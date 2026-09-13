أكد رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة الدكتور رشاد محمد العليمي، أن مسار المعركة الوطنية ضد مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية لا تحدده تطورات عارضة في أحد خطوط المواجهة أو مكاسب ميدانية هنا أو هناك، وإنما تحدده صلابة الإرادة ووحدة الهدف والقرار والقدرة على تحويل التحديات إلى فرص لتعزيز القوة واستعادة المبادرة.
وأجرى العليمي، اليوم (الأحد)، اتصالات بأعضاء مجلس القيادة الرئاسي؛ الفريق الركن سلطان العرادة، والفريق الركن محمود الصبيحي، وسالم الخنبشي، ورئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور شائع الزنداني، وقائد المنطقة العسكرية الرابعة اللواء حمدي شكري، وعدد من المحافظين والقيادات العسكرية، للاطلاع على مستجدات الأوضاع الميدانية والأمنية والخدمية والإنسانية، ومستوى استجابة مؤسسات الدولة لتداعيات التصعيد الحوثي.
واستمع رئيس مجلس القيادة إلى إحاطات بشأن سير العمليات في مختلف الجبهات والمحاور، ومستوى الجاهزية القتالية، والإسناد العملياتي واللوجستي للقوات المسلحة والأمن والتشكيلات العسكرية، إلى جانب الإجراءات المتخذة لحماية المدنيين والنازحين الذين هجّرتهم المليشيات الحوثية المدعومة من النظام الإيراني.
وحيّا العليمي منتسبي القوات المسلحة والأمن والتشكيلات العسكرية المرابطين في مختلف الجبهات، مشيداً بتضحياتهم، وبصفة خاصة بدور القوات الجوية والطيران المسيّر في إسناد القوات على الأرض وردع مصادر التهديد واستهداف القدرات العسكرية للحوثيين وفق قواعد الاشتباك والمعايير المهنية والقانونية.
وأشاد بالعمليات العسكرية في مأرب والجوف وتعز والبيضاء والضالع ومختلف المحاور، مؤكداً أن هدفها استعادة مؤسسات الدولة وإنهاء انقلاب المليشيات الحوثية وتحقيق تطلعات اليمنيين في الأمن والاستقرار والتنمية.
وقال إن «بوصلة الدولة ستظل واضحة وثابتة» نحو استعادة مؤسساتها وبسط سيادتها على كامل التراب الوطني، مشدداً على أن أي تطورات ميدانية عارضة لن تغير هذه الحقيقة أو تنتقص من قدرة الشعب اليمني وقواته المسلحة على إنجاز المهمة.
وفي الجانب الإنساني، أثنى العليمي على جهود السلطات المحلية في استقبال وإيواء الأسر النازحة، موجهاً الحكومة والمحافظات بمضاعفة التنسيق مع المنظمات الإنسانية والشركاء الإقليميين والدوليين، وتوفير الرعاية والحماية للنازحين حتى عودتهم الآمنة إلى مناطقهم.
وشدد على أن الدولة لا تكتفي بإدارة المعركة العسكرية، بل تواصل الوفاء بالتزاماتها في حماية المواطنين والحفاظ على الأمن والخدمات الأساسية، موجهاً بضمان انتظام الخدمات ودفع رواتب موظفي الدولة وتأمين الاحتياجات الأساسية ورفع مستوى الاستجابة الإنسانية.
وأكد أن قوة الدولة تكمن في تكامل جبهاتها العسكرية والأمنية والسياسية والاقتصادية والخدمية، بالتوازي مع دعم القوات المسلحة واستعادة زمام المبادرة.
من جانبه، أعلن المتحدث باسم القوات المسلحة اليمنية، أن القوات الجوية تستهدف عناصر وآليات المليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية في صندوق القتل وفي منطقة ذو باب والمخا.
The President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Dr. Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi, confirmed that the course of the national battle against the terrorist Houthi militia is not determined by incidental developments on one of the front lines or field gains here or there, but rather by the strength of will, unity of purpose and decision, and the ability to turn challenges into opportunities to enhance strength and regain the initiative.
Today (Sunday), Al-Alimi conducted communications with members of the Presidential Leadership Council; Lieutenant General Sultan Al-Arada, Lieutenant General Mahmoud Al-Sobaihi, Salem Al-Khanbashi, Prime Minister Dr. Sha'if Al-Zandani, Commander of the Fourth Military Region, Major General Hamdi Shukri, and a number of governors and military leaders, to review the latest developments in the field, security, service, and humanitarian situations, as well as the level of response from state institutions to the repercussions of the Houthi escalation.
The President of the Council listened to briefings regarding the progress of operations on various fronts and axes, the level of combat readiness, and the operational and logistical support for the armed forces, security, and military formations, in addition to the measures taken to protect civilians and displaced persons who have been displaced by the Houthi militias supported by the Iranian regime.
Al-Alimi praised the members of the armed forces, security, and military formations stationed on various fronts, commending their sacrifices, particularly the role of the air force and drones in supporting ground forces, deterring sources of threat, and targeting the military capabilities of the Houthis according to the rules of engagement and professional and legal standards.
He praised the military operations in Marib, Al-Jawf, Taiz, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale, and various axes, affirming that their goal is to restore state institutions, end the Houthi militia coup, and achieve the aspirations of Yemenis for security, stability, and development.
He stated, "The state's compass will remain clear and steadfast" towards restoring its institutions and asserting its sovereignty over all national territory, emphasizing that any incidental field developments will not change this fact or diminish the ability of the Yemeni people and their armed forces to accomplish the mission.
On the humanitarian side, Al-Alimi commended the efforts of local authorities in receiving and sheltering displaced families, directing the government and provinces to double coordination with humanitarian organizations and regional and international partners, and to provide care and protection for the displaced until their safe return to their areas.
He stressed that the state does not only manage the military battle but continues to fulfill its commitments to protect citizens and maintain security and essential services, directing to ensure the continuity of services, pay state employees' salaries, secure basic needs, and enhance the level of humanitarian response.
He affirmed that the strength of the state lies in the integration of its military, security, political, economic, and service fronts, alongside supporting the armed forces and regaining the initiative.
For his part, the spokesperson for the Yemeni armed forces announced that the air force is targeting elements and vehicles of the terrorist Houthi militia in the killing box and in the Dhobab area and Al-Mokha.