رسالة جديدة من ابنة ماسك تبعدها عن إرث والدها

Vivian Jenna Wilson - the daughter of American billionaire Elon Musk - caught attention during her participation in New York Fashion Week, after presenting an unconventional look that intrigued photographers and social media users.

Vivian appeared wearing a massive inflatable white sculpture on her back, paired with black shorts, tall boots, and a colorful scarf, in a scene that combined artistic boldness with the theatrical touch characteristic of contemporary fashion shows.

Her striking appearance came weeks after she participated in an advertising campaign for a global fashion brand, during which she was seen smashing a robot resembling (Optimus) developed by (Tesla), in a message titled "Born to Rebel," which some considered a symbolic expression of her independence and new identity away from her father.

Vivian is 22 years old and is one of Musk's children from his first marriage. In 2022, after turning eighteen, she legally changed her name and gender, choosing to take her mother's name, affirming her desire to build a life and identity separate from her father. Since then, her relationship with Musk has remained a subject of media interest, while she has begun to carve her path in the fashion world at a rapid pace, benefiting from her distinct presence and ability to attract attention with every appearance.

Despite her attempts to distance herself from her father's legacy, her name's association with Elon Musk still follows her at every event, granting her a wide space of attention, especially at major events like New York Fashion Week.