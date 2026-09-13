لم يكن من المفترض أن يكون المسجد في قرية جنوبية بجازان جزءاً من أخبار الحرب يوم أمس. كان يجب أن يكون مكاناً يعرفه الناس بقدسيته: مصلون، وإمام، وسجادة، ومئذنة ترتفع فوق بيت من بيوت الله. لكن مقذوفاً أطلقته ميليشيا الحوثي من اليمن سقط في محافظة الطوال بمنطقة جازان، فأصاب شخصين وألحق أضراراً بالمسجد وعدد من المباني والمركبات.

هذه ليست رواية عن مسجد استُهدف للمرة الأولى، لأن الصورة التي خلف هذه الجريمة أكثر قسوة من ذلك بكثير: فصواريخ ومقذوفات ميليشيا الحوثي لا تعرف حدوداً بين جبهة عسكرية وحي سكني، ولا بين منشأة مدنية وبيت من بيوت الله.

وهنا تبدأ الحكاية الحقيقية. فالمسجد الذي أصابه المقذوف الحوثي في جازان ليس أول مسجد يدخل دائرة هذه الحرب. ففي اليمن، سبق أن وصلت صواريخ الحوثيين إلى مساجد أثناء الصلاة، وتحولت مساجد أخرى إلى أهداف للقصف والتفجير، بينما تتهم تقارير حقوقية الجماعة باستخدام بعضها في أغراض عسكرية وتغيير خطبها وأئمتها وملاحقة رجال الدين المخالفين لها.

والمفارقة أن الجماعة التي ترفع شعارات دينية في كل مناسبة، لم تتعامل دائماً مع المسجد بمنحه قدسية كونه بيتاً من بيوت الله أو حتى بوصفه مكاناً محايداً ومحميًا من الحرب، بل دخل المسجد نفسه في حسابات القوة والسيطرة.

مأرب.. صاروخ في وقت الصلاة

ربما لا توجد صورة تختصر هذه المفارقة أكثر من حادثة مسجد معسكر كوفل في مأرب. ففي مارس 2017، اتهمت الحكومة اليمنية الحوثيين بقصف مسجد كوفل أثناء صلاة الجمعة، ما أدى إلى سقوط العشرات قتلى وجرحى، وأصدرت وكالة الأنباء السعودية آنذاك خبراً عن إدانة علماء ودعاة يمنيين لاستهداف المصلين في المسجد.

لكن بعد سنوات جاءت واقعة أكثر دموية. ففي 18 يناير 2020، تعرض مسجد داخل معسكر تدريب عسكري قرب مأرب لهجوم بالصواريخ والطائرات المسيّرة أثناء صلاة العشاء. قالت مصادر حكومية يمنية إن الحوثيين نفذوا الهجوم، فيما ذكرت تقارير دولية أن عدد القتلى بلغ العشرات، وارتفع لاحقاً إلى أكثر من مئة عسكري، إضافة إلى جرحى. حينها، كان المشهد شديد القسوة: جنود يصلون.. ثم يباغتهم صاروخ غادر في هجوم وقع في لحظة الصلاة، واستهدف مبنى دينياً كان بداخله مصلون. وبذلك دخل المسجد نفسه في قلب الحسابات الصاروخية للحرب.

ليست حادثة واحدة

لو كانت القصة متوقفة عند مسجد مأرب، لكان من الممكن التعامل معها باعتبارها واحدة من المآسي الكثيرة التي صنعتها الحرب اليمنية. لكنها ليست كذلك. ففي نوفمبر 2021، نقلت رويترز عن وزير الإعلام اليمني أن هجوماً بصاروخ باليستي حوثي على مسجد ومدرسة دينية في محافظة مأرب قتل وأصاب عشرات المدنيين وبينهم نساء وأطفال. وهنا تتغير الصورة مرة أخرى. فلم يعد الأمر متعلقاً بمسجد داخل معسكر عسكري فقط، بل مسجد ومدرسة دينية، والضحايا نساء وأطفال.

وبينما يمكن للحوثيين أن يقدموا تفسيرات عسكرية لأهدافهم في بعض الحالات، يبقى السؤال الذي تطرحه هذه الوقائع أكبر من التبرير العسكري نفسه: ماذا يحدث عندما تدخل الصواريخ إلى مكان يفترض أن يكون بعيداً عن الحرب؟

المسجد كسلاح.. لا كملاذ

لكن علاقة الحوثيين بالمساجد لا تتوقف عند الصواريخ. فمنذ سيطرة الجماعة على صنعاء وأجزاء واسعة من اليمن، ظهرت اتهامات متكررة بأنها فرضت نفوذها على المساجد، وطاردت أئمة، وغيرت خطباً، وسيطرت على منابر، واستخدمت بعض المساجد في التعبئة والتجنيد. وفي تقرير نشرته الجزيرة عام 2017، جرى توثيق اتهامات للحوثيين بتفجير وقصف مئات المساجد في عدد من المحافظات اليمنية، إضافة إلى اختطاف عشرات الأئمة. وهذه نقطة أكثر أهمية مما تبدو عليه للوهلة الأولى. فالسيطرة على المسجد في مجتمع محافظ ليست مجرد سيطرة على مبنى. إنها سيطرة على منبر. والسيطرة على المنبر تعني القدرة على التأثير في الخطاب الديني، وفي المصلين، وفي المجتمع المحيط.

