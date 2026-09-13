The National Resistance affiliated with the Yemeni army revealed today (Sunday) the nature of the challenges it faced during violent confrontations with the Houthi militia on the western coast, confirming that it suffered more than 500 fatalities and around 1,500 injuries.



The resistance clarified in its first statement after withdrawing from the Al-Mokha district west of Taiz that it inflicted over a thousand casualties and thousands of injuries on the Houthi militia in the confrontations it engaged in from August 9 until September 10. The National Resistance accused the Revolutionary Guard of supporting the Houthi militia in its attack on the western coast, indicating that the militia began the battle with intense rocket bombardment and attacks using suicide drones and explosive boats before the intensity escalated significantly in recent weeks.



The resistance stated: For nearly three consecutive weeks, our forces repelled a brutal attack in which the militia deployed massive numbers of its fighters and reinforcements from various fronts extending from Hays to Al-Kadha and from Maqbana to Al-Barah along the contact lines, clarifying that Iranian Revolutionary Guard experts and their allies participated in the operation that was pre-planned to exploit the terrain and achieve fire control over some critical heights, attempting to encircle the forces.



The National Resistance defended its leadership's decisions by saying: In the face of this intense firepower and successive crowds, our leadership made a courageous decision to reposition and prepare in new defensive lines, preserving the striking power of the resistance and thwarting the enemy's encirclement and destruction plan. The National Resistance praised the brotherly stance of Saudi Arabia until the last moment, with the participation and support of the Giants Brigades, the National Shield, and tribal volunteers, embodying the unity of the republican front and the shared destiny in confronting the Iranian project, noting that member of the Presidential Leadership Council, Major General Tariq Mohammed Abdullah Saleh, participated in the battle details on the ground from the command headquarters, monitoring the operations and the fighters' positions moment by moment despite the continuous bombardment targeting the command headquarters.



It pointed out that the battle to restore the state is not a battle of a single sector, but requires the integration of all national fronts and their simultaneous mobilization to break the enemy's momentum and regain the initiative, imposing a new military reality, calling for justice for the honorable who sacrificed their lives in defense of the republic and for an objective reading of the situation to draw lessons and rearrange the cards for the upcoming stages.



The National Resistance emphasized that events have proven that the Houthi militia is executing a complete Iranian project targeting Arab national security and international waterways by sacrificing the misled sons of Yemen in death pits to serve the negotiators in Tehran, indicating that losing a battle is not the end of the road. The National Resistance pledged to work within the armed forces alongside all the free people until Yemen is liberated from Iran's tools, and its compass will remain the restoration of Sana'a and the Yemeni Republic.