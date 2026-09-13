The Chief of Staff of the Taiz Axis, Major General Abdulaziz Al-Majid, confirmed today (Sunday) that the Yemeni army has thwarted a major Houthi infiltration attempt on the air defense front, explaining that the Houthis prepared for the large infiltration with a fire attack, but the army managed to eliminate all who advanced.



Al-Majid stated in remarks that the army is fully prepared to confront the militia with high morale, indicating that the fighters are ready to repel the militia.



Meanwhile, local residents in Taiz told "Okaz" that the eastern outlet of the city, known as the Palace Outlet, is completely closed. This outlet connects the liberated city of Taiz with the Al-Hawban area and the regions still under the control of the Houthi militia east of Taiz.



Eyewitnesses reported a bloody night of clashes and intense shelling launched by the Houthi militia on the outlet and the neighboring residential areas using various types of heavy and medium weapons.



Military sources told "Okaz" that the army forces are currently repelling a wide-ranging attack that has been ongoing since the night by the Houthi militia on the air defense front west of Taiz, at a time when warplanes continue to target positions and barracks of the Houthi militia in Al-Kadha, Jabal Al-Mun'im, and Al-Rubai'i west of Taiz.



On another note, political parties and forces in Taiz Governorate called for unifying the political, military, community, and media fronts, raising the level of support for the armed forces and security, and hastening the completion of the battle to restore the state and end the Houthi militia's coup.



The political parties and forces emphasized in a statement issued today that the battle to restore the state is a "national and unifying battle," noting that the cost of liberation, no matter how high, remains less than the cost of continuing a regime that confiscates the state and violates rights and freedoms.



They praised the armed forces and security in Taiz and various fronts, commending their sacrifices and resilience, and affirming their support alongside them in the liberation efforts.



They also welcomed the unification of military efforts and the activation of various formations under a unified command and operations room supervised by the Ministry of Defense, calling for the swift implementation of the liberation process and providing full support to the armed forces and security in the governorate.



They commended the Saudi role in supporting the Yemeni people, considering that the Houthi militia represents a tool for the Iranian expansionist project and poses a threat to the security and stability of Yemen, the region, and international interests.



The parties appreciated the steadfastness of the popular base in Taiz and their support for the armed forces and security, as well as the role of media professionals and activists, calling for a professional and responsible media discourse, and avoiding rumors and provocations that could weaken the internal front.



The statement expressed the parties' and political forces' regret for the events witnessed in the coastal areas, demanding that the political leadership understand their causes and take urgent measures to address them and prevent their recurrence, while regaining the initiative and organizing ranks to complete the liberation efforts towards Sana'a and all Yemeni territories.



The parties called on local authorities in the liberated governorates to enhance the readiness of health facilities, provide medical services, and care for the wounded, in addition to providing basic needs for the displaced and affected individuals. They also urged traders, businessmen, national figures, and civil society organizations to support the armed forces and contribute to the care of the wounded and displaced.



In conclusion, the political parties and forces affirmed that "losing a battle does not mean losing the war," stressing that the phase requires unifying efforts, organizing priorities, and moving steadily towards completing the battle to restore the state.