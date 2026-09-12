صرّح المتحدث باسم الدفاع المدني بأنه في يوم السبت الموافق 04/1/ 1448هـ الموافق 12/ 09/ 2026م، باشر الدفاع المدني في محافظة الطوال بمنطقة جازان سقوط مقذوف تم إطلاقه من قبل المليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية، نتج عنه إصابتان، وأضرار مادية في مسجد وعدد من المباني والمركبات.

وشدّد المتحدث على أن استهداف الأعيان المدنية انتهاك صارخ للقانون الدولي الإنساني، وقد تم تنفيذ الإجراءات المعتمدة في مثل هذه الحالات.