غرقت سفينة الركاب «Virgo Transport 8» في بحر جاوة بإندونيسيا، اليوم (الأحد)، أثناء رحلة من سورابايا إلى بانجارماسين، فيما تتواصل عمليات البحث والإنقاذ عن عشرات المفقودين.
وأفادت أحدث المعلومات الواردة من إندونيسيا بإجلاء 115 شخصاً كانوا على متن السفينة، بينهم شخص توفي وآخر أصيب، فيما لا تزال فرق الإنقاذ تبحث عن 125 مفقوداً.
وكانت السفينة قد واجهت أحوالاً جوية سيئة أثناء رحلتها، قبل فقدان الاتصال بها نحو الساعة الثانية من فجر اليوم بالتوقيت المحلي.
وتلقت فرق البحث والإنقاذ في بانجارماسين بلاغاً بفقدان الاتصال بالسفينة عند الساعة 4:10 فجراً، فيما كان آخر موقع معروف لها في بحر جاوة، على مسافة نحو 80 ميلاً بحرياً من رصيف «Basirih» للبحث والإنقاذ في بانجارماسين.
سفينة الإنقاذ
وأرسلت وكالة البحث والإنقاذ الإندونيسية «Basarnas» سفينة الإنقاذ «KN SAR Laksmana 241» إلى المنطقة، بالتنسيق مع السلطات البحرية والأمنية والجهات المعنية، فيما شاركت سفن موجودة بالقرب من موقع الحادث في عمليات إنقاذ الركاب.
وتتركز عمليات التعامل مع الناجين والضحايا وإجلائهم في ميناء تريساكتي بمدينة بانجارماسين، بالتزامن مع استمرار عمليات البحث في مياه بحر جاوة.
وتضاربت المعلومات الأولية بشأن العدد الإجمالي للأشخاص الذين كانوا على متن السفينة، إذ أشارت بيانات إلى وجود 240 شخصاً، فيما تحدثت بيانات أخرى عن 243 شخصاً، في وقت تواصل فيه السلطات حصر أعداد الناجين والمفقودين.
The passenger ship "Virgo Transport 8" sank in the Java Sea in Indonesia today (Sunday) during a journey from Surabaya to Banjarmasin, while search and rescue operations continue for dozens of missing persons.
Latest information from Indonesia reported the evacuation of 115 people who were on board the ship, including one person who died and another who was injured, while rescue teams are still searching for 125 people.
The ship had encountered bad weather during its journey before losing contact around 2 AM local time today.
The search and rescue teams in Banjarmasin received a report of the loss of contact with the ship at 4:10 AM, while its last known location was in the Java Sea, approximately 80 nautical miles from the "Basirih" search and rescue dock in Banjarmasin.
سفينة الإنقاذ
The Indonesian search and rescue agency "Basarnas" sent the rescue ship "KN SAR Laksmana 241" to the area, in coordination with maritime and security authorities and relevant agencies, while nearby vessels participated in the rescue operations for the passengers.
Efforts to handle the survivors and victims and evacuate them are concentrated at the Trisakti port in Banjarmasin, alongside ongoing search operations in the Java Sea.
Initial information regarding the total number of people on board the ship was conflicting, with some data indicating 240 people, while other data mentioned 243 people, as authorities continue to tally the numbers of survivors and the missing.