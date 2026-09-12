تحول صباح دراسي اعتيادي إلى كابوس أحمر وساحة للموت والدماء داخل مدرستين متجاورتين، بعدما حاصرت النيران مئات الطلاب الذين لم يجدوا بداً من الفرار نحو الموت دهساً أو القفز من النوافذ، في فاجعة إنسانية هزت الوجدان وصدمت الرأي العام في شرق جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية وخلفت ما لا يقل عن 26 قتيلاً وعشرات المصابين في مشاهد مرعبة وثقتها شهادات الأهالي.

المأساة وقعت في مدينة بوكافو، عاصمة إقليم جنوب كيفو، حيث لم تمهل ألسنة النيران المشتعلة الأطفال للفرار، لتلتهم مدرستي «فوراها» الثانوية و«أوجاما» الابتدائية في دقائق معدودة، وسط صراخ واستغاثات هزت أرجاء الحي المكتظ بالسكان.

وكشفت شهادات حية ومؤلمة من موقع الكارثة أن سرعة تمدد الحريق وضعت الأطفال في سباق مرعب مع الزمن للنجاة بأرواحهم، حيث حوصر العشرات داخل الفصول المظلمة، ليلقى العديد منهم حتفهم خنقاً قبل أن تصل إليهم ألسنة النار.

ومع اشتعال الذعر داخل أنفس الطلاب المحاصرين بألسنة اللهب، تفاقمت المأساة عند أبواب الخروج المكتظة التي لم تستوعب أعداد التلاميذ الراكضين في وقت واحد، مما أدى إلى سقوط أطفال تحت الأقدام وتعرضهم للدهس، بينما اضطر آخرون في لحظات يأس مأساوية إلى إلقاء أنفسهم من نوافذ الطوابق العليا للهرب من الموت حرقاً.

وأكدت السلطات المحلية في إقليم جنوب كيفو أن حصيلة الضحايا الأولية بلغت 26 تلميذاً (19 فتاة و7 فتيان)، مع تحذيرات شديدة من ارتفاع الأعداد في ظل خطورة إصابات العشرات الذين تدفقوا على المرافق الصحية والمستشفيات، مما شكل ضغطاً هائلاً على الطواقم الطبية.

وأوضحت التحقيقات الأولية أن الحريق لم ينطلق من داخل المؤسستين التعليميتين، بل بدأ في منزل سكني قريب قبل أن تمتد ألسنة اللهب لتصل إلى المدرستين المجاورتين، نظراً لطبيعة المنطقة المكتظة بالمباني الخشبية، فيما فتحت السلطات تحقيقاً عاجلاً للوقوف على أسباب اندلاع الشرارة الأولى.

وفي اليوم التالي للفاجعة، خيم الحزن والذهول على مستشفيات ومشارح مدينة بوكافو؛ حيث هرعت عشرات الأسرة المكلومة في رحلة بحث مريرة عن أطفالها المفقودين بين المصابين والضحايا، في ظل صعوبة الاستدلال على هويات بعضهم حتى اللحظة.