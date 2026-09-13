كندة علوش تدخل «المتاهة».. حكاية جديدة في «القصة الكاملة»

The Syrian artist Kinda Alloush is preparing to return to drama through the story "The Maze," one of the stories in the series "The Complete Story," after signing a contract to star in it with director and producer Magdy El Hawary, in a work that relies on presenting a collection of separate dramatic stories.

Ahmed Hosny as the Writer and Amr Moussa as the Director

The story "The Maze" is written by Ahmed Hosny, while Amr Moussa takes on the directing role, and the process of completing the casting for the rest of the acting team is currently underway, in preparation for starting the special preparations for the work.



"Fifty Fifty" .. The New Appearance Date

Kinda Alloush's contract for "The Maze" coincides with her preparations for the airing of the series "Fifty Fifty," which will premiere its first episodes on September 17th through the "Yango Play" platform, allowing her to continue her presence in drama during the upcoming period.

Kinda Alloush as a Guest of Honor in "A Piece of Me"

Kinda Alloush's activities are not limited to drama, as she also appears as a guest of honor in the film "A Piece of Me," which stars Mohamed Mamdouh and Huda El Mufti, and is directed by Mariam El Ahmadi, allowing the star to maintain her cinematic presence alongside her television works.