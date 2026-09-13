أعربت أوزبكستان، اليوم (الأحد)، عن قلقها البالغ إزاء التدهور المتواصل للأوضاع في منطقة الشرق الأوسط، بما في ذلك الهجمات الصاروخية والطائرات المسيرة التي تستهدف السعودية، محذرة من تداعيات تهدد أمن دول المنطقة والملاحة الدولية.
وأكدت وزارة خارجية جمهورية أوزبكستان إدانتها الشديدة لأي أعمال تنطوي على استخدام القوة ضد المدنيين والمنشآت المدنية ومنشآت الطاقة، أو تشكل تهديداً لأمن دول المنطقة وسلامة الملاحة الدولية.
وشددت على ضرورة الالتزام الصارم بقواعد القانون الدولي، بما في ذلك احترام سيادة الدول واستقلالها وسلامة أراضيها، مؤكدة أن النزاعات الناشئة ينبغي تسويتها حصراً بالوسائل السياسية والدبلوماسية، وعلى أساس الحوار والاحترام المتبادل.
وأعربت الوزارة عن دعمها للجهود التي تبذلها الأمم المتحدة ودول المنطقة لخفض حدة التوتر ومنع اتساع نطاق الصراع، مؤكدة أهمية العمل من أجل إحلال سلام دائم في منطقة الشرق الأوسط.
Uzbekistan expressed today (Sunday) its deep concern regarding the ongoing deterioration of the situation in the Middle East, including the rocket attacks and drones targeting Saudi Arabia, warning of repercussions that threaten the security of the countries in the region and international navigation.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan strongly condemned any acts involving the use of force against civilians and civilian facilities, as well as energy installations, or that pose a threat to the security of the countries in the region and the safety of international navigation.
It emphasized the necessity of strict adherence to the rules of international law, including respect for the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of states, affirming that emerging conflicts should be resolved exclusively through political and diplomatic means, based on dialogue and mutual respect.
The ministry expressed its support for the efforts made by the United Nations and the countries in the region to reduce tensions and prevent the escalation of the conflict, emphasizing the importance of working towards achieving lasting peace in the Middle East.