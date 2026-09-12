The official spokesperson for the Civil Defense stated that on Saturday, corresponding to 04/1/1448 AH, which is 12/09/2026 AD, the Civil Defense in the Al-Tawal governorate of the Jazan region responded to the fall of a projectile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia, resulting in two injuries and material damage to a mosque and several buildings and vehicles.

The spokesperson emphasized that targeting civilian objects is a blatant violation of international humanitarian law, and the approved procedures for such cases have been implemented.