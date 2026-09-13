كشفت المقاومة الوطنية التابعة للجيش اليمني اليوم (الأحد)، عن طبيعة التحديات التي واجهتها خلال المواجهات العنيفة مع المليشيا الحوثية في الساحل الغربي، مؤكدة تكبدها ما يزيد على 500 قتيل، وإصابة نحو 1500 جريح.


وأوضحت المقاومة في أول بيان لها بعد انسحابها من مديرية المخا غربي تعز: أنها كبدت المليشيا الحوثية أكثر من ألف قتيل وآلاف الجرحى في المواجهات التي خاضتها منذ 9 أغسطس الماضي وحتى العاشر من سبتمبر الجاري. واتهمت المقاومة الوطنية الحرس الثوري بالوقوف وراء إسناد المليشيا الحوثية في هجومها على الساحل الغربي، مبينة أن المليشيا بدأت المعركة بقصف صاروخي مكثف وهجمات بالطيران الانتحاري والزوارق المفخخة قبل أن تتصاعد حدتها بصورة واسعة خلال الأسابيع الأخيرة.


وقالت المقاومة: على مدى نحو ثلاثة أسابيع متواصلة تصدت قواتنا لهجوم غاشم دفعت فيه المليشيا بأعداد هائلة من مقاتليها وتعزيزاتها من مختلف المحاور الممتدة من حيس إلى الكدحة ومن مقبنة ثم البرح وعلى امتداد خطوط التماس، موضحة أن خبراء الحرس الثوري الإيراني وحلفاءهم شاركوا العملية الذي أُعد لها مسبقاً لاستغلال التضاريس والسيطرة النارية على بعض المرتفعات الحاكمة، ومحاولة إطباق الحصار على القوات.


ودافعت المقاومة الوطنية عن قرارات قيادتها بالقول: أمام هذه الكثافة النارية والحشود المتتالية اتخذت قيادتنا قراراً شجاعاً بإعادة التمركز والتجهيز في خطوط دفاعية جديدة، حفاظاً على القوة الضاربة للمقاومة ولتفوّت على العدو مخطط التطويق والتدمير. وأشادت المقاومة الوطنية بالموقف الأخوي السعودي حتى آخر لحظة بمشاركة وإسناد ألوية العمالقة ودرع الوطن ومتطوعي القبائل في صورة تجسد وحدة الصف الجمهوري والمصير المشترك في مواجهة المشروع الإيراني، مبينة أن عضو مجلس القيادة الرئاسي الفريق الركن طارق محمد عبدالله صالح، شارك تفاصيل المعركة ميدانياً من مقر القيادة متابعاً سير العمليات ومواقف المقاتلين لحظة بلحظة رغم القصف المتواصل الذي استهدف مقر القيادة.


وأشارت إلى أن معركة استعادة الدولة ليست معركة قطاع واحد، بل تتطلب تكامل كافة الجبهات الوطنية وتحريكها في وقت متزامن لكسر اندفاع العدو واستعادة المبادرة وفرض واقع عسكري جديد، مطالبة بإنصاف الشرفاء الذين قدموا أرواحهم دفاعاً عن الجمهورية وقراءة الموقف بموضوعية لاستخلاص العبر وإعادة ترتيب الأوراق للمراحل القادمة.


وشددت المقاومة الوطنية أن الأحداث أثبتت أن المليشيا الحوثية تُنفذ مشروعاً إيرانياً تاماً يستهدف الأمن القومي العربي والممرات المائية الدولية عبر التضحية بأبناء اليمن المغرر بهم في محارق الموت خدمة للمفاوضين في طهران، مبينة أن خسارة معركة ليست نهاية المطاف. وتعهدت المقاومة الوطنية بالعمل في إطار القوات المسلحة مع كل الأحرار، حتى تحرير اليمن من أدوات إيران وستظل بوصلتها استعادة صنعاء والجمهورية اليمنية.