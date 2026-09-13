تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود اتصالاً هاتفياً اليوم من رئيس الوزراء في جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية محمد شهباز شريف.

وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث تطورات الأحداث والجهود الدبلوماسية لخفض التصعيد في المنطقة.

إدانة للاعتداءات

وأعرب رئيس وزراء باكستان عن إدانة بلاده للاعتداءات التي تتعرض لها المملكة من قبل مليشيا الحوثي، واستنكارها الشديد للانتهاكات الصارخة لسيادة وسلامة أراضيها، مجدداً وقوف باكستان وتضامنها الكامل مع المملكة.


وأكد رئيس وزراء باكستان إدانة الهجمات التي استهدفت البنية التحتية النفطية الحيوية للمملكة، ودعم باكستان لأمن المملكة، مشيداً بموقف المملكة في ضبط النفس ودعم جهود الحكومة العراقية لمنع استخدام أراضيها للاعتداء على المملكة ودول الجوار.