ألقت الشرطة التايلندية القبض على راهب بوذي بارز، للاشتباه في اختلاسه نحو 2.8 مليون دولار من الأموال المخصصة لأحد المعابد، بالتعاون مع امرأة يُشتبه في مساعدتها له على تحويل الأموال وإخفائها، وذلك بعد انتشار تسجيلات مصورة تظهر علاقة غير شرعية بينهما. وتعد القضية أحدث فضيحة تهز المؤسسة الدينية في تايلند، ذات الأغلبية البوذية، بعد قضية ابتزاز وجنس تورط فيها عدد من الرهبان البارزين العام الماضي، وأثارت غضبًا واسعًا ودعوات إلى تشديد الرقابة على الموارد والأموال داخل المعابد.
وأُلقي القبض، (الخميس)، على فرا واتشيرايان وي، البالغ من العمر 66 عامًا، والذي كان يشغل منصب رئيس معبد وات فوتثايساوان، أحد المعابد التاريخية التي يعود تأسيسها إلى القرن الرابع عشر في مدينة أيوثايا، العاصمة القديمة لتايلند. وقال قائد التحقيقات في الشرطة، باتاناساك بوبهاسوان، إن الراهب يواجه اتهامات من بينها الاختلاس وغسل الأموال، فيما ألقت السلطات القبض أيضًا على امرأة تبلغ من العمر 47 عامًا، للاشتباه في مساعدتها في تحويل الأموال وإخفائها.
تسجيلات فاضحة تثير الجدل
وتزامنت القضية مع انتشار تسجيلات مصورة مسربة من كاميرات مراقبة، تظهر الراهب والمرأة في أوضاع مُخِلّة داخل مقر إقامة الراهب، قبل أن تتناقل وسائل الإعلام التايلندية التسجيلات على نطاق واسع. ويحظر على الرهبان البوذيين في تايلند ممارسة العلاقات الجنسية، إذ يتعهدون بالعفة، كما يتخلون وفق تعاليم الرهبنة عن الممتلكات المادية. وبدأت الشرطة تحقيقاتها مع الراهب في منتصف يوليو الماضي، بعدما تلقت بلاغًا مجهول المصدر يتهمه بارتكاب مخالفات وسوء استخدام أموال المعبد.
ملايين التبرعات لم تدخل حساب المعبد
وأوضح باتاناساك، وهو قائد قسم مكافحة الجرائم في الشرطة، أن المحققين تتبعوا مسارين ماليين مرتبطين بإيصالات تبرعات صادرة باسم المعبد. وأشار إلى أن نحو 89 مليون بات، أي ما يقارب 2.7 مليون دولار، جرى التبرع بها لتمويل أعمال ترميم المعبد، بينما تضمنت تدفقات مالية أخرى نحو 2.8 مليون بات، دُفعت مقابل شراء تمائم بوذية وأغراض أخرى. وقال باتاناساك خلال مؤتمر صحفي، الجمعة: «لكن الأموال من كلا المسارين لم تدخل حساب المعبد، ولا بات واحدًا». وبحسب الشرطة، صادرت السلطات أصولًا تبلغ قيمتها نحو 215 مليون بات، تضمنت 16 كيلوغرامًا من سبائك الذهب والمجوهرات، إضافة إلى 28 سند ملكية لأراضٍ. وتحقق السلطات حاليًا في طبيعة هذه الممتلكات، لتحديد ما إذا كانت ملكية شخصية للراهب أو تعود إلى المعبد. وقال ناتاساك تشاواناساي، مفوض مكتب التحقيقات المركزي في تايلند، إن التحقيقات ستتوسع لتحديد الأشخاص الآخرين الذين ربما شاركوا في القضية، مؤكدًا أن السلطات تسعى إلى «استعادة ثقة الجمهور في البوذية».
