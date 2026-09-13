أعربت أوزبكستان، اليوم (الأحد)، عن قلقها البالغ إزاء التدهور المتواصل للأوضاع في منطقة الشرق الأوسط، بما في ذلك الهجمات الصاروخية والطائرات المسيرة التي تستهدف السعودية، محذرة من تداعيات تهدد أمن دول المنطقة والملاحة الدولية.


وأكدت وزارة خارجية جمهورية أوزبكستان إدانتها الشديدة لأي أعمال تنطوي على استخدام القوة ضد المدنيين والمنشآت المدنية ومنشآت الطاقة، أو تشكل تهديداً لأمن دول المنطقة وسلامة الملاحة الدولية.


وشددت على ضرورة الالتزام الصارم بقواعد القانون الدولي، بما في ذلك احترام سيادة الدول واستقلالها وسلامة أراضيها، مؤكدة أن النزاعات الناشئة ينبغي تسويتها حصراً بالوسائل السياسية والدبلوماسية، وعلى أساس الحوار والاحترام المتبادل.


وأعربت الوزارة عن دعمها للجهود التي تبذلها الأمم المتحدة ودول المنطقة لخفض حدة التوتر ومنع اتساع نطاق الصراع، مؤكدة أهمية العمل من أجل إحلال سلام دائم في منطقة الشرق الأوسط.