أكد رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة الدكتور رشاد محمد العليمي، أن مسار المعركة الوطنية ضد مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية لا تحدده تطورات عارضة في أحد خطوط المواجهة أو مكاسب ميدانية هنا أو هناك، وإنما تحدده صلابة الإرادة ووحدة الهدف والقرار والقدرة على تحويل التحديات إلى فرص لتعزيز القوة واستعادة المبادرة.

وأجرى العليمي، اليوم (الأحد)، اتصالات بأعضاء مجلس القيادة الرئاسي؛ الفريق الركن سلطان العرادة، والفريق الركن محمود الصبيحي، وسالم الخنبشي، ورئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور شائع الزنداني، وقائد المنطقة العسكرية الرابعة اللواء حمدي شكري، وعدد من المحافظين والقيادات العسكرية، للاطلاع على مستجدات الأوضاع الميدانية والأمنية والخدمية والإنسانية، ومستوى استجابة مؤسسات الدولة لتداعيات التصعيد الحوثي.

واستمع رئيس مجلس القيادة إلى إحاطات بشأن سير العمليات في مختلف الجبهات والمحاور، ومستوى الجاهزية القتالية، والإسناد العملياتي واللوجستي للقوات المسلحة والأمن والتشكيلات العسكرية، إلى جانب الإجراءات المتخذة لحماية المدنيين والنازحين الذين هجّرتهم المليشيات الحوثية المدعومة من النظام الإيراني.

وحيّا العليمي منتسبي القوات المسلحة والأمن والتشكيلات العسكرية المرابطين في مختلف الجبهات، مشيداً بتضحياتهم، وبصفة خاصة بدور القوات الجوية والطيران المسيّر في إسناد القوات على الأرض وردع مصادر التهديد واستهداف القدرات العسكرية للحوثيين وفق قواعد الاشتباك والمعايير المهنية والقانونية.

وأشاد بالعمليات العسكرية في مأرب والجوف وتعز والبيضاء والضالع ومختلف المحاور، مؤكداً أن هدفها استعادة مؤسسات الدولة وإنهاء انقلاب المليشيات الحوثية وتحقيق تطلعات اليمنيين في الأمن والاستقرار والتنمية.

وقال إن «بوصلة الدولة ستظل واضحة وثابتة» نحو استعادة مؤسساتها وبسط سيادتها على كامل التراب الوطني، مشدداً على أن أي تطورات ميدانية عارضة لن تغير هذه الحقيقة أو تنتقص من قدرة الشعب اليمني وقواته المسلحة على إنجاز المهمة.

وفي الجانب الإنساني، أثنى العليمي على جهود السلطات المحلية في استقبال وإيواء الأسر النازحة، موجهاً الحكومة والمحافظات بمضاعفة التنسيق مع المنظمات الإنسانية والشركاء الإقليميين والدوليين، وتوفير الرعاية والحماية للنازحين حتى عودتهم الآمنة إلى مناطقهم.

وشدد على أن الدولة لا تكتفي بإدارة المعركة العسكرية، بل تواصل الوفاء بالتزاماتها في حماية المواطنين والحفاظ على الأمن والخدمات الأساسية، موجهاً بضمان انتظام الخدمات ودفع رواتب موظفي الدولة وتأمين الاحتياجات الأساسية ورفع مستوى الاستجابة الإنسانية.

وأكد أن قوة الدولة تكمن في تكامل جبهاتها العسكرية والأمنية والسياسية والاقتصادية والخدمية، بالتوازي مع دعم القوات المسلحة واستعادة زمام المبادرة.

من جانبه، أعلن المتحدث باسم القوات المسلحة اليمنية، أن القوات الجوية تستهدف عناصر وآليات المليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية في صندوق القتل وفي منطقة ذو باب والمخا.