معبد يحظى بنفوذ واسع
ويعد معبد وات فوتثايساوان من المعابد الملكية البارزة في تايلند، ويحظى بقاعدة واسعة من المريدين تشمل مسؤولين حكوميين ورجال أعمال وأفرادًا من الشرطة والجيش. وكان رئيس المعبد السابق، المعروف أيضًا باسم لوانغ فو أتيشوت، مشهورًا بصناعة التمائم البوذية، حتى إن رئيس الوزراء التايلندي أنوتين تشارنفيراكول أُفيد بأنه كان من بين الشخصيات التي ارتدت تمائم من صنعه. وعقب إلقاء القبض عليه، جرى تجريد الراهب من رتبته الدينية وإنهاء صفته كراهب.
قضية سابقة هزت المجتمع
وتأتي هذه الواقعة بعد فضيحة أخرى هزت الأوساط الدينية في تايلند العام الماضي، عندما ألقت الشرطة القبض على امرأة اتُهمت بابتزاز ما لا يقل عن 11 راهبًا كانت قد أقامت علاقات مشبوهة معهم. ووفق التحقيقات في القضية السابقة، تمكنت المرأة من ابتزاز الرهبان والحصول منهم على ما يقارب 12 مليون دولار من أموال الأديرة، في قضية أثارت صدمة واسعة في البلاد وزادت المطالب بإخضاع الموارد المالية للمعابد لمزيد من الرقابة والتدقيق.
The Thai police have arrested a prominent Buddhist monk on suspicion of embezzling around $2.8 million from funds allocated for a temple, in collaboration with a woman suspected of helping him transfer and conceal the money, following the spread of video recordings showing an illicit relationship between them. This case is the latest scandal shaking the religious institution in Thailand, which has a Buddhist majority, after a previous scandal involving extortion and sexual misconduct that implicated several prominent monks last year, sparking widespread outrage and calls for stricter oversight of resources and funds within temples.
On Thursday, 66-year-old Phra Watcharayan Wei, who served as the head of Wat Phutthaisawan temple, one of the historical temples founded in the 14th century in Ayutthaya, the former capital of Thailand, was arrested. The police investigation chief, Patanasak Bupha-suan, stated that the monk faces charges including embezzlement and money laundering, while authorities also arrested a 47-year-old woman on suspicion of assisting him in transferring and concealing the money.
Scandalous Recordings Spark Controversy
The case coincided with the leak of video recordings from surveillance cameras, showing the monk and the woman in compromising positions inside the monk's residence, before Thai media widely circulated the recordings. Buddhist monks in Thailand are prohibited from engaging in sexual relations, as they pledge celibacy and renounce material possessions according to monastic teachings. The police began their investigation into the monk in mid-July after receiving an anonymous tip-off accusing him of misconduct and misusing temple funds.
Millions in Donations Did Not Enter the Temple's Account
Patanasak, who is the head of the police's anti-crime division, explained that investigators traced two financial paths linked to donation receipts issued in the temple's name. He noted that approximately 89 million baht, or about $2.7 million, was donated to fund restoration work on the temple, while other financial flows included around 2.8 million baht paid for the purchase of Buddhist amulets and other items. Patanasak stated during a press conference on Friday, "But the money from both paths did not enter the temple's account, not a single baht." According to the police, authorities seized assets valued at around 215 million baht, which included 16 kilograms of gold bars and jewelry, in addition to 28 land ownership certificates. Authorities are currently investigating the nature of these assets to determine whether they are the monk's personal property or belong to the temple. Natasak Chawanasa, the commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau in Thailand, stated that the investigations will expand to identify other individuals who may have been involved in the case, emphasizing that authorities aim to "restore public trust in Buddhism."
A Temple with Wide Influence
Wat Phutthaisawan temple is one of the prominent royal temples in Thailand, enjoying a broad base of followers that includes government officials, businessmen, and individuals from the police and military. The former head of the temple, also known as Luang Phu Atichot, was famous for making Buddhist amulets, with reports indicating that Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul was among the figures who wore amulets made by him. Following his arrest, the monk was stripped of his religious rank and his status as a monk was terminated.
A Previous Case That Shook Society
This incident follows another scandal that shook the religious circles in Thailand last year when the police arrested a woman accused of extorting at least 11 monks with whom she had questionable relationships. According to investigations in the previous case, the woman managed to extort the monks and obtain nearly $12 million from monastery funds, in a case that caused widespread shock in the country and increased demands for greater oversight and scrutiny of temple financial resources.