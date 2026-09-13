تستعد السعودية للكشف عن أولى سياراتها الكهربائية المصممة والمطوّرة داخل المملكة، مع إعلان موعد الإطلاق العالمي في 21 سبتمبر 2026، حيث سيُعرض أول طرازين يحملان الهوية السعودية الكاملة؛ سيارة سيدان حديثة، وأخرى دفع رباعي SUV، في خطوة تُعد بداية ظهور الجيل الأول من المركبات الكهربائية الوطنية على الطريق.

ويمثّل هذا الموعد انتقالًا مهمًا من مرحلة التطوير إلى مرحلة العرض الفعلي للمنتج؛ فبعد سنوات من العمل الهندسي والتقني، سيحصل الجمهور للمرة الأولى على نظرة واضحة إلى شكل السيارة السعودية، وتصميم مقصورتها، والتقنيات التي ستعتمد عليها، وما يميز السيدان عن الـSUV من حيث الأداء والوظائف.

21 سبتمبر.. موعد ولادة أول سيارة كهربائية تحمل الهوية السعودية

وتأتي هذه السيارات ضمن توجه سعودي لبناء مركبات كهربائية بمعايير عالمية، مع دمج بصمة محلية في التصميم والهندسة. وقد جرى تطوير الطرازين بالتعاون مع شركات دولية رائدة في صناعة السيارات والتقنيات المتقدمة، ما يمنح السيارة السعودية مزيجًا يجمع بين الخبرة العالمية والهوية الوطنية.

وتستهدف هذه المركبات تقديم تجربة قيادة حديثة تعتمد على أنظمة كهربائية متطورة، وحلول برمجية ذكية، وتقنيات مساعدة للسائق، إلى جانب تصميم داخلي يعكس توجهًا جديدًا في صناعة المركبات داخل المملكة. كما ترتبط هذه الخطوة بالتوجه الوطني نحو النقل الكهربائي وتقليل الانبعاثات، ضمن أهداف الاستدامة ورؤية السعودية 2030.

ومع اقتراب موعد الإطلاق، تتجه الأنظار إلى التفاصيل التي ستكشفها السعودية حول أول سيارة تحمل هويتها، من حيث المدى الكهربائي، وأنظمة الشحن، ومستوى التقنيات المدمجة، والخصائص التي ستجعلها منافسًا في سوق السيارات الكهربائية عالميًا. وسيكون 21 سبتمبر محطة فارقة، إذ تنتقل القصة من الحديث عن مشروع وطني طموح إلى رؤية أولى السيارات السعودية وهي تُعرض أمام الجمهور للمرة الأولى.