21 سبتمبر.. موعد ولادة أول سيارة كهربائية تحمل الهوية السعودية

Saudi Arabia is preparing to unveil its first electric vehicles designed and developed within the kingdom, with the global launch date announced for September 21, 2026. The first two models that fully embody Saudi identity will be showcased: a modern sedan and an SUV, marking the beginning of the first generation of national electric vehicles on the road.

This date represents an important transition from the development phase to the actual product display; after years of engineering and technical work, the public will for the first time get a clear view of the Saudi car's shape, interior design, and the technologies it will rely on, as well as what distinguishes the sedan from the SUV in terms of performance and functions.

These vehicles come as part of a Saudi initiative to build electric vehicles that meet global standards while integrating a local touch in design and engineering. The two models have been developed in collaboration with leading international companies in the automotive and advanced technology sectors, giving the Saudi vehicle a blend of global expertise and national identity.

These vehicles aim to provide a modern driving experience based on advanced electric systems, smart software solutions, and driver assistance technologies, along with an interior design that reflects a new trend in vehicle manufacturing within the kingdom. This step is also linked to the national direction towards electric transportation and reducing emissions, as part of sustainability goals and Saudi Vision 2030.

As the launch date approaches, attention is turning to the details that Saudi Arabia will reveal about the first car bearing its identity, including electric range, charging systems, the level of integrated technologies, and features that will make it competitive in the global electric vehicle market. September 21 will be a pivotal moment, as the story transitions from discussing an ambitious national project to witnessing the first Saudi cars being presented to the public for the first time.

