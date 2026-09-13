غرقت سفينة الركاب «Virgo Transport 8» في بحر جاوة بإندونيسيا، اليوم (الأحد)، أثناء رحلة من سورابايا إلى بانجارماسين، فيما تتواصل عمليات البحث والإنقاذ عن عشرات المفقودين.

وأفادت أحدث المعلومات الواردة من إندونيسيا بإجلاء 115 شخصاً كانوا على متن السفينة، بينهم شخص توفي وآخر أصيب، فيما لا تزال فرق الإنقاذ تبحث عن 125 مفقوداً.

وكانت السفينة قد واجهت أحوالاً جوية سيئة أثناء رحلتها، قبل فقدان الاتصال بها نحو الساعة الثانية من فجر اليوم بالتوقيت المحلي.

وتلقت فرق البحث والإنقاذ في بانجارماسين بلاغاً بفقدان الاتصال بالسفينة عند الساعة 4:10 فجراً، فيما كان آخر موقع معروف لها في بحر جاوة، على مسافة نحو 80 ميلاً بحرياً من رصيف «Basirih» للبحث والإنقاذ في بانجارماسين.

سفينة الإنقاذ

سفينة الإنقاذ

وأرسلت وكالة البحث والإنقاذ الإندونيسية «Basarnas» سفينة الإنقاذ «KN SAR Laksmana 241» إلى المنطقة، بالتنسيق مع السلطات البحرية والأمنية والجهات المعنية، فيما شاركت سفن موجودة بالقرب من موقع الحادث في عمليات إنقاذ الركاب.

وتتركز عمليات التعامل مع الناجين والضحايا وإجلائهم في ميناء تريساكتي بمدينة بانجارماسين، بالتزامن مع استمرار عمليات البحث في مياه بحر جاوة.

وتضاربت المعلومات الأولية بشأن العدد الإجمالي للأشخاص الذين كانوا على متن السفينة، إذ أشارت بيانات إلى وجود 240 شخصاً، فيما تحدثت بيانات أخرى عن 243 شخصاً، في وقت تواصل فيه السلطات حصر أعداد الناجين والمفقودين.