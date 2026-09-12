في اليمن، تبدو الصورة للوهلة الأولى واضحة. رايات الحوثيين مرفوعة، والمقاتلون في مسيرات التعبئة، والشعارات التي صنعت هوية الجماعة منذ سنوات تتردد في الساحات: «الموت لأمريكا.. الموت لإسرائيل». لكن في السياسة، خصوصاً في الحروب، لا تكون الصورة التي تُعرض للجمهور دائماً هي الصورة التي تظهر خلف الأبواب.

وفي لحظة شديدة الحساسية من الحرب اليمنية، جاءت جملة واحدة من الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لتفتح نافذة نادرة على الجانب الآخر من المشهد. قال ترمب اليوم (السبت) إن الحوثيين تواصلوا مع إدارته، وإنهم لا يريدون أن تدخل الولايات المتحدة مباشرة في الصراع.

لم تكن هذه المعلومة صادرة عن خصوم الحوثيين، ولا عن مسؤول سعودي، ولا عن تسريب مجهول المصدر. ترمب نفسه قالها أمام الصحفيين. وهنا تظهر المفارقة التي تستحق التوقف عندها: كيف يمكن لجماعة جعلت من «الموت لأمريكا» أحد أشهر شعاراتها أن تبحث في الوقت نفسه عن تجنب المواجهة المباشرة مع الولايات المتحدة؟

شعار للشارع.. وحسابات مختلفة خلف الكواليس

«الصرخة» الحوثية ليست تفصيلاً هامشياً في خطاب الجماعة. إنها جزء أساسي من هويتها السياسية والتعبوية، وقد ارتبطت بها منذ نشأتها، إلى جانب خطاب عدائي تجاه الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل. لكن تاريخ الجماعة نفسه يقدم مثالاً لافتاً على الفارق بين الخطاب العلني والحسابات السياسية.

في 2016، وخلال محادثةات السلام في الكويت، قدم ممثلون حوثيون اعتذاراً للولايات المتحدة عن استخدام شعار «الموت لأمريكا»، وقالوا إن استخدامه كان للاستهلاك الداخلي وتعبئة الشارع وتوحيد الأنصار. لم يكن ذلك يعني أن الجماعة تخلت عن خطابها المعادي لواشنطن، لكنه أظهر منذ ذلك الوقت أن الشعارات التي تُرفع أمام الجمهور لا تعني بالضرورة أن جميع تفاصيل السياسة تُدار بالطريقة نفسها خلف الأبواب. أي أن السؤال ليس جديداً تماماً. الجديد أن هذا التناقض عاد الآن إلى الواجهة، ولكن في ظروف أكثر خطورة بكثير. فالحوثيون لم يعودوا مجرد ميليشيا تخوض حرباً داخلية في اليمن. خلال الأيام الأخيرة، حققوا تقدماً سريعاً على الساحل الغربي، وسيطروا على المخا، ووصلوا إلى جزيرة ميون ومناطق قريبة من باب المندب، أحد أهم الممرات البحرية في العالم. وهذا يجعل أي اتصال بينهم وبين واشنطن ذا وزن مختلف تماماً.

بينما تتحرك الاتصالات السياسية بعيداً عن الكاميرات، تتسارع التعبئة العسكرية على الأرض. وتظهر تقارير حديثة استمرار تجنيد الحوثيين وتعبئة المقاتلين، في وقت عادت فيه الحرب اليمنية إلى واحدة من أعنف مراحلها منذ سنوات. وتشير تقارير أممية ودولية إلى أن عشرات الآلاف من المدنيين اضطروا إلى النزوح مع تقدم الحوثيين على الساحل الغربي. كما وثقت وسائل إعلام دولية مشاهد لمسيرات ومقاتلين حوثيين في صنعاء، في صورة تعكس عودة التعبئة الجماهيرية والعسكرية بقوة. والأكثر إثارة أن الجماعة أعلنت في يوليو إنشاء قوات للتعبئة العامة، في خطوة تعكس انتقال التعبئة من مجرد نشاط دعائي إلى بنية أكثر تنظيماً لتوسيع القوة البشرية المتاحة للجماعة. وهكذا تبدو الصورة منقسمة إلى رسالتين: في الداخل: «استعدوا للحرب». وفي اتجاه واشنطن، وفق ما كشفه ترمب: «لا تدخلوا الحرب».

ماذا قال ترمب بالضبط؟

خلال حديثه مع الصحفيين في أيرلندا، قال ترمب إن الحوثيين تواصلوا مع الإدارة الأمريكية، وإنهم يفضلون ألا تدخل الولايات المتحدة بشكل مباشر في الصراع. وأضاف أن الحوثيين يسمحون بمرور معظم السفن، مع استثناء سفن دولة لم يسمها، وقال إنه يعتقد أن هذه المسألة يمكن حلها.

الجملة تبدو بسيطة، لكنها تحمل دلالة سياسية كبيرة. فواشنطن ليست مجرد طرف بعيد في الأزمة اليمنية. إنها الدولة التي يرفع الحوثيون شعار الموت ضدها. وفي الوقت نفسه، هي الدولة التي اختار الحوثيون التواصل معها عندما اقتربت الأزمة من نقطة قد تتحول فيها المواجهة إلى صدام أمريكي مباشر. وهنا تصبح المفارقة أكثر وضوحاً: الصوت الذي يقول «الموت لأمريكا» أمام الجماهير ليس بالضرورة الصوت نفسه الذي يتحدث عندما تصبح الولايات المتحدة قادرة على تغيير ميزان الحرب.

