عندما تتعرّض الملاحة الدولية للخطر، يتحرك العالم سريعاً؛ لأن السفن والتجارة وأسعار الطاقة ومصالح القوى الكبرى أصبحت مهددة.

لكن عندما تسقط الصواريخ والمسيّرات على مدن سعودية، ويصاب المدنيون وتتعرّض منشآت مدنية حيوية للهجوم، يبدو الإيقاع الدولي أبطأ، والموقف أقل حزماً.

لم يعد ما تتعرّض له المملكة مجرد تهديدات تطلقها ميليشا خارج القانون، ولا حوادث أمنية متفرقة يمكن احتواؤها ببيانات الإدانة والاستنكار. نحن أمام مشهد إقليمي بالغ الخطورة، تتعرض فيه دولة محورية في الإقليم والعالم لعدوان عصابات مسلحة بالصواريخ والطائرات المسيرة، وسط تساؤلات مشروعة عن حدود الدور الذي تقوم به المليشيات المسلحة بالوكالة، وعن موقف المجتمع الدولي من هذا التصعيد.

إنها ليست رسائل سياسية، بل اعتداءات تمس المدنيين والسيادة الوطنية والمنشآت التي تشكل جزءاً مهماً من منظومة الطاقة العالمية.

وما يزيد الصورة خطورة بقاء هوية منفذي الهجوم غير محسومة، وهذا ما يجب التشديد عليه، كما أنه لا ينبغي تحميل دولة أو شعب مسؤولية أفعال جماعات مسلحة قبل ثبوت المسؤولية، لكن من حق الرياض أن تطالب بألا تتحول أراضي أي دولة مجاورة إلى منصة للاعتداء عليها.

كما يدور هنا سؤال أكثر حساسية: هل أصبحت حماية الممرات البحرية والمصالح الغربية أولوية أكبر من حماية أمن المدنيين من صواريخ ومسيّرات المليشيات؟ هنا تُختبر التحالفات الاستراتيجية في لحظات الخطر، لا في المؤتمرات والبيانات والصفقات وحدها.

ومن حق السعودية الدفاع عن أمنها وسيادتها وفق القانون الدولي، كما سبق أن حمّلت الحوثيين مسؤولية التصعيد، وطالبتهم بوقف هجماتهم فوراً، ولا قيمة للبيانات الدولية إذا لم تتحول إلى ضغط حقيقي يمنع تكرار الاعتداءات واستهداف المدن والمنشآت الحيوية.

وهل تصبح المليشيا خطراً يستحق الردع فقط عندما تهدد التجارة الدولية، بينما يكتفي المجتمع الدولي بالقلق والإدانة عندما تستهدف أراضي دولة ذات سيادة؟ كما ينبغي أن يكون الخطاب الدولي والعربي واضحاً ودقيقاً، تجاه هذه الاعتداءات.

حيث أظهرت الرياض حتى الآن قدراً كبيراً من ضبط النفس، وضبط النفس ينبغي ألا يُفسر ضعفاً.

إنه محاولة لمنع انتقال المنطقة من مواجهة مع مليشيات إلى صراع مفتوح بين الدول.

ومن يعتقد أن استهداف السعودية خلاف إقليمي محدود لا يدرك حجم الخطر.

إنه يقترب من أمن الطاقة العالمي، والاقتصاد الدولي، والبحر الأحمر، وباب المندب، وسلاسل الإمداد التي تعتمد عليها دول بعيدة آلاف الكيلومترات عن الشرق الأوسط.

إلى متى يظل العالم مراقباً؟

المطلوب من المجتمع الدولي ليس إصدار بيان جديد بعد كل صاروخ.

المطلوب موقف يجعل الاعتداءات مكلفة سياسياً واقتصادياً، ويمنع وصول السلاح والعتاد إلى المليشيات المسلحة، ويفرض على الدول مسؤولية ضبط أراضيها، ويضع حداً لفكرة أن المليشيا تستطيع أن تضرب دولة ذات سيادة، ثم تختبئ خلف الحدود والجغرافيا والحسابات السياسية الدولية.

كما أن المطلوب من المنظمات والهيئات الدولية وعواصم القرار أن تتعامل مع أمن السعودية باعتباره جزءاً من أمن المنطقة، لا مجرد ملف يُدَار وفق اللحظة التي تتقاطع فيها الاعتداءات مع المصالح الغربية المباشرة.

سنوات والرياض تدفع باتجاه التهدئة والحلول السياسية، وتحمّلت كثيراً من الاستفزازات من أجل منع المنطقة من الانزلاق إلى مواجهة أكبر.

لكن للسلام شرطاً أساسياً وهو أن يفهم الطرف الآخر أن ضبط النفس ليس عجزاً، وأن اليد الممدودة للسلام لا تعني التخلي عن حق الدفاع عن الوطن.

السعودية دولة ذات سيادة، وأمن أراضيها ومواطنيها ومنشآتها ليس موضوعاً قابلاً للمساومة.

ومن حقها أن تدافع عن نفسها ضد أي اعتداء، وفق القانون الدولي. ومن حقها كذلك أن تسأل حلفاءها: أين تقفون عندما يتعرّض أمن المملكة للخطر؟

وعلى المجتمع الدولي أن يقرر إن كان يريد فعلاً منع اتساع الحرب، أم سيواصل سياسة البيانات حتى يصبح الردع مستحيلاً.

وفي النهاية، فإن الدفاع عن السعودية اليوم ليس دفاعاً عن دولة واحدة فحسب، إنه دفاع عن مبدأ سيادة الدول، وعن أمن الخليج والبحر الأحمر، وعن استقرار الاقتصاد العالمي.

فإما أن يكون الاعتداء على سيادة الدول مرفوضاً في كل مكان، وإما أن تتحول القوانين الدولية إلى نصوص تُستدعَى عندما توافق مصالح الكبار.