قيمته 2.1 مليون دولار.. الملك الذي تحدث عن تابوته قبل رحيله يُدفن فيه

The late King Harald V of Norway will be laid to rest on Wednesday inside an extraordinary coffin whose design has not yet been revealed, despite its value exceeding $2.1 million, according to informed sources.

The king, who passed away on August 28 at the age of 89, drew widespread attention a year ago when he spoke in an official speech about a line item in the state budget allocated for funding his future coffin, likening it to the (bier) used in ancient funeral rituals.

In that speech, the late king expressed his hope that the coffin would be comfortable enough for a "long stay," a comment that sparked widespread reactions at the time, before he thanked the authorities for their concern regarding what he described as the "afterlife."

The new coffin has been designed by a famous Norwegian company, which is behind the design of the Oslo Opera House and the headquarters of Le Monde in Paris. The double coffin will be placed inside the royal mausoleum attached to the palace church in Oslo, alongside two other coffins belonging to members of the current royal lineage.

The first mausoleum, made of white marble, contains the remains of King Haakon VII and his wife, Queen Maud, while the second mausoleum, made of dark bronze, holds the remains of King Olav V and Crown Princess Martha. Although the mausoleum is usually open to visitors during official tours of the royal palace, it is currently closed in preparation for the burial ceremonies.