لماذا يريد الحوثيون إبعاد أمريكا؟

الإجابة قد تكون أبسط مما يبدو. الحوثيون يستطيعون تحمل مواجهة مع خصوم يمنيين، لكن دخول الولايات المتحدة عسكرياً مباشرة يغير الحسابات. وإذا كان ترمب يحاول تجنب فتح جبهة عسكرية أمريكية جديدة، يمكن التساؤل من زاوية عسكرية بحتة: إذا كانت واشنطن لا تريد الدخول، فلماذا تدفعها الميليشيا الحوثية إلى الدخول؟

التناقض يصبح أكثر حدة عندما ننظر إلى ما يحدث على الأرض. الجماعة التي تقول إنها لا تريد تدخلاً أمريكياً هي نفسها التي واصلت التقدم نحو واحد من أهم الممرات البحرية في العالم. فقد سيطر الحوثيون على المخا، ثم تقدموا نحو مناطق وجزر إستراتيجية في البحر الأحمر، بما فيها ميون، ما يمنحهم موقعاً بالغ الحساسية بالقرب من باب المندب. وبحسب رويترز، فإن السيطرة على باب المندب يمكن أن تمنح إيران والحوثيين نفوذاً كبيراً على طريق تمر عبره نسبة مهمة من التجارة العالمية وشحنات الطاقة. وهذا يعني أن المعركة لم تعد يمنية فقط. إنها أصبحت معركة على الجغرافيا والتجارة والطاقة. ومن هنا يمكن تفسير ارتفاع مستوى القلق الأمريكي.

واشنطن بين باب المندب وحسابات الحرب

واشنطن الآن أمام خيارين كلاهما مكلف. إذا تدخلت عسكرياً، فقد تجد نفسها في حرب جديدة في الشرق الأوسط، في وقت تخوض فيه أصلاً مواجهة واسعة مع إيران وتتعرض قواتها ومصالحها لضغوط متعددة. وإذا لم تتدخل، فقد يصبح باب المندب تحت نفوذ ميليشيا مسلحة مرتبطة بإيران، في وقت يعاني فيه مضيق هرمز أصلاً من اضطرابات خطيرة. وتقول رويترز إن احتمال إغلاق باب المندب بالكامل يمكن أن يؤثر في ما يصل إلى 7% من النفط العالمي و12% من التجارة العالمية.

ولهذا، فإن القضية بالنسبة إلى واشنطن ليست ببساطة: هل نضرب الحوثيين أم لا؟ بل: كيف نمنع الحوثيين من تحويل باب المندب إلى ورقة ضغط إستراتيجية دون التورط في حرب جديدة؟

«العدو الأكبر» الذي لا يريد الحوثي أن يحاربه!

هنا ربما تكمن أكثر المفارقات دلالة. فعلى مدى سنوات، بنى الحوثيون جزءاً كبيراً من شرعيتهم التعبوية على مواجهة الولايات المتحدة. لكن عندما أصبحت احتمالية دخول الولايات المتحدة المباشر أكثر واقعية، ظهرت رسالة مختلفة تماماً، بحسب ترمب: «الحوثيون اتصلوا بواشنطن وقالوا إنهم لا يريدونها أن تدخل». لا يعني ذلك بالضرورة أن الحوثيين «انهاروا» أو أنهم تخلوا عن خطابهم الأيديولوجي. ولا توجد حتى الآن معلومات علنية كافية لمعرفة من اتصل بمن، ومتى، وبأي قناة، وماذا عُرض أو طُلب خلال تلك الاتصالات. لكن ما نعرفه يكفي لطرح سؤال مهم: إذا كان شعار «الموت لأمريكا» يمثل موقفاً مطلقاً، فلماذا تصبح واشنطن أول عاصمة يراد إبعادها عن الحرب عندما تقترب المواجهة؟

ربما لأن الشعارات شيء، وحسابات البقاء شيء آخر. فالحرب تكشف دائماً الفرق بين العقيدة والمصلحة. وفي الساحات، تحتاج الجماعات المسلحة إلى قصة بسيطة، وعدو واضح، وشعار قصير، وراية، وحشد.

أما في غرف التفاوض، فالقصة مختلفة. فهناك خرائط، وممرات بحرية، وأسعار نفط، وقدرات عسكرية، وعقوبات، ووسطاء، واتصالات سرية، وحسابات لما يمكن أن يحدث في اليوم التالي.

ولهذا قد تكون أهم قصة في اليمن اليوم ليست مجرد أن الحوثيين سيطروا على موقع جديد. بل أن الجماعة التي بنت صورتها على تحدي القوة الأمريكية أصبحت، وفق اعتراف الرئيس الأمريكي نفسه، حريصة على ألا تستخدم واشنطن قوتها ضدها. وهذا لا يجعل شعارات الحوثيين أقل صخباً. لكنه يجعلها أكثر تسليطاً للضوء على تناقضات المسافة بين ما يُقال في الساحات وما يُحسب خلف الأبواب. فإذا كان «الموت لأمريكا» شعار الحرب أمام الجمهور، فإن طلب عدم تدخل أمريكا هو في النهاية لغة أخرى للحرب نفسها: لغة المصالح عندما تنتهي الهتافات.