When international navigation is threatened, the world moves quickly; because ships, trade, energy prices, and the interests of major powers are at risk.

But when missiles and drones fall on Saudi cities, civilians are injured, and vital civilian facilities come under attack, the international response seems slower, and the stance less resolute.

What the Kingdom is facing is no longer just threats issued by an outlaw militia, nor isolated security incidents that can be contained with statements of condemnation and denunciation. We are witnessing a highly dangerous regional scene, where a pivotal state in the region and the world is subjected to aggression from armed gangs equipped with missiles and drones, amidst legitimate questions about the extent of the role played by proxy armed militias, and about the international community's position on this escalation.

These are not political messages, but assaults that affect civilians, national sovereignty, and facilities that are an important part of the global energy system.

What makes the situation even more dangerous is the unresolved identity of the attackers, and this is something that must be emphasized. It should not be the case that a state or a people are held responsible for the actions of armed groups before accountability is established. However, Riyadh has the right to demand that the territory of any neighboring state not become a platform for aggression against it.

There is also a more sensitive question here: Has the protection of maritime corridors and Western interests become a higher priority than protecting the security of civilians from the missiles and drones of militias? Here, strategic alliances are tested in moments of danger, not just in conferences, statements, and deals.

Saudi Arabia has the right to defend its security and sovereignty under international law, just as it has previously held the Houthis responsible for the escalation and demanded that they cease their attacks immediately. International statements hold no value if they do not translate into real pressure that prevents the recurrence of assaults and the targeting of cities and vital facilities.

Does the militia only become a threat that warrants deterrence when it threatens international trade, while the international community is content with concern and condemnation when it targets the territory of a sovereign state? The international and Arab discourse should be clear and precise regarding these assaults.

Riyadh has so far shown a great deal of restraint, and restraint should not be interpreted as weakness.

It is an attempt to prevent the region from shifting from a confrontation with militias to an open conflict between states.

Anyone who believes that targeting Saudi Arabia is a limited regional dispute does not grasp the magnitude of the danger.

It approaches global energy security, the international economy, the Red Sea, Bab el-Mandeb, and the supply chains that countries thousands of kilometers away from the Middle East depend on.

How long will the world remain a spectator?

The international community is not required to issue a new statement after every missile.

What is needed is a stance that makes the assaults politically and economically costly, prevents the flow of weapons and equipment to armed militias, imposes on states the responsibility to control their territories, and puts an end to the idea that a militia can strike a sovereign state and then hide behind borders, geography, and international political calculations.

Moreover, international and decision-making organizations and capitals must treat Saudi security as part of regional security, not just a file managed according to the moment when assaults intersect with direct Western interests.

For years, Riyadh has been pushing for de-escalation and political solutions, enduring many provocations to prevent the region from sliding into a larger confrontation.

But peace has a fundamental condition: the other party must understand that restraint is not impotence, and that the outstretched hand for peace does not mean relinquishing the right to defend the homeland.

Saudi Arabia is a sovereign state, and the security of its territory, citizens, and facilities is not a negotiable subject.

It has the right to defend itself against any aggression, in accordance with international law. It also has the right to ask its allies: Where do you stand when the security of the Kingdom is at risk?

The international community must decide whether it truly wants to prevent the expansion of war, or if it will continue its policy of statements until deterrence becomes impossible.

In the end, defending Saudi Arabia today is not just defending one state; it is defending the principle of state sovereignty, the security of the Gulf and the Red Sea, and the stability of the global economy.

Either the assault on state sovereignty is rejected everywhere, or international laws will turn into texts that are invoked only when the interests of the powerful align.