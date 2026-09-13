Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received a phone call today from the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif.



During the call, developments in events and diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region were discussed.



Condemnation of Attacks



The Prime Minister of Pakistan expressed his country's condemnation of the attacks on the Kingdom by the Houthi militia, and its strong denunciation of the blatant violations of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, reiterating Pakistan's full support and solidarity with the Kingdom.



The Prime Minister of Pakistan condemned the attacks targeting the Kingdom's vital oil infrastructure and expressed Pakistan's support for the Kingdom's security, praising the Kingdom's position of restraint and its support for the Iraqi government's efforts to prevent the use of its territory to attack the Kingdom and neighboring countries.