ولهذا لم تكن الحرب الحوثية على خصومها عسكرية فقط؛ كانت، في جانب منها، حرباً على بيت الله الذي يصنع الوعي ويحدد من يتحدث باسم الدين.

المسجد الذي تحول إلى ثكنة

ثم هناك الوجه الآخر للقصة. ففي بعض الحالات، لا يكون المسجد هو الهدف أصلاً، وإنما يصبح المكان جزءاً من البنية العسكرية. وهذه ليست مسألة صغيرة. فالقانون الدولي الإنساني يمنح الأعيان الدينية حماية خاصة، لكن هذه الحماية لا تعني أن المكان يصبح ثكنة يتم استخدامه لأغراض عسكرية. وفي المقابل، استخدام مكان ديني في نشاط عسكري يضع المدنيين والمصلين في خطر هائل. وهنا تتهم تقارير يمنية وحقوقية الحوثيين بتحويل مساجد ومرافق دينية إلى مواقع عسكرية أو نقاط تجمع وتعبئة. أي أن المسجد في هذه الصورة يفقد وظيفته الأصلية مرتين: مرة عندما يصبح هدفاً للصاروخ، ومرة عندما يتحول إلى جزء من ماكينة الحرب.

المفارقة الأكثر إثارة في قصة الحوثيين هي أن الجماعة بنت جزءاً كبيراً من هويتها السياسية على شعارات دينية وسياسية صاخبة. «الموت لأمريكا»، و«الموت لإسرائيل»: شعارات تُرفع في المساجد والشوارع والمدارس والفعاليات. لكن في الجانب الآخر من المشهد، كان المسجد نفسه حاضراً في سجل الحرب: مصلون يُقتلون، ومساجد تتضرر، وأئمة يتعرضون للملاحقة، ومرافق دينية يتم استخدامها في التعبئة العسكرية. وهنا لا يعود السؤال فقط: لماذا أطلق الحوثي الصاروخ؟ بل يصبح: ماذا بقي من حرمة بيوت الله عندما تتحول كل مساحة في المجتمع إلى أداة في الحرب؟

.. وحين تحول المسجد لمنصة إطلاق صواريخ

ولعل أخطر فصول هذه الحكاية هو ذلك الذي لم يصل فيه الصاروخ إلى مسجد، لكنه كان متجهاً إلى المكان الذي يمثل للمسلمين جميعاً أقدس بقاع الأرض. ففي أكتوبر 2016، أعلنت السعودية اعتراض صاروخ باليستي أطلق من الأراضي اليمنية باتجاه منطقة مكة المكرمة. وتصبح الواقعة أكثر دلالة إذا تذكرنا ما قاله المتحدث باسم التحالف آنذاك عن منطقة إطلاق الصاروخ، إذ قال إن الصاروخ أطلق من مسجد في صعدة. ومرة أخرى، يظهر المسجد في قصة صواريخ الحوثي، لا باعتباره ملاذاً بعيداً عن الحرب، وإنما في محيط البنية التي تُطلق منها الصواريخ.

ولهذا تبدو صورة مسجد جازان الآن أكبر من حادثة منفردة. فالمقذوف الحوثي الذي سقط في الطوال وأصاب شخصين وأحدث أضراراً في مسجد ومبانٍ ومركبات يعيد إلى الذاكرة سلسلة طويلة من الوقائع اليمنية. ففي اليمن، هناك مسجد كوفل. وهناك مسجد مأرب الذي أصيب أثناء صلاة العشاء في 2020. وهناك مسجد ومدرسة دينية استهدفا في مأرب عام 2021. وهناك اتهامات واسعة بتفجير وقصف مساجد وملاحقة أئمة واستخدام مرافق دينية لأغراض عسكرية. وفي السعودية، يأتي الآن المسجد في جازان ليحمل آثار مقذوف حوثي، بينما سبق أن شهدت المنطقة الجنوبية السعودية سنوات من المقذوفات الصواريخ والطائرات المسيّرة التي استهدفت مدناً ومنشآت وأحياءً مدنية بل وحتى المساجد.

هذه ليست قصة عن جدار تهدم أو نوافذ تحطمت. إنها قصة عن المسافة التي قطعها الحوثي في حربه: من الجبهة إلى المدينة، ومن المدينة إلى البيت، ومن البيت إلى المسجد. وكلما اقترب الصاروخ من المئذنة، صار السؤال أكبر: إذا كان المسجد، في خطاب الجماعة، مكاناً للشعارات الدينية والتعبئة، فلماذا أصبح في حربها هدفاً للصاروخ أو موقعاً للاستخدام العسكري أو ساحة للصراع على المنبر؟

ربما لأن الحرب، حين تتحول إلى مشروع للسيطرة، لا تعود ترى في المجتمع أماكن مقدسة وأخرى غير مقدسة. ترى فقط مساحات يمكن السيطرة عليها، وأهدافاً يمكن ضربها، ومنابر يمكن إسكاتها. وفي جازان، لم يكن المسجد حادثة فردية أو سابقة نوعية، وهذه حقيقة يجب أن تبقى واضحة. وهذه وحدها كافية للتذكير بحقيقة أثبتتها جرائم ميليشيا الحوثي منذ سنوات: عندما يصبح الصاروخ هو لغة السياسة، لا يعود حتى المسجد بعيداً عن الحرب.