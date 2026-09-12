ألقت الشرطة التايلندية القبض على راهب بوذي بارز، للاشتباه في اختلاسه نحو 2.8 مليون دولار من الأموال المخصصة لأحد المعابد، بالتعاون مع امرأة يُشتبه في مساعدتها له على تحويل الأموال وإخفائها، وذلك بعد انتشار تسجيلات مصورة تظهر علاقة غير شرعية بينهما. وتعد القضية أحدث فضيحة تهز المؤسسة الدينية في تايلند، ذات الأغلبية البوذية، بعد قضية ابتزاز وجنس تورط فيها عدد من الرهبان البارزين العام الماضي، وأثارت غضبًا واسعًا ودعوات إلى تشديد الرقابة على الموارد والأموال داخل المعابد.

وأُلقي القبض، (الخميس)، على فرا واتشيرايان وي، البالغ من العمر 66 عامًا، والذي كان يشغل منصب رئيس معبد وات فوتثايساوان، أحد المعابد التاريخية التي يعود تأسيسها إلى القرن الرابع عشر في مدينة أيوثايا، العاصمة القديمة لتايلند. وقال قائد التحقيقات في الشرطة، باتاناساك بوبهاسوان، إن الراهب يواجه اتهامات من بينها الاختلاس وغسل الأموال، فيما ألقت السلطات القبض أيضًا على امرأة تبلغ من العمر 47 عامًا، للاشتباه في مساعدتها في تحويل الأموال وإخفائها.

تسجيلات فاضحة تثير الجدل

وتزامنت القضية مع انتشار تسجيلات مصورة مسربة من كاميرات مراقبة، تظهر الراهب والمرأة في أوضاع مُخِلّة داخل مقر إقامة الراهب، قبل أن تتناقل وسائل الإعلام التايلندية التسجيلات على نطاق واسع. ويحظر على الرهبان البوذيين في تايلند ممارسة العلاقات الجنسية، إذ يتعهدون بالعفة، كما يتخلون وفق تعاليم الرهبنة عن الممتلكات المادية. وبدأت الشرطة تحقيقاتها مع الراهب في منتصف يوليو الماضي، بعدما تلقت بلاغًا مجهول المصدر يتهمه بارتكاب مخالفات وسوء استخدام أموال المعبد.

ملايين التبرعات لم تدخل حساب المعبد

وأوضح باتاناساك، وهو قائد قسم مكافحة الجرائم في الشرطة، أن المحققين تتبعوا مسارين ماليين مرتبطين بإيصالات تبرعات صادرة باسم المعبد. وأشار إلى أن نحو 89 مليون بات، أي ما يقارب 2.7 مليون دولار، جرى التبرع بها لتمويل أعمال ترميم المعبد، بينما تضمنت تدفقات مالية أخرى نحو 2.8 مليون بات، دُفعت مقابل شراء تمائم بوذية وأغراض أخرى. وقال باتاناساك خلال مؤتمر صحفي، الجمعة: «لكن الأموال من كلا المسارين لم تدخل حساب المعبد، ولا بات واحدًا». وبحسب الشرطة، صادرت السلطات أصولًا تبلغ قيمتها نحو 215 مليون بات، تضمنت 16 كيلوغرامًا من سبائك الذهب والمجوهرات، إضافة إلى 28 سند ملكية لأراضٍ. وتحقق السلطات حاليًا في طبيعة هذه الممتلكات، لتحديد ما إذا كانت ملكية شخصية للراهب أو تعود إلى المعبد. وقال ناتاساك تشاواناساي، مفوض مكتب التحقيقات المركزي في تايلند، إن التحقيقات ستتوسع لتحديد الأشخاص الآخرين الذين ربما شاركوا في القضية، مؤكدًا أن السلطات تسعى إلى «استعادة ثقة الجمهور في البوذية».

معبد يحظى بنفوذ واسع

ويعد معبد وات فوتثايساوان من المعابد الملكية البارزة في تايلند، ويحظى بقاعدة واسعة من المريدين تشمل مسؤولين حكوميين ورجال أعمال وأفرادًا من الشرطة والجيش. وكان رئيس المعبد السابق، المعروف أيضًا باسم لوانغ فو أتيشوت، مشهورًا بصناعة التمائم البوذية، حتى إن رئيس الوزراء التايلندي أنوتين تشارنفيراكول أُفيد بأنه كان من بين الشخصيات التي ارتدت تمائم من صنعه. وعقب إلقاء القبض عليه، جرى تجريد الراهب من رتبته الدينية وإنهاء صفته كراهب.

قضية سابقة هزت المجتمع

وتأتي هذه الواقعة بعد فضيحة أخرى هزت الأوساط الدينية في تايلند العام الماضي، عندما ألقت الشرطة القبض على امرأة اتُهمت بابتزاز ما لا يقل عن 11 راهبًا كانت قد أقامت علاقات مشبوهة معهم. ووفق التحقيقات في القضية السابقة، تمكنت المرأة من ابتزاز الرهبان والحصول منهم على ما يقارب 12 مليون دولار من أموال الأديرة، في قضية أثارت صدمة واسعة في البلاد وزادت المطالب بإخضاع الموارد المالية للمعابد لمزيد من الرقابة والتدقيق.