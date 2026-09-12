A dramatic development has sparked widespread controversy in the Egyptian street, after the escalating crisis between Yara Hossam Hassan, the eldest daughter of the dean of Egyptian football and coach of the national team, and her former fiancé businessman Ahmed Rashid, took a new and intense turn, as the dispute shifted from a legal battle over gold jewelry and the engagement ring to complaints of harassment and assault.

These field developments coincided with diligent legal efforts made by the daughter of the Egyptian football star to appeal and contest a court ruling issued against her, which obliges her to return the valuable "engagement ring" to her former fiancé following the dissolution of their engagement announced in July 2024, which did not culminate in marriage.

Judicial reports revealed figures that shocked public opinion, as the New Cairo Family Court issued a ruling obliging Yara Hossam Hassan to return gold and diamond jewelry valued at approximately 3 million and 650 thousand Egyptian pounds, in addition to other pieces of jewelry valued at 41 thousand and 500 US dollars.

The Egyptian judiciary based its ruling on purchase invoices and official documents presented by the plaintiff, in addition to witness statements confirming that the jewelry was presented as an "engagement ring" for a marriage that did not take place. However, Yara did not accept the ruling and filed an official appeal, with a session scheduled for Saturday, September 12, 2026, to be heard before the Family Appeal Court in the Fifth Settlement.

But alongside the legal battle, investigations by the public prosecution revealed details of a terrifying harassment incident that Yara claimed to have experienced near one of the famous shopping centers in the Fifth Settlement.

According to the testimony of her friend Mohamed Hamza before the prosecution, Yara received a call from him while she was in tears and hysteria, pleading for help regarding her former fiancé following her car. The witness explained that when he arrived at the location, he found businessman Ahmed Rashid's car present, and Yara told him at that time that he had forcefully grabbed her hand and attempted to force her to go with him, using abusive language, before she managed to leave the site.

The case of Hossam Hassan's daughter remains open to all possibilities, awaiting the outcome of the decisive appeal session and the ongoing investigations into the harassment complaints.