On behalf of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah arrived in New Delhi, the capital of the Republic of India, to participate as an invited state in the BRICS Summit 2026.

The minister is scheduled to participate in the summit, which carries the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability," where key international issues will be discussed, along with ways to enhance multilateral work among the member states and invited partner countries, contributing to addressing common global challenges.