تحول صباح دراسي اعتيادي إلى كابوس أحمر وساحة للموت والدماء داخل مدرستين متجاورتين، بعدما حاصرت النيران مئات الطلاب الذين لم يجدوا بداً من الفرار نحو الموت دهساً أو القفز من النوافذ، في فاجعة إنسانية هزت الوجدان وصدمت الرأي العام في شرق جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية وخلفت ما لا يقل عن 26 قتيلاً وعشرات المصابين في مشاهد مرعبة وثقتها شهادات الأهالي.
المأساة وقعت في مدينة بوكافو، عاصمة إقليم جنوب كيفو، حيث لم تمهل ألسنة النيران المشتعلة الأطفال للفرار، لتلتهم مدرستي «فوراها» الثانوية و«أوجاما» الابتدائية في دقائق معدودة، وسط صراخ واستغاثات هزت أرجاء الحي المكتظ بالسكان.
وكشفت شهادات حية ومؤلمة من موقع الكارثة أن سرعة تمدد الحريق وضعت الأطفال في سباق مرعب مع الزمن للنجاة بأرواحهم، حيث حوصر العشرات داخل الفصول المظلمة، ليلقى العديد منهم حتفهم خنقاً قبل أن تصل إليهم ألسنة النار.
ومع اشتعال الذعر داخل أنفس الطلاب المحاصرين بألسنة اللهب، تفاقمت المأساة عند أبواب الخروج المكتظة التي لم تستوعب أعداد التلاميذ الراكضين في وقت واحد، مما أدى إلى سقوط أطفال تحت الأقدام وتعرضهم للدهس، بينما اضطر آخرون في لحظات يأس مأساوية إلى إلقاء أنفسهم من نوافذ الطوابق العليا للهرب من الموت حرقاً.
وأكدت السلطات المحلية في إقليم جنوب كيفو أن حصيلة الضحايا الأولية بلغت 26 تلميذاً (19 فتاة و7 فتيان)، مع تحذيرات شديدة من ارتفاع الأعداد في ظل خطورة إصابات العشرات الذين تدفقوا على المرافق الصحية والمستشفيات، مما شكل ضغطاً هائلاً على الطواقم الطبية.
وأوضحت التحقيقات الأولية أن الحريق لم ينطلق من داخل المؤسستين التعليميتين، بل بدأ في منزل سكني قريب قبل أن تمتد ألسنة اللهب لتصل إلى المدرستين المجاورتين، نظراً لطبيعة المنطقة المكتظة بالمباني الخشبية، فيما فتحت السلطات تحقيقاً عاجلاً للوقوف على أسباب اندلاع الشرارة الأولى.
وفي اليوم التالي للفاجعة، خيم الحزن والذهول على مستشفيات ومشارح مدينة بوكافو؛ حيث هرعت عشرات الأسرة المكلومة في رحلة بحث مريرة عن أطفالها المفقودين بين المصابين والضحايا، في ظل صعوبة الاستدلال على هويات بعضهم حتى اللحظة.
A regular school morning turned into a red nightmare and a scene of death and blood inside two neighboring schools, as flames surrounded hundreds of students who had no choice but to flee towards death by being trampled or jumping from windows, in a humanitarian tragedy that shook the conscience and shocked public opinion in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, leaving at least 26 dead and dozens injured in terrifying scenes documented by eyewitness accounts.
The tragedy occurred in the city of Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu province, where the raging flames did not give the children a chance to escape, engulfing the "Foraha" secondary school and the "Ojamah" primary school in just a few minutes, amidst screams and cries for help that shook the densely populated neighborhood.
Heart-wrenching and painful testimonies from the disaster site revealed that the rapid spread of the fire put the children in a terrifying race against time to save their lives, as dozens were trapped inside dark classrooms, with many suffocating before the flames could reach them.
As panic ignited within the souls of the students trapped by the flames, the tragedy escalated at the overcrowded exit doors that could not accommodate the number of students rushing out at once, leading to children falling underfoot and being trampled, while others, in moments of desperate despair, had to throw themselves from the upper floor windows to escape being burned alive.
Local authorities in South Kivu province confirmed that the initial death toll reached 26 students (19 girls and 7 boys), with severe warnings of rising numbers due to the critical injuries of dozens who flooded health facilities and hospitals, putting immense pressure on medical staff.
Initial investigations indicated that the fire did not start within the educational institutions but began in a nearby residential house before the flames spread to the neighboring schools, due to the nature of the area being densely populated with wooden buildings, while authorities opened an urgent investigation to determine the causes of the initial spark.
The day after the tragedy, sorrow and shock enveloped the hospitals and morgues of Bukavu; dozens of grieving families rushed in a painful search for their missing children among the injured and the dead, amid difficulties in identifying some of them even at this moment.