صرّح المتحدث باسم الدفاع المدني بأنه في يوم السبت الموافق 04/1/ 1448هـ الموافق 12/ 09/ 2026م، باشر الدفاع المدني في محافظة الطوال بمنطقة جازان سقوط مقذوف تم إطلاقه من قبل المليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية، نتج عنه إصابتان، وأضرار مادية في مسجد وعدد من المباني والمركبات.
وشدّد المتحدث على أن استهداف الأعيان المدنية انتهاك صارخ للقانون الدولي الإنساني، وقد تم تنفيذ الإجراءات المعتمدة في مثل هذه الحالات.
The official spokesperson for the Civil Defense stated that on Saturday, corresponding to 04/1/1448 AH, which is 12/09/2026 AD, the Civil Defense in the Al-Tawal governorate of the Jazan region responded to the fall of a projectile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia, resulting in two injuries and material damage to a mosque and several buildings and vehicles.
The spokesperson emphasized that targeting civilian objects is a blatant violation of international humanitarian law, and the approved procedures for such cases have been implemented.