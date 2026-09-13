في تحرك مفاجئ هز الوسط الفني وأعاد خلط الأوراق في صناعة الموسيقى الرقمية، أطلق الفنان والملحن عمرو مصطفى بياناً رسمياً شديد اللهجة، أعلن فيه الحرب القانونية الشاملة لحماية حقوق الملكية الفكرية لعمله الموسيقي الشهير «طب بحبك (عشان بحبك)»، والمعروفة بين الجمهور بـ «العيون الحلوة دي».

لكن خلف هذا البيان الرسمي المعقد بالرموز والمطالبات القانونية، تتخفى كواليس ليلة ساخنة ومكالمة هاتفية مغلقة فجرت الأزمة وأشعلت الصراع بين المدرسة الموسيقية الأكاديمية وصناع المهرجانات.

البيان الرسمي الذي وجهه عمرو مصطفى للشركات والمنصات الرقمية لم يذكر أسماء صريحة، لكن كواليس الأزمة كشفت أن الهدف الرئيسي من هذه الحرب القانونية هو مؤدي المهرجانات حمو المرشدي والموزع وزة منتصر، إلى جانب شركات التوزيع الرقمي الوسيطة.

وبدأت المشادة الساخنة بعد النجاح الكبير الذي حققه «التراك المشترك» على المنصات، إذ فوجئ عمرو مصطفى بإشعارات حقوق ملكية (Rights Claim) تجتاح حسابه وحسابات شركائه، لتبدأ محاولات السيطرة على العوائد المالية وتوجيه إنذارات بحظر المحتوى.

وكشفت مصادر مطلعة التفاصيل المشتعلة التي سبقت إصدار البيان، إذ نشب خلاف حاد خلال مكالمة هاتفية مجمعة بين الأطراف. وتشير المعلومات المتقاطعة إلى أن عمرو مصطفى طالب بتوثيق حقوق التأليف واللحن بشكل رسمي وقاطع في الجمعية الدولية للمؤلفين والملحنين (SACEM) بباريس تحت الكود الدولي الرقمي: (112023767867)، لضمان حقوق الأداء العلني.

في المقابل، اندلعت الشكوك حول نسب التوزيع الرقمي والأرباح المتدفقة من المنصات الرقمية مثل «يوتيوب» و«تيك توك»، مما أدى إلى طريق مسدود بين الطرفين، دفع عمرو مصطفى للتحرك وقطع جميع خيوط التفاوض.

وأمام هذا التصعيد، قرر عمرو مصطفى الانتقام القانوني بضربة قاضية، إذ أعلن بوضوح قاطع أنه لم يمنح أي إذن أو ترخيص أو تفويض كتابي لأي شخص أو شركة لاستغلال اللحن أو تحصيل أرباحه.

ولم يتوقف عند هذا الحد، بل وجه إنذاراً حاسماً للمنصات الرقمية الكبرى يطالبها بـ:

  • الحذف والسحب الفوري: إزالة الأغنية و«التراك» بالكامل من جميع المنصات داخل مصر وخارجها.
  • تجميد العوائد المالية: حظر وحفظ كافة الأرباح الناتجة عن استغلال العمل لحين حسم النزاع القضائي.

واختتم عمرو مصطفى معركته بالتأكيد على أن بيانه يعتبر «إعذاراً وإشعاراً رسمياً حاسماً»، مشدداً على أنه بدأ بالفعل في اتخاذ كافة الإجراءات القضائية التحفظية والمدنية والجنائية ضد كل من شارك في استغلال الأغنية، مستنداً إلى أحكام قانون الملكية الفكرية المصري رقم 82 لسنة 2002. فهل تستجيب منصات الموسيقى لإنذار عمرو مصطفى وتغلق ملف «العيون الحلوة»، أم أن حمو المرشدي وشركاءه سيُفجرون مفاجأة قانونية مضادة؟ فالمعركة الانتقامية للحقوق الأدبية دخلت أروقة القضاء ولن تتوقف بسهولة.