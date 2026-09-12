The Thai police have arrested a prominent Buddhist monk on suspicion of embezzling around $2.8 million from funds allocated for a temple, in collaboration with a woman suspected of helping him transfer and conceal the money, following the spread of video recordings showing an illicit relationship between them. This case is the latest scandal shaking the religious institution in Thailand, which has a Buddhist majority, after a previous scandal involving extortion and sexual misconduct that implicated several prominent monks last year, sparking widespread outrage and calls for stricter oversight of resources and funds within temples.

On Thursday, 66-year-old Phra Watcharayan Wei, who served as the head of Wat Phutthaisawan temple, one of the historical temples founded in the 14th century in Ayutthaya, the former capital of Thailand, was arrested. The police investigation chief, Patanasak Bupha-suan, stated that the monk faces charges including embezzlement and money laundering, while authorities also arrested a 47-year-old woman on suspicion of assisting him in transferring and concealing the money.

Scandalous Recordings Spark Controversy

The case coincided with the leak of video recordings from surveillance cameras, showing the monk and the woman in compromising positions inside the monk's residence, before Thai media widely circulated the recordings. Buddhist monks in Thailand are prohibited from engaging in sexual relations, as they pledge celibacy and renounce material possessions according to monastic teachings. The police began their investigation into the monk in mid-July after receiving an anonymous tip-off accusing him of misconduct and misusing temple funds.

Millions in Donations Did Not Enter the Temple's Account

Patanasak, who is the head of the police's anti-crime division, explained that investigators traced two financial paths linked to donation receipts issued in the temple's name. He noted that approximately 89 million baht, or about $2.7 million, was donated to fund restoration work on the temple, while other financial flows included around 2.8 million baht paid for the purchase of Buddhist amulets and other items. Patanasak stated during a press conference on Friday, "But the money from both paths did not enter the temple's account, not a single baht." According to the police, authorities seized assets valued at around 215 million baht, which included 16 kilograms of gold bars and jewelry, in addition to 28 land ownership certificates. Authorities are currently investigating the nature of these assets to determine whether they are the monk's personal property or belong to the temple. Natasak Chawanasa, the commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau in Thailand, stated that the investigations will expand to identify other individuals who may have been involved in the case, emphasizing that authorities aim to "restore public trust in Buddhism."

A Temple with Wide Influence

Wat Phutthaisawan temple is one of the prominent royal temples in Thailand, enjoying a broad base of followers that includes government officials, businessmen, and individuals from the police and military. The former head of the temple, also known as Luang Phu Atichot, was famous for making Buddhist amulets, with reports indicating that Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul was among the figures who wore amulets made by him. Following his arrest, the monk was stripped of his religious rank and his status as a monk was terminated.

A Previous Case That Shook Society

This incident follows another scandal that shook the religious circles in Thailand last year when the police arrested a woman accused of extorting at least 11 monks with whom she had questionable relationships. According to investigations in the previous case, the woman managed to extort the monks and obtain nearly $12 million from monastery funds, in a case that caused widespread shock in the country and increased demands for greater oversight and scrutiny of temple financial resources.