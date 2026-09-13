أكد رئيس أركان محور تعز اللواء عبدالعزيز المجيد، اليوم (الأحد)، إحباط الجيش اليمني لتسلل حوثي كبير في جبهة الدفاع الجوي، موضحاً أن الحوثيين مهدوا بهجوم ناري للتسلل الكبير لكن الجيش تمكن من إبادة كل من تقدم.
وقال المجيدي في تصريحات إن الجيش على استعداد كامل لمواجهة المليشيا بمعنويات عالية، مبيناً أن المقاتلين جاهزون للتصدي للمليشيا.
في غضون ذلك، قال سكان محليون في تعز لـ"عكاظ" إن المنفذ الشرقي لمدينة تعز والمعروف بمنفذ القصر مغلق بشكل كامل وهو المنفذ الرابط بين مدينة تعز المحررة ومنطقة الحوبان والمناطق التي لا تزال خاضعة لسيطرة المليشيا الحوثية شرقي مدينة تعز.
وقال شهود عيان، بعد ليلة دامية من الاشتباكات والقصف العنيف الذي شنته مليشيا الحوثي على المنفذ والأحياء السكنية المجاورة بمختلف أنواع الأسلحة الثقيلة والمتوسطة.
وذكرت مصادر عسكرية لـ«عكاظ» أن قوات الجيش تتصدى في هذه الأثناء لهجوم واسع متواصل منذ ساعات الليل من قبل المليشيا الحوثية في جبهة الدفاع الجوي غرب مدينة تعز، جاء ذلك في الوقت الذي يواصل الطيران الحربي استهداف مواقع وثكنات لمليشيا الحوثي في الكدحة وجبل المنعم والربيعي غربي تعز.
من جهة أخرى، دعت الأحزاب والقوى السياسية في محافظة تعز إلى توحيد الصف السياسي والعسكري والمجتمعي والإعلامي، ورفع مستوى الإسناد للقوات المسلحة والأمن، والإسراع في استكمال معركة استعادة الدولة وإنهاء انقلاب مليشيا الحوثي.
وأكدت الأحزاب والقوى السياسية، في بيان صادر عنها اليوم، أن معركة استعادة الدولة "معركة وطنية جامعة"، مشيرة إلى أن كلفة التحرير، مهما بلغت، تظل أقل من كلفة استمرار حكم يقوم على مصادرة الدولة وانتهاك الحقوق والحريات.
وحيّت القوات المسلحة والأمن في تعز ومختلف الجبهات، مشيدة بتضحياتهم وصمودهم، ومؤكدة وقوفها إلى جانبهم وإسناد جهود التحرير.
كما رحبت بتوحيد الجهد العسكري وتفعيل مختلف التشكيلات ضمن قيادة وغرفة عمليات موحدة تحت إشراف وزارة الدفاع، داعية إلى الإسراع في تنفيذ عملية التحرير وتقديم الدعم الكامل للقوات المسلحة والأمن في المحافظة.
وأشادت بالدور السعودي في دعم الشعب اليمني، معتبرة أن مليشيا الحوثي تمثل أداة للمشروع الإيراني التوسعي، وتشكل تهديداً لأمن واستقرار اليمن والمنطقة والمصالح الدولية.
وثمنت الأحزاب صمود الحاضنة الشعبية في تعز وإسنادها للقوات المسلحة والأمن، كما أشادت بدور الإعلاميين والناشطين، داعية إلى خطاب إعلامي مهني ومسؤول، وتجنب الشائعات والمناكفات التي من شأنها إضعاف الجبهة الداخلية.
وأعرب البيان عن أسف الأحزاب والقوى السياسية لما شهدته مناطق الساحل من أحداث، مطالباً القيادة السياسية بمعرفة أسبابها واتخاذ إجراءات عاجلة لمعالجتها ومنع تكرارها، مع استعادة زمام المبادرة وترتيب الصفوف واستكمال جهود التحرير وصولاً إلى صنعاء وكافة الأراضي اليمنية.
