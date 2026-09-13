The Egyptian artist Lousy has denied the rumors that circulated in recent hours regarding her final decision to retire from art, confirming that what was raised came as a result of interpreting her comments about the possibility of retirement as an official announcement of her departure from the artistic scene.

The Truth About Retirement

Lousy said in a special statement to "Okaz": "I did not say that I will retire, but I said that I am thinking about retirement, and there is a big difference between the two." She explained that the discussion came in response to a question about the new artistic works that have been offered to her recently.

She added: "I have not been offered any work of artistic value, and this bothers me, but thinking about retirement does not mean that I have made a decision," pointing out that the circulating statements about her were published without her permission.

Offers That Do Not Suit Her Career

Lousy clarified that the reason for her discussion about retirement is related to the nature of the works currently offered to her, noting that she does not find herself in several of the roles proposed to her, in addition to some salaries not matching her artistic history.

She concluded her remarks by emphasizing that her position has not reached a decisive stage, and that she is still present in the artistic scene waiting for a work that suits her career and history.

Lousy’s Latest Works

The last dramatic appearance of the artist Lousy was through the series "Fahd the Hero," which aired during the Ramadan Drama Season 2025, starring Ahmed Al-Awadi, Ahmed Abdelaziz, Mirna Nour El-Din, Safwa, Safaa El-Toukhi, and Ezzat Zain. The work was written by Mahmoud Hamdan and directed by Mohamed Abdel-Salam.