logistical support for the armed forces, security, and military formations, in addition to the measures taken to protect civilians and displaced persons who have been displaced by the Houthi militias supported by the Iranian regime.

Al-Alimi praised the members of the armed forces, security, and military formations stationed on various fronts, commending their sacrifices, particularly the role of the air force and drones in supporting ground forces, deterring sources of threat, and targeting the military capabilities of the Houthis according to the rules of engagement and professional and legal standards.

He praised the military operations in Marib, Al-Jawf, Taiz, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale, and various axes, affirming that their goal is to restore state institutions, end the Houthi militia coup, and achieve the aspirations of Yemenis for security, stability, and development.

He stated, "The state's compass will remain clear and steadfast" towards restoring its institutions and asserting its sovereignty over all national territory, emphasizing that any incidental field developments will not change this fact or diminish the ability of the Yemeni people and their armed forces to accomplish the mission.

On the humanitarian side, Al-Alimi commended the efforts of local authorities in receiving and sheltering displaced families, directing the government and provinces to double coordination with humanitarian organizations and regional and international partners, and to provide care and protection for the displaced until their safe return to their areas.

He stressed that the state does not only manage the military battle but continues to fulfill its commitments to protect citizens and maintain security and essential services, directing to ensure the continuity of services, pay state employees' salaries, secure basic needs, and enhance the level of humanitarian response.

He affirmed that the strength of the state lies in the integration of its military, security, political, economic, and service fronts, alongside supporting the armed forces and regaining the initiative.

For his part, the spokesperson for the Yemeni armed forces announced that the air force is targeting elements and vehicles of the terrorist Houthi militia in the killing box and in the Dhobab area and Al-Mokha.