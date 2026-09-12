A regular school morning turned into a red nightmare and a scene of death and blood inside two neighboring schools, as flames surrounded hundreds of students who had no choice but to flee towards death by being trampled or jumping from windows, in a humanitarian tragedy that shook the conscience and shocked public opinion in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, leaving at least 26 dead and dozens injured in terrifying scenes documented by eyewitness accounts.

The tragedy occurred in the city of Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu province, where the raging flames did not give the children a chance to escape, engulfing the "Foraha" secondary school and the "Ojamah" primary school in just a few minutes, amidst screams and cries for help that shook the densely populated neighborhood.

Heart-wrenching and painful testimonies from the disaster site revealed that the rapid spread of the fire put the children in a terrifying race against time to save their lives, as dozens were trapped inside dark classrooms, with many suffocating before the flames could reach them.

As panic ignited within the souls of the students trapped by the flames, the tragedy escalated at the overcrowded exit doors that could not accommodate the number of students rushing out at once, leading to children falling underfoot and being trampled, while others, in moments of desperate despair, had to throw themselves from the upper floor windows to escape being burned alive.

Local authorities in South Kivu province confirmed that the initial death toll reached 26 students (19 girls and 7 boys), with severe warnings of rising numbers due to the critical injuries of dozens who flooded health facilities and hospitals, putting immense pressure on medical staff.

Initial investigations indicated that the fire did not start within the educational institutions but began in a nearby residential house before the flames spread to the neighboring schools, due to the nature of the area being densely populated with wooden buildings, while authorities opened an urgent investigation to determine the causes of the initial spark.

The day after the tragedy, sorrow and shock enveloped the hospitals and morgues of Bukavu; dozens of grieving families rushed in a painful search for their missing children among the injured and the dead, amid difficulties in identifying some of them even at this moment.