خطف ظهور فيفيان جينا ويلسون -ابنة الملياردير الأمريكي إيلون ماسك- الأنظار خلال مشاركتها في أسبوع الموضة بنيويورك، بعدما قدّمت إطلالة غير تقليدية أثارت اهتمام المصورين ورواد المنصات.
وظهرت فيفيان مرتدية مجسمًا أبيض ضخمًا قابلًا للنفخ على ظهرها، مع سروال قصير أسود وحذاء طويل ووشاح ملوّن، في مشهد جمع بين الجرأة الفنية واللمسة الاستعراضية التي تميز عروض الموضة المعاصرة.

رسالة جديدة من ابنة ماسك تبعدها عن إرث والدها

وجاء ظهورها اللافت بعد أسابيع من مشاركتها في حملة إعلانية لعلامة أزياء عالمية، ظهرت خلالها وهي تحطم روبوتًا يشبه (أوبتيموس) الذي تطوره شركة (تسلا)، في رسالة حملت عنوان «وُلدت للعصيان»، ما اعتبره البعض تعبيرًا رمزيًا عن استقلالها وهويتها الجديدة بعيدًا عن والدها.

وتبلغ فيفيان 22 عامًا، وهي من أبناء ماسك من زواجه الأول. وفي عام 2022، وبعد بلوغها سن الثامنة عشرة، غيّرت اسمها وجنسها قانونيًا، واختارت حمل اسم والدتها، مؤكدة رغبتها في بناء حياة وهوية منفصلتين عن والدها. ومنذ ذلك الحين، ظلّت علاقتها بماسك محط اهتمام إعلامي، بينما بدأت تشق طريقها في عالم الموضة بخطوات متسارعة، مستفيدة من حضورها المختلف وقدرتها على جذب الأنظار في كل ظهور.

ورغم محاولاتها الابتعاد عن إرث والدها، فإن ارتباط اسمها بإيلون ماسك لا يزال يرافقها في كل مناسبة، ويمنح ظهورها مساحة واسعة من الاهتمام، خصوصًا في الفعاليات الكبرى مثل أسبوع الموضة في نيويورك.