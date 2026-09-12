أثار تطور دراماتيكي جدلاً واسعاً في الشارع المصري، بعدما أخذت الأزمة المشتعلة بين يارا حسام حسن، الابنة الكبرى لعميد الكرة المصرية ومدرب المنتخب الوطني، وخطيبها السابق رجل الأعمال أحمد راشد، منحنى جديداً وشديد السخونة، بعدما تحول الخلاف من نزاع قضائي حول المشغولات الذهبية والشبكة إلى بلاغات بالملاحقة والمضايقة والتعدي.

تزامنت هذه التطورات الميدانية مع مساعٍ قانونية حثيثة تقدمت بها ابنة نجم الكرة المصرية للطعن والاستئناف على حكم قضائي صادر ضدها، يُلزمها برد «الشبكة» الثمينة لخطيبها السابق عقب فسخ خطوبتهما التي أُعلنت في يوليو 2024 ولم تتكلل بالزواج.

وفجرت التقارير القضائية أرقاماً صدمت الرأي العام، إذ أصدرت محكمة أسرة القاهرة الجديدة حكماً يُلزم يارا حسام حسن برد مشغولات ذهبية وألماسية قُدرت قيمتها بنحو 3 ملايين و650 ألف جنيه مصري، إلى جانب قطع مجوهرات أخرى بقيمة 41 ألفاً و500 دولار أمريكي.

واستند القضاء المصري في حكمه إلى فواتير شراء وأوراق رسمية قدمها المدعي، إضافة إلى أقوال الشهود التي أقرت بأن المشغولات قُدمت كـ«شبكة» بمناسبة زواج لم يتم. إلا أن يارا لم تستسلم للحكم وتقدمت باستئناف رسمي، تحددت له جلسة اليوم (السبت) لنظره أمام محكمة استئناف الأسرة بالتجمع الخامس، قبل تأجيله إلى جلسة الـ15 من أكتوبر.

لكن وبالتزامن مع المعركة القانونية، كشفت تحقيقات النيابة العامة عن تفاصيل واقعة ملاحقة مروعة ادعت يارا تعرضها لها بالقرب من أحد المراكز التجارية الشهيرة في التجمع الخامس.

وبحسب شهادة صديقها محمد حمزة أمام النيابة، فقد تلقت منه يارا مكالمة وهي في حالة بكاء وهستيريا، مستغيثة به من تتبع خطيبها السابق لسيارتها. وأوضح الشاهد أنه عندما وصل للموقع وجد سيارة رجل الأعمال أحمد راشد تتواجد بالمكان، وأخبرته يارا حينها بأنه أمسك بيدها بالقوة وحاول إجبارها على الذهاب معه ووجه لها عبارات مسيئة، قبل أن تتمكن من مغادرة الموقع.

وتبقى قضية ابنة حسام حسن مفتوحة على جميع الاحتمالات، في انتظار ما ستسفر عنه جلسة الاستئناف الحاسمة والتحقيقات الجارية في بلاغات الملاحقة.