In Yemen, the picture seems clear at first glance. The Houthi flags are raised, fighters are in mobilization marches, and the slogans that have defined the group's identity for years echo in the squares: "Death to America.. Death to Israel." But in politics, especially in wars, the image presented to the public is not always the same as the one that appears behind closed doors.

At a highly sensitive moment in the Yemeni war, a single sentence from U.S. President Donald Trump opened a rare window into the other side of the scene. Trump said today (Saturday) that the Houthis had communicated with his administration and that they do not want the United States to directly enter the conflict.

This information did not come from the Houthis' adversaries, nor from a Saudi official, nor from an anonymous leak. Trump himself stated it in front of reporters. Here lies the paradox worth noting: how can a group that has made "Death to America" one of its most famous slogans simultaneously seek to avoid direct confrontation with the United States?

A Slogan for the Street... and Different Calculations Behind the Scenes

The Houthi "cry" is not a marginal detail in the group's rhetoric. It is an essential part of their political and mobilization identity, linked to them since their inception, alongside a hostile discourse towards the United States and Israel. However, the group's own history provides a striking example of the difference between public discourse and political calculations.

In 2016, during the peace talks in Kuwait, Houthi representatives apologized to the United States for using the slogan "Death to America," stating that its use was for internal consumption and to mobilize the street and unite supporters. This did not mean that the group abandoned its anti-Washington rhetoric, but it showed that the slogans raised in front of the public do not necessarily mean that all political details are managed in the same way behind closed doors. Thus, the question is not entirely new. What is new is that this contradiction has resurfaced now, but in much more dangerous circumstances. The Houthis are no longer just a militia waging an internal war in Yemen. In recent days, they have made rapid advances on the western coast, seized Al-Mokha, and reached the island of Meon and areas close to Bab al-Mandab, one of the most important maritime passages in the world. This makes any contact between them and Washington carry a completely different weight.

As political communications move away from the cameras, military mobilization on the ground is accelerating. Recent reports indicate the continued recruitment of Houthis and mobilization of fighters, as the Yemeni war has returned to one of its fiercest phases in years. UN and international reports suggest that tens of thousands of civilians have been forced to flee as the Houthis advance on the western coast. International media have documented scenes of Houthi marches and fighters in Sana'a, reflecting a strong return to mass and military mobilization. Most strikingly, the group announced in July the establishment of public mobilization forces, a step that reflects the transition of mobilization from mere propaganda activity to a more organized structure to expand the human resources available to the group. Thus, the picture appears divided into two messages: internally: "Prepare for war." And towards Washington, as revealed by Trump: "Do not enter the war."

What Exactly Did Trump Say?

During his conversation with reporters in Ireland, Trump stated that the Houthis had communicated with the U.S. administration and that they preferred not to have the United States directly involved in the conflict. He added that the Houthis allow most ships to pass, with the exception of ships from a country he did not name, and he believes this issue can be resolved.

The sentence seems simple, but it carries significant political implications. Washington is not just a distant party in the Yemeni crisis. It is the state against which the Houthis raise the slogan of death. At the same time, it is the state the Houthis chose to communicate with when the crisis approached a point where confrontation could turn into direct American conflict. Here the paradox becomes clearer: the voice that says "Death to America" in front of the crowds is not necessarily the same voice that speaks when the United States is capable of changing the balance of war.

Why Do the Houthis Want to Keep America Away?

The answer may be simpler than it seems. The Houthis can withstand a confrontation with Yemeni adversaries, but direct military involvement by the United States changes the calculations. If Trump is trying to avoid opening a new American military front, one could ask from a purely military perspective: if Washington does not want to intervene, why is the Houthi militia pushing it to do so?

The contradiction becomes sharper when we look at what is happening on the ground. The group that claims it does not want American intervention is the same one that has continued to advance towards one of the most important maritime passages in the world. The Houthis have taken control of Al-Mokha and then advanced towards strategic areas and islands in the Red Sea, including Meon, which gives them a highly sensitive position near Bab al-Mandab. According to Reuters, control over Bab al-Mandab could grant Iran and the Houthis significant leverage over a route through which a substantial portion of global trade and energy shipments pass. This means that the battle is no longer just Yemeni. It has become a battle over geography, trade, and energy. Hence, the level of American concern can be explained.

Washington Between Bab al-Mandab and War Calculations

Washington now faces two costly options. If it intervenes militarily, it may find itself in a new war in the Middle East, at a time when it is already engaged in a broad confrontation with Iran and its forces and interests are under multiple pressures. If it does not intervene, Bab al-Mandab could fall under the influence of an armed militia linked to Iran, at a time when the Strait of Hormuz is already suffering from serious disturbances. Reuters reports that the possibility of completely closing Bab al-Mandab could affect up to 7% of global oil and 12% of global trade.

Thus, the issue for Washington is not simply: should we strike the Houthis or not? But rather: how do we prevent the Houthis from turning Bab al-Mandab into a strategic leverage point without getting involved in a new war?

The "Greatest Enemy" the Houthis Do Not Want to Fight!

Here perhaps lies the most telling paradox. For years, the Houthis have built a large part of their mobilization legitimacy on confronting the United States. But when the prospect of direct U.S. involvement became more realistic, a completely different message emerged, according to Trump: "The Houthis contacted Washington and said they do not want it to enter." This does not necessarily mean that the Houthis have "collapsed" or that they have abandoned their ideological rhetoric. There is still not enough public information to know who contacted whom, when, through what channel, and what was offered or requested during those communications. But what we do know is enough to raise an important question: if the slogan "Death to America" represents an absolute stance, why does Washington become the first capital to be kept away from the war when confrontation approaches?

Perhaps because slogans are one thing, and survival calculations are another. War always reveals the difference between doctrine and interest. In the squares, armed groups need a simple story, a clear enemy, a short slogan, a flag, and a crowd.

But in negotiation rooms, the story is different. There are maps, maritime passages, oil prices, military capabilities, sanctions, mediators, secret communications, and calculations of what might happen the next day.

Thus, the most important story in Yemen today may not just be that the Houthis have taken control of a new position. But that the group that built its image on challenging American power has become, according to the admission of the American president himself, keen to ensure that Washington does not use its power against it. This does not make the Houthis' slogans any less loud. But it shines a brighter light on the contradictions of the distance between what is said in the squares and what is calculated behind closed doors. If "Death to America" is the war slogan in front of the public, then the request for non-intervention by America is ultimately another language of the war itself: the language of interests when the chants end.