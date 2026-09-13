نفت الفنانة المصرية لوسي ما تردد خلال الساعات الماضية بشأن اتخاذها قراراً نهائياً باعتزال الفن، مؤكدة أن ما أثير جاء نتيجة تفسير حديثها عن إمكانية الاعتزال على أنه إعلان رسمي عن ابتعادها عن الساحة الفنية.

حقيقة الاعتزال

وقالت لوسي في تصريح خاص إلى «عكاظ»: «أنا لم أقل إنني سأعتزل، ولكن قلت إنني أفكر في الاعتزال، وهناك فرق كبير بين الأمرين»، موضحة أن الحديث جاء رداً على سؤال حول الأعمال الفنية الجديدة التي عرضت عليها خلال الفترة الأخيرة.

وأضافت: «لم يعرض عليّ عمل له قيمة فنية، وهذا الأمر يضايقني، لكن التفكير في الاعتزال لا يعني أنني اتخذت القرار»، مشيرة إلى أن التصريحات المتداولة عنها نشرت دون الحصول على إذنها.

عروض لا تناسب مشوارها

وأوضحت لوسي أن سبب حديثها عن الاعتزال يرتبط بطبيعة الأعمال التي تعرض عليها في الوقت الحالي، لافتة إلى أنها لا تجد نفسها في عدد من الأدوار المقترحة عليها، إلى جانب عدم تناسب بعض الأجور مع تاريخها الفني.

واختتمت حديثها بالتأكيد على أن موقفها لم يصل إلى مرحلة الحسم، وأنها ما زالت موجودة على الساحة الفنية في انتظار العمل الذي يتناسب مع مشوارها وتاريخها.

آخر أعمال لوسي

وكان آخر ظهور درامي للفنانة لوسي من خلال مسلسل «فهد البطل»، الذي عرض ضمن موسم دراما رمضان 2025، وشارك في بطولته أحمد العوضي، أحمد عبدالعزيز، ميرنا نور الدين، صفوة، صفاء الطوخي وعزت زين، والعمل من تأليف محمود حمدان، وإخراج محمد عبدالسلام.