ودعت الأحزاب السلطات المحلية في المحافظات المحررة إلى تعزيز جاهزية المرافق الصحية وتوفير الخدمات الطبية والاهتمام بالجرحى ورعايتهم، إلى جانب توفير الحاجات الأساسية للنازحين والمتضررين، كما حثت التجار ورجال الأعمال والشخصيات الوطنية ومنظمات المجتمع المدني على إسناد القوات المسلحة والمساهمة في رعاية الجرحى والنازحين.
وأكدت الأحزاب والقوى السياسية في ختام بيانها أن "خسارة معركة لا تعني خسارة الحرب"، مشددة على أن المرحلة تتطلب توحيد الجهود وترتيب الأولويات والمضي بثبات نحو استكمال معركة استعادة الدولة.
The Chief of Staff of the Taiz Axis, Major General Abdulaziz Al-Majid, confirmed today (Sunday) that the Yemeni army has thwarted a major Houthi infiltration attempt on the air defense front, explaining that the Houthis prepared for the large infiltration with a fire attack, but the army managed to eliminate all who advanced.
Al-Majid stated in remarks that the army is fully prepared to confront the militia with high morale, indicating that the fighters are ready to repel the militia.
Meanwhile, local residents in Taiz told "Okaz" that the eastern outlet of the city, known as the Palace Outlet, is completely closed. This outlet connects the liberated city of Taiz with the Al-Hawban area and the regions still under the control of the Houthi militia east of Taiz.
Eyewitnesses reported a bloody night of clashes and intense shelling launched by the Houthi militia on the outlet and the neighboring residential areas using various types of heavy and medium weapons.
Military sources told "Okaz" that the army forces are currently repelling a wide-ranging attack that has been ongoing since the night by the Houthi militia on the air defense front west of Taiz, at a time when warplanes continue to target positions and barracks of the Houthi militia in Al-Kadha, Jabal Al-Mun'im, and Al-Rubai'i west of Taiz.
On another note, political parties and forces in Taiz Governorate called for unifying the political, military, community, and media fronts, raising the level of support for the armed forces and security, and hastening the completion of the battle to restore the state and end the Houthi militia's coup.
The political parties and forces emphasized in a statement issued today that the battle to restore the state is a "national and unifying battle," noting that the cost of liberation, no matter how high, remains less than the cost of continuing a regime that confiscates the state and violates rights and freedoms.
They praised the armed forces and security in Taiz and various fronts, commending their sacrifices and resilience, and affirming their support alongside them in the liberation efforts.
They also welcomed the unification of military efforts and the activation of various formations under a unified command and operations room supervised by the Ministry of Defense, calling for the swift implementation of the liberation process and providing full support to the armed forces and security in the governorate.
They commended the Saudi role in supporting the Yemeni people, considering that the Houthi militia represents a tool for the Iranian expansionist project and poses a threat to the security and stability of Yemen, the region, and international interests.
The parties appreciated the steadfastness of the popular base in Taiz and their support for the armed forces and security, as well as the role of media professionals and activists, calling for a professional and responsible media discourse, and avoiding rumors and provocations that could weaken the internal front.
The statement expressed the parties' and political forces' regret for the events witnessed in the coastal areas, demanding that the political leadership understand their causes and take urgent measures to address them and prevent their recurrence, while regaining the initiative and organizing ranks to complete the liberation efforts towards Sana'a and all Yemeni territories.
The parties called on local authorities in the liberated governorates to enhance the readiness of health facilities, provide medical services, and care for the wounded, in addition to providing basic needs for the displaced and affected individuals. They also urged traders, businessmen, national figures, and civil society organizations to support the armed forces and contribute to the care of the wounded and displaced.
In conclusion, the political parties and forces affirmed that "losing a battle does not mean losing the war," stressing that the phase requires unifying efforts, organizing priorities, and moving steadily towards completing the battle to restore the state.