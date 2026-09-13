تستعد الفنانة السورية كندة علوش للعودة إلى الدراما من خلال حكاية «المتاهة»، إحدى حكايات مسلسل «القصة الكاملة»، بعدما تعاقدت على تقديم بطولتها مع المخرج والمنتج مجدي الهواري، في عمل يعتمد على تقديم مجموعة من الحكايات الدرامية المنفصلة.

أحمد حسني مؤلفًا وعمرو موسى مخرجًا

وتحمل حكاية «المتاهة» توقيع المؤلف أحمد حسني، فيما يتولى عمرو موسى مهمة الإخراج، بينما تجرى حاليًا عملية استكمال ترشيحات باقي فريق التمثيل، تمهيدًا لبدء التحضيرات الخاصة بالعمل.
كندة علوش تدخل «المتاهة».. حكاية جديدة في «القصة الكاملة»

«خمسين خمسين».. موعد الظهور الجديد

ويأتي تعاقد كندة علوش على «المتاهة» بالتزامن مع استعدادها لعرض مسلسل «خمسين خمسين»، الذي تنطلق أولى حلقاته في 17 سبتمبر الجاري عبر منصة «يانجو بلاي»، لتواصل من خلاله حضورها في الدراما خلال الفترة القادمة.

كندة علوش ضيفة شرف في «حتة مني»

ولا يقتصر نشاط كندة علوش على الدراما، إذ تشارك أيضًا ضيفة شرف في فيلم «حتة مني»، الذي يجمع في بطولته محمد ممدوح وهدى المفتي، وهو من إخراج مريم الأحمدي، لتواصل النجمة حضورها السينمائي إلى جانب أعمالها التلفزيونية