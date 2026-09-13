أكد رئيس أركان محور تعز اللواء عبدالعزيز المجيد، اليوم (الأحد)، إحباط الجيش اليمني لتسلل حوثي كبير في جبهة الدفاع الجوي، موضحاً أن الحوثيين مهدوا بهجوم ناري للتسلل الكبير لكن الجيش تمكن من إبادة كل من تقدم.


وقال المجيدي في تصريحات إن الجيش على استعداد كامل لمواجهة المليشيا بمعنويات عالية، مبيناً أن المقاتلين جاهزون للتصدي للمليشيا.


في غضون ذلك، قال سكان محليون في تعز لـ"عكاظ" إن المنفذ الشرقي لمدينة تعز والمعروف بمنفذ القصر مغلق بشكل كامل وهو المنفذ الرابط بين مدينة تعز المحررة ومنطقة الحوبان والمناطق التي لا تزال خاضعة لسيطرة المليشيا الحوثية شرقي مدينة تعز.


وقال شهود عيان، بعد ليلة دامية من الاشتباكات والقصف العنيف الذي شنته مليشيا الحوثي على المنفذ والأحياء السكنية المجاورة بمختلف أنواع الأسلحة الثقيلة والمتوسطة.


وذكرت مصادر عسكرية لـ«عكاظ» أن قوات الجيش تتصدى في هذه الأثناء لهجوم واسع متواصل منذ ساعات الليل من قبل المليشيا الحوثية في جبهة الدفاع الجوي غرب مدينة تعز، جاء ذلك في الوقت الذي يواصل الطيران الحربي استهداف مواقع وثكنات لمليشيا الحوثي في الكدحة وجبل المنعم والربيعي غربي تعز.


من جهة أخرى، دعت الأحزاب والقوى السياسية في محافظة تعز إلى توحيد الصف السياسي والعسكري والمجتمعي والإعلامي، ورفع مستوى الإسناد للقوات المسلحة والأمن، والإسراع في استكمال معركة استعادة الدولة وإنهاء انقلاب مليشيا الحوثي.


وأكدت الأحزاب والقوى السياسية، في بيان صادر عنها اليوم، أن معركة استعادة الدولة "معركة وطنية جامعة"، مشيرة إلى أن كلفة التحرير، مهما بلغت، تظل أقل من كلفة استمرار حكم يقوم على مصادرة الدولة وانتهاك الحقوق والحريات.


وحيّت القوات المسلحة والأمن في تعز ومختلف الجبهات، مشيدة بتضحياتهم وصمودهم، ومؤكدة وقوفها إلى جانبهم وإسناد جهود التحرير.


كما رحبت بتوحيد الجهد العسكري وتفعيل مختلف التشكيلات ضمن قيادة وغرفة عمليات موحدة تحت إشراف وزارة الدفاع، داعية إلى الإسراع في تنفيذ عملية التحرير وتقديم الدعم الكامل للقوات المسلحة والأمن في المحافظة.


وأشادت بالدور السعودي في دعم الشعب اليمني، معتبرة أن مليشيا الحوثي تمثل أداة للمشروع الإيراني التوسعي، وتشكل تهديداً لأمن واستقرار اليمن والمنطقة والمصالح الدولية.


وثمنت الأحزاب صمود الحاضنة الشعبية في تعز وإسنادها للقوات المسلحة والأمن، كما أشادت بدور الإعلاميين والناشطين، داعية إلى خطاب إعلامي مهني ومسؤول، وتجنب الشائعات والمناكفات التي من شأنها إضعاف الجبهة الداخلية.


وأعرب البيان عن أسف الأحزاب والقوى السياسية لما شهدته مناطق الساحل من أحداث، مطالباً القيادة السياسية بمعرفة أسبابها واتخاذ إجراءات عاجلة لمعالجتها ومنع تكرارها، مع استعادة زمام المبادرة وترتيب الصفوف واستكمال جهود التحرير وصولاً إلى صنعاء وكافة الأراضي اليمنية.


ودعت الأحزاب السلطات المحلية في المحافظات المحررة إلى تعزيز جاهزية المرافق الصحية وتوفير الخدمات الطبية والاهتمام بالجرحى ورعايتهم، إلى جانب توفير الحاجات الأساسية للنازحين والمتضررين، كما حثت التجار ورجال الأعمال والشخصيات الوطنية ومنظمات المجتمع المدني على إسناد القوات المسلحة والمساهمة في رعاية الجرحى والنازحين.


وأكدت الأحزاب والقوى السياسية في ختام بيانها أن "خسارة معركة لا تعني خسارة الحرب"، مشددة على أن المرحلة تتطلب توحيد الجهود وترتيب الأولويات والمضي بثبات نحو استكمال معركة استعادة الدولة.