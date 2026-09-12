نيابة عن ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وصل وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله إلى مدينة نيودلهي، عاصمة جمهورية الهند، وذلك للمشاركة كدولة مدعوة في قمة بريكس 2026م.

ومن المقرر أن يشارك الوزير في القمة التي تحمل شعار «البناء من أجل المرونة والابتكار والتعاون والاستدامة»، إذ ستناقش أبرز القضايا الدولية، وسبل تعزيز العمل متعدد الأطراف بين دول المجموعة والدول الشريكة والمدعوة، بما يسهم في مواجهة التحديات العالمية المشتركة.