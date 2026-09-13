يُوارى ملك النرويج الراحل هارالد الخامس الثرى، الأربعاء، داخل تابوت استثنائي لم يُكشف عن تصميمه بعد، رغم أن قيمته تتجاوز 2.1 مليون دولار، وفق ما أفادت به مصادر مطلعة.

قيمته 2.1 مليون دولار.. الملك الذي تحدث عن تابوته قبل رحيله يُدفن فيه

وكان الملك، الذي توفي في 28 أغسطس عن 89 عامًا، قد أثار اهتمامًا واسعًا قبل عام حين تحدث في خطاب رسمي عن بند في ميزانية الدولة خُصص لتمويل تابوته المستقبلي، مشبهًا إياه بـ(الناووس) المستخدم في الطقوس الجنائزية القديمة.

وأشار الملك الراحل في ذلك الخطاب إلى أنه يأمل أن يكون التابوت مريحًا بما يكفي لـ«الإقامة الطويلة»، في تعليق أثار حينها تفاعلًا واسعًا، قبل أن يشكر السلطات على اهتمامها بما وصفه بـ«الحياة الآخرة».

التابوت الجديد صُمّمته شركة نرويجية شهيرة، التي تقف خلف تصميم دار أوبرا أوسلو ومقر صحيفة لوموند في باريس. وسيُوضع التابوت المزدوج داخل الضريح الملكي الملحق بكنيسة القصر في أوسلو، إلى جانب تابوتين آخرين يعودان إلى أفراد من السلالة الملكية الحالية.

ويضم الضريح الأول، المصنوع من الرخام الأبيض، رفات الملك هاكون السابع وزوجته الملكة مود، فيما يحتضن الضريح الثاني المصنوع من البرونز الداكن رفات الملك أولاف الخامس وولية العهد الأميرة مارثا. ورغم أن الضريح يُفتح عادة أمام الزوار خلال الجولات الرسمية في القصر الملكي، فإنه مغلق حاليًا استعدادًا لمراسم الدفن.