The mosque in a southern village in Jazan was not supposed to be part of the war news yesterday. It should have been a place known for its sanctity: worshippers, an imam, a prayer rug, and a minaret rising above a house of God. However, a projectile launched by the Houthi militia from Yemen fell in the Al-Tawal governorate in the Jazan region, injuring two people and causing damage to the mosque, as well as to several buildings and vehicles.

This is not a story about a mosque targeted for the first time, as the reality behind this crime is much harsher: the missiles and projectiles of the Houthi militia do not recognize boundaries between a military front and a residential neighborhood, nor between a civilian facility and a house of God.

Here begins the true story. The mosque hit by the Houthi projectile in Jazan is not the first mosque to enter the circle of this war. In Yemen, Houthi rockets have previously reached mosques during prayer, and other mosques have become targets for bombing and explosions, while human rights reports accuse the group of using some mosques for military purposes, altering their sermons and imams, and pursuing dissenting religious figures.

Ironically, the group that raises religious slogans on every occasion has not always treated the mosque with the sanctity it deserves as a house of God or even as a neutral place protected from war; rather, the mosque itself has entered the calculations of power and control.

Marib.. A missile during prayer

Perhaps no image encapsulates this irony better than the incident at the Kofal camp mosque in Marib. In March 2017, the Yemeni government accused the Houthis of shelling the Kofal mosque during Friday prayers, resulting in dozens of casualties. At that time, the Saudi Press Agency reported that Yemeni scholars and preachers condemned the targeting of worshippers in the mosque.

But years later, a more bloody incident occurred. On January 18, 2020, a mosque inside a military training camp near Marib was attacked with missiles and drones during the evening prayer. Yemeni government sources stated that the Houthis carried out the attack, while international reports indicated that the death toll reached dozens, later rising to over a hundred soldiers, in addition to the wounded. At that moment, the scene was extremely harsh: soldiers praying... then they were struck by a treacherous missile in an attack that occurred during prayer, targeting a religious building that contained worshippers. Thus, the mosque itself entered the heart of the missile calculations of the war.

Not just one incident

If the story were limited to the Marib mosque, it could be treated as one of the many tragedies created by the Yemeni war. But it is not. In November 2021, Reuters quoted the Yemeni Minister of Information stating that a Houthi ballistic missile attack on a mosque and a religious school in Marib governorate killed and injured dozens of civilians, including women and children. Here, the picture changes again. It is no longer just about a mosque inside a military camp, but a mosque and a religious school, with victims being women and children.

While the Houthis may provide military justifications for their targets in some cases, the question raised by these incidents is larger than the military justification itself: What happens when missiles enter a place that is supposed to be far from war?

The mosque as a weapon.. not as a refuge

However, the Houthis' relationship with mosques does not stop at missiles. Since the group's control over Sanaa and large parts of Yemen, there have been repeated accusations that they imposed their influence over mosques, pursued imams, altered sermons, seized pulpits, and used some mosques for mobilization and recruitment. In a report published by Al Jazeera in 2017, accusations were documented against the Houthis for bombing and shelling hundreds of mosques in several Yemeni governorates, in addition to the abduction of dozens of imams. This point is more significant than it may seem at first glance. Controlling a mosque in a conservative society is not merely controlling a building. It is controlling a platform. And controlling the platform means the ability to influence religious discourse, worshippers, and the surrounding community.

Thus, the Houthi war against its opponents was not only military; it was, in part, a war against the house of God that shapes awareness and determines who speaks on behalf of religion.

The mosque that turned into a barracks

Then there is the other side of the story. In some cases, the mosque is not the target at all; rather, it becomes part of the military structure. This is not a trivial matter. International humanitarian law grants religious sites special protection, but this protection does not mean that the place becomes a barracks used for military purposes. Conversely, using a religious site for military activity places civilians and worshippers in immense danger. Here, Yemeni and human rights reports accuse the Houthis of turning mosques and religious facilities into military sites or gathering and mobilization points. In this scenario, the mosque loses its original function twice: once when it becomes a target for a missile, and once when it turns into part of the war machine.

The most striking irony in the story of the Houthis is that the group built a large part of its political identity on loud religious and political slogans. "Death to America," and "Death to Israel": slogans raised in mosques, streets, schools, and events. But on the other side of the scene, the mosque itself has been present in the record of war: worshippers being killed, mosques being damaged, imams being pursued, and religious facilities being used for military mobilization. Here, the question is no longer just: Why did the Houthi launch the missile? It becomes: What remains of the sanctity of houses of God when every space in society turns into a tool of war?

.. And when the missile approached Mecca

Perhaps the most dangerous chapter of this story is the one where the missile did not reach a mosque, but was headed toward the place that represents the holiest site on earth for all Muslims. In October 2016, Saudi Arabia announced the interception of a ballistic missile launched from Yemeni territory toward the Mecca region. The incident becomes more significant when we remember what the coalition spokesperson said at the time about the missile launch site, stating that the missile was launched from a mosque in Saada. Again, the mosque appears in the story of Houthi missiles, not as a refuge far from war, but within the vicinity of the structure from which the missiles are launched.

Thus, the image of the Jazan mosque now transcends a singular incident. The Houthi projectile that fell in Al-Tawal, injuring two people and causing damage to a mosque, buildings, and vehicles, recalls a long series of Yemeni incidents. In Yemen, there is the Kofal mosque. There is the Marib mosque that was hit during the evening prayer in 2020. There is the mosque and religious school targeted in Marib in 2021. There are widespread accusations of bombing and shelling mosques, pursuing imams, and using religious facilities for military purposes. In Saudi Arabia, the mosque in Jazan now bears the scars of a Houthi projectile, while the southern region of Saudi Arabia has previously witnessed years of projectiles, missiles, and drones targeting cities, facilities, residential neighborhoods, and even mosques.

This is not a story about a wall that collapsed or windows that shattered. It is a story about the distance the Houthi has traveled in his war: from the front to the city, from the city to the home, and from the home to the mosque. And as the missile approaches the minaret, the question grows larger: If the mosque, in the group's discourse, is a place for religious slogans and mobilization, why has it become in their war a target for missiles, a site for military use, or a battleground for control of the pulpit?

Perhaps because when war turns into a project of control, it no longer sees in society sacred places and others that are not sacred. It only sees spaces that can be controlled, targets that can be struck, and platforms that can be silenced. In Jazan, the mosque was not an isolated incident or a unique precedent, and this is a fact that must remain clear. This alone is enough to remind us of a truth proven by the crimes of the Houthi militia for years: when the missile becomes the language of politics, even the mosque is not far from war.