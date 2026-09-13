The passenger ship "Virgo Transport 8" sank in the Java Sea in Indonesia today (Sunday) during a journey from Surabaya to Banjarmasin, while search and rescue operations continue for dozens of missing persons.

Latest information from Indonesia reported the evacuation of 115 people who were on board the ship, including one person who died and another who was injured, while rescue teams are still searching for 125 people.

The ship had encountered bad weather during its journey before losing contact around 2 AM local time today.

The search and rescue teams in Banjarmasin received a report of the loss of contact with the ship at 4:10 AM, while its last known location was in the Java Sea, approximately 80 nautical miles from the "Basirih" search and rescue dock in Banjarmasin.

سفينة الإنقاذ

The Indonesian search and rescue agency "Basarnas" sent the rescue ship "KN SAR Laksmana 241" to the area, in coordination with maritime and security authorities and relevant agencies, while nearby vessels participated in the rescue operations for the passengers.

Efforts to handle the survivors and victims and evacuate them are concentrated at the Trisakti port in Banjarmasin, alongside ongoing search operations in the Java Sea.

Initial information regarding the total number of people on board the ship was conflicting, with some data indicating 240 people, while other data mentioned 243 people, as authorities continue to tally the numbers of survivors and the missing.